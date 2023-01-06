Mono County Board of Supervisors Elects 2023 Chair – Supervisor Bob Gardner Recognized for Service as 2022 Chair

Read full article on original website
sierrawave.net
Mono County Board of Supervisors Recognizes Paul McFarland as 2022 Community Spirit Award Winner
MONO COUNTY, Calif. (JANUARY 10, 2023) – Earlier today, the Mono County Board of. Supervisors adopted a Proclamation recognizing Paul McFarland with the third annual Mono County Community Spirit Award. As outgoing Chair, Supervisor Bob Gardner (District 3) selected Mr. McFarland for his outstanding devotion and commitment to his community and to Mono County.
sierrawave.net
MONO COUNTY ALERT 1/10/23 12:30 pm: Mono County Office of Emergency Management Issues Evacuation Orders for June Lake and Long Valley
The Mono County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has issued an EXTREME weather alert for Mono County. Heavy, wet snow has increased the threat of avalanche. As such, the OEM has issued evacuation orders for June Lake and Long Valley. Due to the extreme avalanche threat, Mono County Office of...
sierrawave.net
Bishop Landfill Closed Wednesday January 11, 2023
THE BISHOP LANDFILL WILL CLOSED, WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2023 DUE. TO STORM DAMAGE AND FLOODING. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.
sierrawave.net
Bishop Head Start CLOSED on Tuesday
Submitted information about upcoming events and topics of interest.
sierrawave.net
UPDATE: 5:30PM REOPENED State Route 190 Closed Over Towne Pass- 12:15pm 1/10/23
BISHOP – State Route 190 has reopened over Towne Pass in Death Valley National Park. The highway was closed earlier this afternoon due to a small mudslide. Maintenance crews were able to clear the pavement, reopening the road to vehicle traffic. Before you leave home, check quickmap.dot.ca.gov or download...
sierrawave.net
Mono County Office of Emergency Management Urges Residents and Visitors to Prepare for Upcoming Storms
MONO COUNTY, Calif. (JANUARY 8, 2023) – The Mono County Office of Emergency. Management (OEM) is urging residents and visitors to be READY Mono and prepare for the. upcoming storm as the National Weather Service (NWS) predicts impressive snowfall and rain. throughout the Eastern Sierra over the coming days....
sierrawave.net
Bishop Elementary School Closed January 11, 2023
BES Families – Elevated gas levels have spread across several parts of the BES campus, requiring us to close school for all TK-5 students and staff tomorrow, Wed 1/11. We will be tackling this serious problem first thing in the morning and will keep you posted with updates as they arise.
sierrawave.net
January 10, 2023 3:30pm – UPDATE U.S. 395 to Remain Closed Overnight
BISHOP – Due to significant heavy snow, wind, and whiteout conditions on the highway, U.S. 395 will remain closed overnight in both directions between Gorge Road, 13 miles north of Bishop, and Bridgeport. Caltrans asks that all drivers respect the closure points and not attempt to access the highway from any other road. Maintenance crews will continue to plow 24/7, working through the night. CHP and Caltrans will reassess highway conditions starting tomorrow morning.
sierrawave.net
U.S. 395 Closed Due to Heavy Snow – UPDATE; 11:55AM
UPDATE: The closure parameters on U.S. 395 have changed. Due to heavy snow, the highway is now closed from Gorge Road (approximately 17 miles north of Bishop) to the town of Bridgeport. Caltrans District 9 snowplows are out on the highway, working to reopen the road. U.S. 6 remains open...
sierrawave.net
Bishop Landfill Closed January 10 Due to Storm Damage and Flooding
THE BISHOP LANDFILL WILL CLOSED, TUESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2023 DUE TO STORM DAMAGE AND FLOODING. LANDFILL WILL BE RE-ASSESSED FOR OPENING LATER IN THE DAY ON TUESDAY AND/OR FOR WEDNESDAY. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.
sierrawave.net
U.S.395 Will Remain Closed from Gorge Rd to Bridgeport Overnight January 9, 2023
U.S. 395 will remain closed overnight in both directions between Gorge Road, 13 miles north of Bishop, and Bridgeport. Caltrans asks that all drivers respect the closure points and not attempt to access the highway from any other road. Maintenance crews will continue to plow 24/7, working through the night. CHP and Caltrans will reassess highway conditions tomorrow, however with additional snow forecast early in the morning, the closure may be further extended.
sierrawave.net
U.S. 395 Still Closed Due to Whiteout Conditions
BISHOP – Due to heavy snow, ice, and whiteout conditions on the highway, Caltrans has closed part of U.S. 395 in Mono County. The highway is currently closed from the junction of State Route 203 to the town of Bridgeport. U.S. 6 in Bishop is open as an alternative route, which connects to the Nevada 95. Caltrans will post updates on this closure to its social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
sierrawave.net
Dennis Mattinson, Weather 01-09-2023
An extratropical and powerful <48> hour storm will push into CA today and Tuesday. It’s going to be a BIG one, with blizzard conditions and strong winds! And oh boy, estimates right now look huge, with Main Lodge 50 – 60+ inches, Summit 60 – 70+, Aspendell 12 – 24 by late Tuesday. Snow levels today will fluctuate on the high side (7K – 8K) with colder air Tuesday. Potential impacts from this storm include heavy rain in the Owens Valley (1 – 2 inches in Bishop), flooding possibilities and major travel restrictions over the higher elevations. A relative intermission from our active pattern, later Wednesday into maybe Friday, with light showers…DMATT.
