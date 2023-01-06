ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

I love my ‘dino hands’ — I can’t open pickle jars but I get discount manicures

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JS2CG_0k62fVUp00

She’ll give you three good reasons to love her peculiar appendages.

A woman born with three-fingered “dino hands” has revealed the upside of having only six digits — which include retrieving coins from couches and getting major discounts at nail salons. Videos describing the pros of the courageous gal’s cartoonish condition are currently blowing up on TikTok.

“People always said I have velociraptor hands or T-Rex hands,” Cassidy Laramee, in Massachusetts, told Kennedy News of her tickler trifecta. Thankfully, she has managed to embrace the comparison by sharing good humored videos, featuring her freaky fingers alongside images of dinosaurs against the “Jurassic Park” soundtrack .

In one hilarious clip , the self-effacing Chicopee resident can be seen parroting the movements of an animatronic dinosaur at an amusement park.

Laramee has had only six fingers ever since she was born. “I was born like this on my right hand, on my left hand, it was deformed,” she said. “I had half a pinky [little finger] and two thumbs. I would have been killer at thumb wrestling, but they had it removed when I was a baby.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24QbI6_0k62fVUp00
Laramee does an impression of an animatronic velociraptor.
Kennedy News / cassidylaramee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idT92_0k62fVUp00
“I was born like this on my right hand, on my left hand, it was deformed,” Laramee explained. “I had half a pinky [little finger] and two thumbs. I would have been killer at thumb wrestling, but they had it removed when I was a baby.”
Kennedy News / cassidylaramee

She added, “I don’t really know what fingers I have [now], I know I have thumbs, that’s it.”

The car saleswoman said a quirky appearance has made her the target of frequent harassment. “In third grade I was bullied out of my school, so we ended up moving and switching schools,” Laramee recalled. “I’ve gotten a lot of different things like E.T. or Ninja Turtle, a bunch of different nicknames.”

“I always tell people, I’ll give you $20 if you tell me a joke I haven’t already heard,” she added.

Unfortunately, the gripper gawking followed Laramee into adulthood. “I work in car sales, and when I shake someone’s hand they’re automatically like ‘ah something’s missing here,'” she lamented. “A lot of people think it’s really cool and ask to touch them.”

But the humor isn’t lost on Laramee, who continued, “I also have really big boobs. I shake their hand, they look at my hand, they look at my eyes, and obviously they look at the boobs, and it’s like ‘where do I look?'”

Before she learned to appreciate her unique hands, the automobile-monger said she avoided nail salons for years after one mortifying incident, in which a nail tech poked fun at her big thumb. “The first time I ever got my nails done I was really self-conscious, because I have one thumb that’s like a toe thumb. It’s a big one,” rued the self-conscious salon-goer. “[The nail tech] joked around and said ‘oh I have to use a toenail [extension] for this one’ and after that I didn’t get my nails done for the longest time because I was just really embarrassed.”

Laramee has since learned to “roll with the punches” — adding that she was inspired by actress Megan Fox, who recently spoke openly about her stumpy thumbs . “I was like ‘you know what, I don’t care, I love me and my toe thumb,'” she declared. “If Megan Fox can have toe thumbs, then so can I.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHvIw_0k62fVUp00
Laramee said she avoided nail salons for a while after a technician compared her thumb to a toe.
Kennedy News / cassidylaramee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q52qm_0k62fVUp00
Laramee DJs at a local karaoke bar under the name “DJ Dino.”
Kennedy News / cassidylaramee

She’s also got the gumption to ask for “40% off at the nail salon because it’s less work and it’s less materials,” she noted. By popular demand, Laramee even posted a TikTok video , which currently boasts 1.9 million views, in which she attempts to get a “three finger” discount at a nail salon.

Now, Laramee is cashing in on her “claw hands,” by making molds of her mitts to sell online — which she hopes will inspire others with the same affliction.

“I posted it on TikTok and a bunch of people wanted to buy them. A lot of people asked for silicone ones,” she claimed, adding, “I found out that my hands might have a kink.”

Laramee joked, “I’ll never make an OnlyFans, it’ll be OnlyHands.”

She also DJs at a local karaoke bar under the name “DJ Dino.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w68EA_0k62fVUp00 Woman can’t smile after being born with extremely rare condition

Aside from their humorous marketability, Laramee also described the upsides of her deformed digits, such as retrieving stuff from hard-to-reach places — like a human reacher stick.

“There are definitely advantages, like getting to the end of the Pringles can,” beams Laramee. “If I lose something in the couch — quarters, nickels, dimes — my hands fit down there to get it.”

“My hands are like claw machines,” she quipped.

The condition has left her with some limitations, including weak wrists, early onset arthritis and a lack of mobility, which makes it hard to open everything from bags of chips to doors.

