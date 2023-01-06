Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. extends public health emergency status for COVID - CNBC
Jan 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday extended the COVID-19 pandemic's status as a public health emergency until April, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing the U.S. health department.
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0