Cops ID man who allegedly sneered ‘Kanye 2024’ in anti-Semitic NYC attack

Police identified the suspect who they believe knocked a man to the ground in Central Park and spewed anti-Semitic comments before sneering, “Kanye 2024.”

Perin Jacobchuk, 32, is wanted for allegedly targeting the 63-year-old victim as he walked in the park near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, cops said.

Jacobchuk — a stranger to the victim — is believed by cops to have hit him from behind, causing him to fall to the ground, authorities said.

Perin Jacobchuk, 32, allegedly knocked the 63-year-old victim to the ground as he walked in Central Park around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. NYPD

The assailant allegedly made anti-Semitic remarks and declared, “Kanye 2024” — referring to the presidential campaign aspirations of Kanye West, who has come under fire for his recent public anti-Semitic tirades.

The victim suffered a chipped tooth and a broken hand in the attack, and was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

Jacobchuk fled west on 72nd Street on a bicycle with a bicycle trailer, which appeared to be carrying miscellaneous items including a sign that says “Hungry Disabled,” according to cops.

Jacobchuk allegedly sneered “Kanye 2024” after the unprovoked attack. NYPD

He is described as a male with a light complexion, medium build, approximately in his 40s, authorities said.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, beige pants, white sneakers and a multi-colored hat.

Police released clear images of Jacobchuk Thursday evening.