Homestead, FL

floridapolitics.com

Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems

She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs

Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit

Z Capital Group was hit with a $16.3 million verdict for overcharging assessments to condo owners at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. A jury on Tuesday determined that for the past seven years, James Zenni Jr.’s Z Capital levied inflated dues to unit owners at the oceanfront Miami Beach condo-hotel for the spa, hotel, and electricity, according to the verdict form and other court records.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

Applications for 2023 Property Tax Saving Exemption Benefits Now Available

The Miami-Dade County Office of the Property Appraiser is actively accepting 2023 property exemption benefits applications until March 1, 2023. Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia has sent out applications to Miami-Dade County residential property owners via mail. In the documents mailed, Homestead Exemption applications were included for new homeowners, who are encouraged to apply for their Homestead Exemption. Being granted this may allow them to receive large sums of property tax savings. Also included in the package were automatic renewal receipts, especially sent out for property owners who already receive property tax benefits.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
caribbeantoday.com

North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community

North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Allapattah Wynwood private school shuts down due to family dispute

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a shock for students who headed back to class after their winter break ended. Their school was suddenly shut down, and now, parents are demanding answers. The Allapattah Wynwood School located at 1500 NW 16th Ave. was completely shut down, Monday. 7News cameras captured students...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward magistrate works two months without law license

A Broward magistrate worked for two months with an inactive law license, presiding over dozens of cases involving people whose family members were challenging their ability to make their own decisions because of mental health or substance abuse issues. Yves Laventure, a respected magistrate who has held the position for nearly seven years, had his license renewal held up by the Florida Bar ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
soulofmiami.org

The Casino @ Dania Beach Presents Rock the Block 1/21/23, 2/18/23, 3/18/23, 4/15/23, 5/20/23, 6/17/23

The Casino @ Dania Beach announced the return of Rock the Block, its free, monthly food truck and entertainment gathering on Saturday, January 21 from 5 – 9 p.m. The festive event is held the third Saturday of every month outside in the casino’s spacious parking lot and features a sampling of delicious menu items from a variety of popular South Florida food truck vendors. The family-friendly event also includes live entertainment with a rotating DJ and games for both adults and kids.
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them before definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FLORIDA STATE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes

Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

For Sale: North Miami Condo Is a Stunning 1970s Time Capsule

For years, unconventional homes equipped with underwater scuba tunnels, creepy jail cells, and subterranean dome homes have graced the überpopular social media account Zillow Gone Wild, which scours millions of properties on the Zillow database to share the most "wild." On Thursday, one uniquely Miami listing made the cut.
MIAMI, FL

