Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Hanks Named Turner And Hooch's Exhausting Production His Most Difficult Shoot
When you've spent as much of your life being in movies as Tom Hanks has, there are bound to be some days that are harder than others. But for long-time fans of the two-time Oscar winner, what Hanks considers the most difficult movie moment to pull off might come as a surprise.
How Much Time Has Scott Lang Lost Throughout The MCU?
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is set to hit theaters next month, and the hype around it is strong, partially thanks to the introduction of Kang (Jonathan Majors), who fans are already cheering for. Along with Kang unleashing chaos in the second trailer, the heroes themselves will also see their biggest heist yet as they try to steal back lost time. "You've lost a lot of time, like me," Kang says in the newly released trailer. "We can help each other with that." Shortly after he says that, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new big-bad promises that he can give Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) more time — a currency of high value to someone whose had so much of it taken from him.
Another Goonies Actor Helped Ke Huy Quan Land His Everything Everywhere All At Once Role
When one finds themself being a staple cast member of two iconic franchises before they're even a teenager, some may think that guarantees them a long, continuous career in the entertainment industry; however, that's always not the case. For Ke Huy Quan, after playing significant roles in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies," he unfortunately found himself back at the actor's starting line.
Ke Huy Quan Makes Loki Season 2 Sound Like A Lot Of Fun
Ke Huy Quan had a massive 2022, and it looks like the actor's continuing his resurgence into the new year. The once-child star in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies" famously took a break from acting, citing a lack of opportunities for an Asian actor as the reason for his transition to behind-the-camera work.
What The Success Of Avatar: The Way Of Water Is Really About According To James Cameron
"Avatar: The Way Of Water" has definitely managed to carve out a foothold for itself at the worldwide box office. It has become one of the top ten highest-grossing films of all time (via Box Office Mojo) and it's officially made back its cost, which means a whole raft of sequels is set to hit theaters over the following decade. While the next three "Avatar" sequels are reportedly in various stages of completion at press time, at least fans of the franchise are now officially going to get to see how James Cameron's story winds up.
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Daniel Radcliffe's Favorite Harry Potter Scene To Film Was In Deathly Hallows Part 2
Filming any of the "Harry Potter" movies must have been a lot of hard work — but also a lot of fun. Given the lengths that the studio went to convincingly create not just a wizarding school but also a whole magical world hidden among our own, the actors' efforts to bring that world to life had to live up to the challenge. Granted, the eight movies that make up the full "Harry Potter" story feature some of the best adult actors in the business, from Robbie Coltrane and Maggie Smith to Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham-Carter. All were consummate professionals who knew how to be up to the task.
Tulsa King Fans Are Left With Nothing But Disappointment Over The Season Finale
This article contains spoilers for the "Tulsa King" Season 1 finale. "Tulsa King" wrapped up its first season on Sunday, but some fans feel that the closing episode was a massive letdown. Of course, the finale wasn't short on drama as there was a notable death and the revelation that...
Fans Are Thrilled Over Lucy's Return In NCIS' 3-Way Crossover
Thus far, it's safe to say that one of the most heartbreaking moments of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the tearful departure of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in the episode "Vanishing Act" — as she left the team to pursue a career in the NCIS's "agent afloat" program. Considering the immense amount of cast turnover that we have come to expect from the "NCIS" franchise, there's no question that Lucy's abrupt departure left plenty of fans reeling, as it placed the future of the fan-favorite junior agent in jeopardy. Making Lucy's departure all the more brutal was the tearful goodbye scene she shared with her girlfriend, FBI Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), as the two seemingly brought their relationship to a close while holding hands on the beach.
Wayne Knight Believes Seinfeld's Realistic Depiction Of Characters Contributed To The Show's Success
Inarguably, "Seinfeld" is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Over the course of its nine-season run, the series racked up numerous award nominations (including many wins) for just about every category, while also staying immensely popular amongst viewers. In fact, the last episode of "Seinfeld," which is also one of the most divisive finales, is notable for its whopping viewership number of 76 million viewers (via Yahoo).
