Mono County Board of Supervisors Elects 2023 Chair – Supervisor Bob Gardner Recognized for Service as 2022 Chair

 4 days ago
Related
sierrawave.net

Mono County Board of Supervisors Recognizes Paul McFarland as 2022 Community Spirit Award Winner

MONO COUNTY, Calif. (JANUARY 10, 2023) – Earlier today, the Mono County Board of. Supervisors adopted a Proclamation recognizing Paul McFarland with the third annual Mono County Community Spirit Award. As outgoing Chair, Supervisor Bob Gardner (District 3) selected Mr. McFarland for his outstanding devotion and commitment to his community and to Mono County.
MONO COUNTY, CA
sierrawave.net

UPDATE: 5:30PM REOPENED State Route 190 Closed Over Towne Pass- 12:15pm 1/10/23

BISHOP – State Route 190 has reopened over Towne Pass in Death Valley National Park. The highway was closed earlier this afternoon due to a small mudslide. Maintenance crews were able to clear the pavement, reopening the road to vehicle traffic. Before you leave home, check quickmap.dot.ca.gov or download...
BISHOP, CA
sierrawave.net

Bishop Elementary School Closed January 11, 2023

BES Families – Elevated gas levels have spread across several parts of the BES campus, requiring us to close school for all TK-5 students and staff tomorrow, Wed 1/11. We will be tackling this serious problem first thing in the morning and will keep you posted with updates as they arise.
BISHOP, CA
sierrawave.net

January 10, 2023 3:30pm – UPDATE U.S. 395 to Remain Closed Overnight

BISHOP – Due to significant heavy snow, wind, and whiteout conditions on the highway, U.S. 395 will remain closed overnight in both directions between Gorge Road, 13 miles north of Bishop, and Bridgeport. Caltrans asks that all drivers respect the closure points and not attempt to access the highway from any other road. Maintenance crews will continue to plow 24/7, working through the night. CHP and Caltrans will reassess highway conditions starting tomorrow morning.
BISHOP, CA
sierrawave.net

U.S. 395 Closed Due to Heavy Snow – UPDATE; 11:55AM

UPDATE: The closure parameters on U.S. 395 have changed. Due to heavy snow, the highway is now closed from Gorge Road (approximately 17 miles north of Bishop) to the town of Bridgeport. Caltrans District 9 snowplows are out on the highway, working to reopen the road. U.S. 6 remains open...
BISHOP, CA
sierrawave.net

U.S.395 Will Remain Closed from Gorge Rd to Bridgeport Overnight January 9, 2023

U.S. 395 will remain closed overnight in both directions between Gorge Road, 13 miles north of Bishop, and Bridgeport. Caltrans asks that all drivers respect the closure points and not attempt to access the highway from any other road. Maintenance crews will continue to plow 24/7, working through the night. CHP and Caltrans will reassess highway conditions tomorrow, however with additional snow forecast early in the morning, the closure may be further extended.
BISHOP, CA
sierrawave.net

U.S. 395 Still Closed Due to Whiteout Conditions

BISHOP – Due to heavy snow, ice, and whiteout conditions on the highway, Caltrans has closed part of U.S. 395 in Mono County. The highway is currently closed from the junction of State Route 203 to the town of Bridgeport. U.S. 6 in Bishop is open as an alternative route, which connects to the Nevada 95. Caltrans will post updates on this closure to its social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
MONO COUNTY, CA
sierrawave.net

Dennis Mattinson, Weather 01-09-2023

An extratropical and powerful <48> hour storm will push into CA today and Tuesday. It’s going to be a BIG one, with blizzard conditions and strong winds! And oh boy, estimates right now look huge, with Main Lodge 50 – 60+ inches, Summit 60 – 70+, Aspendell 12 – 24 by late Tuesday. Snow levels today will fluctuate on the high side (7K – 8K) with colder air Tuesday. Potential impacts from this storm include heavy rain in the Owens Valley (1 – 2 inches in Bishop), flooding possibilities and major travel restrictions over the higher elevations. A relative intermission from our active pattern, later Wednesday into maybe Friday, with light showers…DMATT.
CALIFORNIA STATE

