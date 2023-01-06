ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m tired of my kids not cleaning their rooms — here’s how I tricked them into it

By Brooke Steinberg
 4 days ago

A dad who turned his children’s chores into a game of bribery has left the internet in a frenzy.

The unidentified dad appeared to tape a note to his kids’ bedroom door informing them they had to clean their rooms in order to have access to the WiFi password.

“Let’s play a game,” read the note, which was posted online in 2017 and again this week to the popular parenting Facebook page Mum Central , where it has gone viral. “Today’s WiFi password can be unlocked by texting or emailing me two pictures of a tidy bedroom.”

“One picture must contain your wash basket, which will be used — and not placed in the corner of your room like an alien object that you think will burn if touched.”

It continued: “I’ve also hid your XBox controllers . A clean bathroom and toilet will reveal a secret to their location. May luck be on your side.”

The note also featured an image of the character Jigsaw, who uses the “Let’s play a game” slogan in the “Saw” horror movie franchise .

Hundreds of parents rushed to the comments to applaud the dad’s “brilliant” move — with many reacting by laughing and saying they were going to try it.

“I’m using this in the future,” one person vowed.

“What an idea,” another mused.

“Well, done dad,” a third commended.

“I’m sure our teenagers will clean up! If we did this to them,” someone predicted.

“I could see this coming in handy in the future,” another wrote.

“I need to try this on my partner, not my child,” one person joked.

“Wonder if this works on adults,” someone quipped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OH8dn_0k62fh8f00
“Today’s WiFi Password can be unlocked by texting or emailing me two pictures of a tidy bedroom,” the note said.
Mum Central/Facebook

Some also pointed out a few flaws in the tactic.

“How can they text or email without WiFi?” one person wondered.

“Then they’ll use the hot spot,” someone theorized.

“Doesn’t help when they have unlimited data,” one commented.

“My kids would spend the time finding the stuff I hid, rather than doing the jobs and getting it quicker. Treasure hunt to my kids, not cleaning,” another guessed.

