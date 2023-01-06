ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cops ID man who allegedly sneered ‘Kanye 2024’ in anti-Semitic NYC attack

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZNDJ_0k62fXGH00

Police identified the suspect who they believe knocked a man to the ground in Central Park and spewed anti-Semitic comments before sneering, “Kanye 2024.”

Perin Jacobchuk, 32, is wanted for allegedly targeting the 63-year-old victim as he walked in the park near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, cops said.

Jacobchuk — a stranger to the victim — is believed by cops to have hit him from behind, causing him to fall to the ground, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXk8o_0k62fXGH00
Perin Jacobchuk, 32, allegedly knocked the 63-year-old victim to the ground as he walked in Central Park around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
NYPD

The assailant allegedly made anti-Semitic remarks and declared, “Kanye 2024” — referring to the presidential campaign aspirations of Kanye West, who has come under fire for his recent public anti-Semitic tirades.

The victim suffered a chipped tooth and a broken hand in the attack, and was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

Jacobchuk fled west on 72nd Street on a bicycle with a bicycle trailer, which appeared to be carrying miscellaneous items including a sign that says “Hungry Disabled,” according to cops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WdG2_0k62fXGH00
Jacobchuk allegedly sneered “Kanye 2024” after the unprovoked attack.
NYPD

He is described as a male with a light complexion, medium build, approximately in his 40s, authorities said.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, beige pants, white sneakers and a multi-colored hat.

Police released clear images of Jacobchuk Thursday evening.

