Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl ChampionsDylan BarketMiami, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
WSVN-TV
Affordable housing help for those in service industry in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials broke ground for an affordable housing complex called Atlantic Station. It is located in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood and designed to house those who work in the service industry. Officials said the apartments will be rented out for hundreds...
floridapolitics.com
Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems
She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit
Z Capital Group was hit with a $16.3 million verdict for overcharging assessments to condo owners at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. A jury on Tuesday determined that for the past seven years, James Zenni Jr.’s Z Capital levied inflated dues to unit owners at the oceanfront Miami Beach condo-hotel for the spa, hotel, and electricity, according to the verdict form and other court records.
islandernews.com
Applications for 2023 Property Tax Saving Exemption Benefits Now Available
The Miami-Dade County Office of the Property Appraiser is actively accepting 2023 property exemption benefits applications until March 1, 2023. Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia has sent out applications to Miami-Dade County residential property owners via mail. In the documents mailed, Homestead Exemption applications were included for new homeowners, who are encouraged to apply for their Homestead Exemption. Being granted this may allow them to receive large sums of property tax savings. Also included in the package were automatic renewal receipts, especially sent out for property owners who already receive property tax benefits.
caribbeantoday.com
North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community
North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
WSVN-TV
Allapattah Wynwood private school shuts down due to family dispute
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a shock for students who headed back to class after their winter break ended. Their school was suddenly shut down, and now, parents are demanding answers. The Allapattah Wynwood School located at 1500 NW 16th Ave. was completely shut down, Monday. 7News cameras captured students...
Broward magistrate works two months without law license
A Broward magistrate worked for two months with an inactive law license, presiding over dozens of cases involving people whose family members were challenging their ability to make their own decisions because of mental health or substance abuse issues. Yves Laventure, a respected magistrate who has held the position for nearly seven years, had his license renewal held up by the Florida Bar ...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Click10.com
Longtime Fort Lauderdale resident baffled after getting water bill over $8K
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale homeowner is starting the new year with an expensive and unexpected water bill. That woman, Rosemarie Greve, is in her 70s. She says she couldn’t get an answer from the city after receiving a bill totaling more than $8,000, so she called Local 10 News for help.
flkeysnews.com
Florida TD Bank manager masterminded $30 million COVID loan fraud and kickback scheme
Daniel Hernandez held a key position at TD Bank, overseeing 80 employees at 27 branches in Miami-Dade County. But the regional manager’s job also gave him the opportunity to fleece a massive U.S. government loan program meant to help struggling businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic — by exploiting his bank from the inside, federal authorities say.
soulofmiami.org
The Casino @ Dania Beach Presents Rock the Block 1/21/23, 2/18/23, 3/18/23, 4/15/23, 5/20/23, 6/17/23
The Casino @ Dania Beach announced the return of Rock the Block, its free, monthly food truck and entertainment gathering on Saturday, January 21 from 5 – 9 p.m. The festive event is held the third Saturday of every month outside in the casino’s spacious parking lot and features a sampling of delicious menu items from a variety of popular South Florida food truck vendors. The family-friendly event also includes live entertainment with a rotating DJ and games for both adults and kids.
WSVN-TV
Hotel in Coral Gables vandalized with graffiti, could be linked to national hate group
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Curse words, symbols and the phrase “stop cop city” in all capital letters have been spray-painted on the side of the Colonnade hotel. The Hotel Colonnade was vandalized in the middle of the night on Thursday. Coral Gables Police said they have zero...
24hip-hop.com
California Realtor Faisal Alenezi Buys an Oceanview Home at Bentley Building in Miami for $8.2 Million
Faisal Alenezi, CEO of Luxury Real Estate company-based in Malibu sets a meeting to buy a splashy spread for just over $8.2 million at the Bentley Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., the meeting is set to be on February 25th with Ian Reisner Vice President. The Oceanview home comes...
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them before definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
islandernews.com
Number of Miami elders with mortgages ranks among the nation’s highest
Still carrying the burden of a mortgage in your retirement age?. You're not alone, at least in the Miami area, where 23.52% of all mortgage holders were age 65 or older in 2022, according to the latest report from Lending Tree. Miami ranks among the top three largest 50 metros...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes
Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
wlrn.org
Following resignation, DeSantis slated to get another appointee on Miami-Dade School Board
Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to get another appointment on the Miami-Dade County School Board, after a member resigned her seat due to a new constitutional amendment that restricts elected officials from also working as lobbyists. Politicians across the state are having to pick between their day job and their...
Miami New Times
For Sale: North Miami Condo Is a Stunning 1970s Time Capsule
For years, unconventional homes equipped with underwater scuba tunnels, creepy jail cells, and subterranean dome homes have graced the überpopular social media account Zillow Gone Wild, which scours millions of properties on the Zillow database to share the most "wild." On Thursday, one uniquely Miami listing made the cut.
