Mono County Board of Supervisors Elects 2023 Chair – Supervisor Bob Gardner Recognized for Service as 2022 Chair

An extratropical and powerful <48> hour storm will push into CA today and Tuesday. It’s going to be a BIG one, with blizzard conditions and strong winds! And oh boy, estimates right now look huge, with Main Lodge 50 – 60+ inches, Summit 60 – 70+, Aspendell 12 – 24 by late Tuesday. Snow levels today will fluctuate on the high side (7K – 8K) with colder air Tuesday. Potential impacts from this storm include heavy rain in the Owens Valley (1 – 2 inches in Bishop), flooding possibilities and major travel restrictions over the higher elevations. A relative intermission from our active pattern, later Wednesday into maybe Friday, with light showers…DMATT.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO