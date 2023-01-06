Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
Mellins: LaSalle confirmation promises to be Hochul’s first test as an elected governor
Kathy Hochul made her State of the State speech Tuesday, delivering a tone of unity with Democrats in New York. Her speech comes as the state Senate Judiciary Committee will consider her controversial pick for New York’s next chief judge, Hector LaSalle. WSHU’s J.D. Allen spoke with Sam Mellins,...
wshu.org
Hochul's choice for the next chief judge of New York state faces strong headwinds
Groups opposed to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s choice of Hector LaSalle for the next chief judge came to the Capitol on Monday to call on her to withdraw his name, saying he is too conservative to lead the courts. Hochul, though, shows no signs of backing down. Representatives from unions,...
wshu.org
The big plans and proposals from Hochul's State of the State
Thank you, Lieutenant Governor Delgado. I’m proud to have you by my side as we deliver for the people of New York. And thank you Rev. Dr. W. Richardson for that beautiful invocation. . I also want to thank my partners in government: State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. State Attorney General...
wshu.org
Connecticut teachers' unions urge lawmakers to tap into state surplus to increase teacher pay
Connecticut teachers' unions have announced their 2023 legislative agenda, including increasing teacher salaries to attract and retain public school educators. The state was short 1,200 teachers at the beginning of the school year. Most of the vacancies were in the lowest-performing school districts, according to the state Department of Education.
wshu.org
Massachusetts foster parents hope newly signed 'Bill of Rights' will help recruit more families into system
Some Massachusetts child advocates believe the state’s newly signed Foster Parent Bill of Rights could improve foster care and help recruit new families into an over-stretched system. The bill of rights, signed by former Gov. Charlie Baker before he left office in January, promises foster parents will be given...
wshu.org
Hochul's State of the State includes ambitious housing plan and changes to bail reform
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her first State of the State message as an elected governor on Tuesday, outlined an ambitious housing program and an expansion of mental health services. She also proposed new public safety measures, including more changes to the state’s controversial bail reform laws. Hochul...
wshu.org
New COVID variant is highly transmissible, responsible for over 50% of New York's cases
The New York State Department of Health announced Monday that the COVID-19 XBB.1.5 variant is now the dominant strain in the state, accounting for more than 50% of COVID-19 infections in New York. As COVID-19, flu and RSV cases spike across the region, clinical experts and state authorities have warned...
wshu.org
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in Albany to highlight mental health funding
New York Congressman Paul Tonko welcomed U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to Albany this morning for a panel discussion about mental health investments. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was signed into law in June. It extends enhanced federal funding for children and family and other mental health services, providing millions of dollars to address mental health issues nationwide. Secretary Becerra noted it also invests $150 million to support implementation of the 24/7, 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
wshu.org
Open for business
Connecticut's first retail pot sales begin tomorrow. Governor Kathy Hochul prepares for her first State of the State address as an elected governor of New York. And finding a job is difficult without access to the internet. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She...
wshu.org
Technology is advancing — and leaving some of Connecticut's workforce behind
Industries are eager to use new technology. Some employees can't keep up. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Erica Phillips to discuss her article, “Tech advances leaving many in CT locked out of jobs and economy,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
wshu.org
New York's minimum wage would be tied to inflation under Hochul's proposal
A proposal to raise the minimum wage in New York state and tie future increases to inflation has gained the favor of Governor Kathy Hochul, who included the idea Tuesday in her annual State of the State address. It’s a proposal that’s already been floated by Democrats in the state...
wshu.org
Connecticut's COVID-19 “hero payments” to be sent out starting in February
Connecticut private sector employees who put themselves at risk in public-facing jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic will be receiving “hero payments” starting in February. As the pandemic began to diminish last August, Connecticut created a Premium Pay Program that would provide up to $1,000 to frontline employees. The program is targeted at those who worked directly with the public during pandemic lockdowns or distancing periods in fields, such as schools, customer service, emergency response services and medical services.
wshu.org
New omicron subvariant fuels COVID surge throughout the Northeast
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 is the dominant variant in the Northeast and accounts for nearly one-third of new COVID cases nationwide. Three factors are at play in the quick spread of XBB.1.5, said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford HealthCare's chief...
wshu.org
Eager customers line up for cannabis as retail sales begin in Connecticut
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales began Tuesday as stores opened their doors to eager customers. Eric Wichert was the first in line at Fine Fettle in Newington. "Maybe my enthusiasm was more than anyone else," he said. Wichert said he drove about 20 minutes from Plainville. "It's finally...
wshu.org
Cities and towns plan for Connecticut's first retail pot sales on Tuesday
Recreational marijuana sales begin on Tuesday in Connecticut. Officials say their cities are getting ready. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said it’s important to keep marijuana away from kids. “We have already seen probably three to four incidents in the last year or so, in our New Haven public...
wshu.org
Listen tonight: Frederick Delius’ Florida escape
When he was a young man Frederick Delius ran away from his home in northern England to his uncle’s citrus plantation in Florida. He shares his experiences during our music this evening with his Florida Suite. Tune in a 8pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Comments / 0