NCIS' Historic Crossover Episode Was A Nightmare To Coordinate
Fans have been looking forward to the historic "NCIS" 3-way crossover event ever since it was announced back in October, and the wait is finally over. Tonight on CBS, the characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "NCIS: Hawai'i" will be joining forces for the first time ever. The trailer for the three-episode event indicates that fans can expect an action-packed evening full of twists and turns. As reported by TV Line, the evening will kick off with an episode of "NCIS" that sees the agents collectively looking into a FLETC instructor's suicide. However, first impressions can be deceiving. According to Entertainment Weekly, the plot will also delve into the hunt for a deadly hitman, hinting that the two cases are possibly connected. With the stakes higher than ever, it will take teamwork to win the day.
NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo
Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
Angela Bassett's Golden Globe Win For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marks Major Firsts For The MCU
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" gave the MCU a much-needed bang to close out last year. The emotional sequel had the immense challenges of continuing the series without late actor Chadwick Boseman and equaling its predecessor's success. Fortunately, "Wakanda Forever" may have just accomplished those feats and then some. Many critics praised the film's emotional and artistic vision from director Ryan Coogler. But the performances of some of the film's cast grabbed a lot of buzz-worthy attention, especially Angela Bassett.
House Of The Dragon's Rhys Ifans Made Filming An Entertaining Challenge
Rhys Ifans' roles can be summed up in one word: transformative. Whether he is portraying Luna Lovegood's (Evanna Lynch) strange and knowledgeable father, Xenophilius, in the Wizarding World of "Harry Potter," or becoming Rasputin in "The King's Man," the 2021 follow-up to "Kingsman: The Secret Service," or facing off against a certain Marvel superhero as doomed scientist Dr. Curt Connors in "The Amazing Spider-Man," the actor is almost unrecognizable from film to film.
Sylvester Stallone Talks Reuniting With Cop Land Co-Star Annabella Sciorra In Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone and Annabella Sciorra first worked together in James Mangold's 1997 crime thriller "Cop Land." Freddy Heflin (Stallone) is a small-town cop, who can't get a better job because he lost his hearing when he was younger after saving a woman named Liz (Sciorra). Heflin struggles with where his life now is and with his feelings for Liz, who is married to another cop.
Nick Cave's Gladiator 2: Christ Killer Is The Sequel We Still Want To See
Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" made an impact when it was released in 2000. The historical epic won multiple Academy Awards (including Best Picture) and grossed over $460 million at the international box office, which is an impressive feat for any movie, let alone an R-rated 155-minute drama about persecution and death. After years of waiting, a sequel is finally happening with Scott in the director's chair once again. However, "Gladiator 2" isn't going to be as bold and dangerous as it could have been.
Prince Harry Sips Tequila with Stephen Colbert on ‘Late Show,’ Predicts Diana Could Have Closed “Distance” Between Him and William
Prince Harry is just about everywhere these days, and last night, that meant he was right in Stephen Colbert‘s Late Show studio, joining the host for a revealing interview about his family and new life after leaving his duties as a royal. Harry, who talked at length about his strained relationship with his brother Prince William, and how he remembers his late mother, kicked off his chat with the host over a generous pour of tequila provided by Colbert.
Nicolas Cage Drew Major Inspiration From A Classic Film For His The Old Way Character - Exclusive
Despite a prolific career with roles in nearly every genre, no one offered Nicholas Cage a Western role before "The Old Way." However, when it came to sizing up his role in director Brent Donowho's gritty tale set in the Old West, Cage found inspiration for his character beyond this era, instead focusing on a 1973 film set during The Great Depression.
Kang Unleashes Chaos In The Second Trailer For Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
There's no better way to kick off a new year than with a Marvel Studios trailer. Our first gift of the year is that of the second "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" trailer. The first trailer for the film was an absolute doozy, proving "Quantumania" will be nothing like the first two movies in the trilogy. Kang (Jonathan Majors) takes center stage in the Peyton Reed flick as Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and company become trapped (again) in the Quantum Realm.
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0