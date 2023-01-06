ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Wells Fargo VP Shankar Mishra fired for ‘urinating on passenger’ on plane

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
 4 days ago

Wells Fargo has terminated its vice president of operations in India after he allegedly urinated on a 72-year-old woman while they both flew business class aboard a recent Air India flight.

Shankar Mishra, who worked for Wells Fargo at its Mumbai corporate office, was identified as the executive who was terminated, according to the English-language news site of German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Mishra was said to be drunk while aboard a Nov. 26 flight from New York to New Delhi.

During the flight, Mishra urinated on a 72-year-old woman who was seated next to him in business class, according to the report.

An attorney for Mishra told local media that the banking executive reached a financial settlement with the unidentified victim as compensation.

Mishra also reportedly arranged to have the woman’s clothing and bag cleaned up after it was stained with his urine.

But the woman is said to have returned the money and filed a complaint with the airline. According to the complaint, she asked flight attendants and staff to have Mishra arrested and to keep him away from her.

Wells Fargo has reportedly terminated Shankar Mishra, a Mumbai-based vice president of operations, after he allegedly urinated on a 72-year-old woman.
Instead, the crew “brought the offender before me against my wishes, and we were made to sit opposite each other in the crew seats,” according to the India Times.

Mishra is then reported to have sobered up. He apologized to the woman and begged her not to file a complaint.

Mishra’s tearful expression of remorse persuaded the woman not to have him arrested and charged, according to reports.

Police in New Delhi are said to be looking for Mishra, whose whereabouts are unknown, according to the newspaper the Hindu.

The Post has sought comment from Wells Fargo. The bank told Indian media outlets that the employee was fired and that the allegations were “deeply disturbing.”

The bank released a statement to local media in India saying the employee in question was terminated.
An Air India spokesperson told The Post: “Air India has taken a very serious view of the incident, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight that caused extreme distress to a fellow passenger.”

“A police complaint has already been lodged and Air India is committed to assist the law enforcement agencies as well as regulatory authorities,” the airline representative said.

Last year, a 33-year-old California man was charged in federal court after allegedly asking a Southwest Airlines flight attendant if she’d like to see his penis before urinating on the cabin floor.

In June, a TikTok user posted video of a drunken man who was hauled off a plane by Greek police for allegedly urinating on his brother and provoking a mid-flight fistfight.

