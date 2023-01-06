As Mega Millions jackpot creeps toward $1B, Pennsylvanians spend big trying to win

Now the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history, the Mega Millions jackpot will have an estimated value of $940 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The Mega Millions has been drawing increased attention during the latest run — which began in October — including in Pennsylvania, where players have spent more than $56.6 million on tickets, according to the state lottery.

“It’s an exciting time to be playing Mega Millions with the fourth-largest jackpot prize in the game’s more than 20-year history up for grabs,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said in a Friday release. “Whether you purchase your Mega Millions ticket in-store or on our website, please remember to play responsibly.”

Friday, Pennsylvania Lottery reported an estimated $6,400 in tickets were being sold each minute, or about 2,800 plays.

If a lucky winner scores the jackpot and opts out of the annuity, the cash value of Friday’s prize is an estimated $486 million.

How to play Mega Millions in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania players can buy tickets for the current run through 9:59 p.m. Friday. The drawing is set for 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A number of retailers in the state participate in the sales, and a full list can be found at Pennsylvania Lottery’s website. You can also purchase tickets online.

The lottery organization projects if no one secures Friday’s jackpot, it will grow to a staggering $1.1 billion, or an estimated $568.7 million cash value.

The record Mega Millions jackpot totaled $1.537 billion and was won by an individual in South Carolina in October 2018 , the lottery noted.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.