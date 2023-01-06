Hospitalized Peyton Hillis ‘doing better’ after he saved kids from drowning

The University of Arkansas football team said Friday that former Razorbacks star and ex-NFL running back Peyton Hillis is “doing better” as he remains hospitalized after a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida on Wednesday.

“Thinking about our man @thepeytonhillis,” the Razorbacks tweeted Friday. “Encouraged to learn he’s doing better after his heroic act saving his family.”

Former NFL star Peyton Hillis received medical attention after saving his two kids from drowning in Pensacola, Florida on Jan. 4, 2023. TMZ Sports

Peyton Hillis was rushed to the hospital after a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida on Jan. 4, 2023. TMZ Sports

Dramatic photos from the incident show lifeguards and medics tending to Hillis on the beach. Other photos show lifeguard trucks near the shore with people surrounding a stretcher carrying Willis.

A helicopter and ambulances eventually arrived to the scene, with the chopper landing on the road before transporting Hillis to a local hospital, according to TMZ.

The 36-year-old reportedly remains unconscious and in intensive care after saving his two kids from drowning at the beach. Willis shares the children with his ex-wife, Amanda.

Peyton Hillis receives treatment from medical personnel in Pensacola, Florida on Jan. 4, 2023. TMZ Sports

A helicopter lands in Pensacola, Florida, in response to Peyton Hillis receiving medical treatment on Jan. 4, 2023. TMZ Sports

Another adult reportedly was taken to the hospital via ambulance. The two kids did not require medical attention.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” Peyton’s uncle, Greg Hillis, wrote on his Facebook page Thursday. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving.

Peyton Hillis’ children. Facebook / Peyton Hillis

“I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers thrown up on his behalf!!!”

As of Thursday, Hillis was on a ventilator, according to Fox24 anchor Alyssa Orange , who covers the Razorbacks.

Hillis was a fullback at Arkansas from 2004-2007 and was known for his blocking and receiving prowess. He was drafted in the seventh round by the Broncos and spent two seasons in Denver before stints with the Browns, Chiefs, and Giants.

Peyton Hillis attends “A League Of Their Own” event at the Bentonville Film Festival on May 8, 2016 in Bentonville, Arkansas. Ernesto Di Stefano Photography

Browns running back Peyton Hillis carries the ball against Jerraud Powers of the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 18, 2011 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images

Hillis was released by the Giants in the 2015 offseason and later retired.

For his career, Hillis had 2,832 rushing yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry. He also had 1,050 receiving yards and scored 26 total touchdowns.