Accessorizing can also be a challenge. “I always wonder what finger I’m going to put my wedding ring on, because I don’t have a set ring finger,” she lamented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtFGE_0k62fVUp00
Laramee shows off her “dino” hands.
Kennedy News / cassidylaramee

Nevertheless, said Laramee, “I wouldn’t change anything about me for the absolute world.”

“Even the hardships that I’ve been through in my life, they help me become the person that I am today, which is strong and confident,” she continued. “There’s a lot of people out there who struggle with having confidence, and seeing a role model or seeing someone else be open about who they are really helps.”

Comments / 21

David Wayne
2d ago

I was born with no thumbs or radius bones in my firearms so I only have 4 fingers and shorter firearms so I can relate to the harassment however there isn't anything I can't do except give a thumbs up or hitchhike lol 😂 keep that positive attitude you are an inspiration even if you don't think you are keep thriving girl ✌️

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ceebla Cuud

The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
New York Post

I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’

When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
Tyla

Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment

A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
New York Post

I was forced to dumpster dive for Christmas gifts — here’s what I found in trash

One person’s trash is another person’s holiday treasure. A poverty-stricken mom says she’s resorted to “dumpster diving” to procure Christmas presents for her young son — and has already found $240 worth of great gifts. Rachael Collins, 42, trawls through trash twice a week, honing in on garbage cans located outside of department stores, in order to find items for her 7-year-old son, Charlie. “I feel pressure around Christmas and this has really helped me this year,” the British mom told Kennedy News. “I started dumpster diving recently because of money, it’s out of necessity. Money wasn’t lasting through the...
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
WOMI Owensboro

What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
New York Post

Mom slammed for going ‘too far’ with Elf on the Shelf prank

A mom has been criticized for cutting her daughter’s pajamas in the middle of the night and blaming it on the elf. McKenzie Taylor, from the UK, was participating in Elf on the Shelf with her child, which is a game where in the lead-up to Christmas parents hide an elf figurine in various positions around the house. The mom has been documenting what she is making the elf do in various videos — but it was her latest clip that has angered many online users. In it she showed her daughter asleep as she cut holes in her pajamas. The mom had to...
Tyla

Woman doesn’t look eight months pregnant until she turns to the side

A woman on TikTok has left people in shock by showing off her eight-month baby bump, which is virtually invisible from a straight-on view. Watch her video below:. Usually, people can tell when someone is carrying a baby but Nina Monzolevska (@ninamonzolevska) managed to leave her followers stunned, simply by turning to the side.
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
justpene50

My Deceased Cousin Fell Out of the Mortician's Canvas Wrapper and Down the Stairs

*This story is based on actual witnessed events; it is not fiction*. As far back as I can recall, cousin Della was a part of our lives. Though my grandmother was one of thirteen siblings, she shared a special bond with Della. Cousins who grew up as friends and shared a friendship that lasted all their lives. Cousin Della loved my grandmother and my grandmother loved her. My grandmother had three sisters of her own but as a child, we were never invited to vacation at their homes.
New York Post

My child and I only have a 13-year age gap — we even got our braces done at the same time

She’s not kidding. A 22-year-old mother has gone viral on TikTok after revealing that she got pregnant and had a child when she was barely a teen. The TikTok — which was posted mid-December by Gabbie Egan — has gained almost 13 million views. “Every year I have to readdress the fact that I had my son at a mere 13 years old,” claimed a corndog-eating Egan, whose son will turn 9 on Jan. 23. “I was 13 years old and I was naive, and I started [dating] this 16-year-old guy.” “He got me pregnant and then deuced out and hasn’t...
New York Post

Friend reveals Ana Walshe’s demeanor at NYE party day before she went missing

One of the last people who saw Ana Walshe before she vanished described a “festive” atmosphere during a New Year’s Eve get-together — during which nothing seemed amiss between her and her husband. “We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year’s,” family friend Gem Mutlu told WBZ-TV.  “There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold,” he said. Mutlu said he was stunned when Brian Walshe called the following day. “I said, ‘What’s wrong? Is there something wrong?’ He said, ‘Yeah,...
COHASSET, MA
Upworthy

Woman posts dramatic before-and-after pics of one pound loss to prove that weight is meaningless

This article originally appeared on 02.01.19Adrienne Osuna is a fitness blogger with a focus on weight training. After years of struggling with her weight, this mother of four finally got serious about her health, adopting a rigorous schedule of power lifting, cardio, and intermittent fasting to lose weight, gain muscle, and kick ass. And while her personal regimen might be a little too ambitious for most of us, she's still inspiring—because she keeps it real.An image she posted on her blog is going viral for pointing out that focusing on your weight is a misleading goal. The before-and-after pic shows her before she started lifting and after—a complete physical transformation which resulted in a staggering one pound of weight loss.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
72K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy