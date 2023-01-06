Cops ID man who allegedly sneered ‘Kanye 2024’ in anti-Semitic NYC attack
Police identified the suspect who they believe knocked a man to the ground in Central Park and spewed anti-Semitic comments before sneering, “Kanye 2024.”
Perin Jacobchuk, 32, is wanted for allegedly targeting the 63-year-old victim as he walked in the park near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, cops said.
Jacobchuk — a stranger to the victim — is believed by cops to have hit him from behind, causing him to fall to the ground, authorities said.
The assailant allegedly made anti-Semitic remarks and declared, “Kanye 2024” — referring to the presidential campaign aspirations of Kanye West, who has come under fire for his recent public anti-Semitic tirades.
The victim suffered a chipped tooth and a broken hand in the attack, and was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.
Jacobchuk fled west on 72nd Street on a bicycle with a bicycle trailer, which appeared to be carrying miscellaneous items including a sign that says “Hungry Disabled,” according to cops.
He is described as a male with a light complexion, medium build, approximately in his 40s, authorities said.
He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, beige pants, white sneakers and a multi-colored hat.
Police released clear images of Jacobchuk Thursday evening.
