wissports.net
WIAA Boys Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard: Jan. 9
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Boys Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
veronapress.com
Girls basketball: Verona rolls by Middleton to remain unbeaten in Big Eight
The Verona girls basketball team remained unbeaten in Big Eight play after an 82-37 conference win over Middleton on Friday, Jan. 6, at Middleton High School. The Wildcats (9-2, 8-0 Big Eight) were led by junior guards Taylor Stremlow and Reagan Briggs – who both finished with 21 points each. Stremlow has scored 20 or more points in three straight games, while Briggs has 17 or more points in five straight contests.
veronapress.com
Boys hockey: Conrad Moline’s hat trick vaults Verona atop of Big Eight
The Verona boys hockey team dropped its first Big Eight game of the season to the red-hot Janesville Bluebirds in 8-3 fashion on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Janesville Ice Arena. The Wildcats moved back into sole possession of first place in the conference standings after a 5-0 win over Madison West on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Verona.
veronapress.com
Gymnastics: Verona/Edgewood pushes for program record at Mount Horeb Invitational
Some things are worth the wait. After having its season opener delayed by three weeks, the Verona/Edgewood gymnastics team turned in a dominating performance during a 142.675-135.975 Big Eight dual win over Sun Prairie on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Sun Prairie West High School. The Division 1 state runner-ups from...
nbc15.com
Marshall High School kicker following her football dream to college
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Marshall High School senior is following her passion for athletics, working to extend her football career into college, and battling adversity to continue kicking. “I just loved it, like I enjoyed it,” said McKynzee Schepp. “I’ve been playing since eighth grade.”. The...
Michigan State Spartans beat Wisconsin Badgers, 69-65: Game thread recap
Michigan State Spartans (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) vs. No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 3-1) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. TV: ESPN. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Louisville lands transfer commitment from veteran Wisconsin RB
Isaac Guerendo is headed to Louisville after leaving Wisconsin. The talented RB has spent the last 5 years with the Badgers and will spend his last year of eligibility with the Cardinals. Guerendo announced his destination via Twitter, along with a caption reading “new beginnings.”. Despite being third on...
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Badgers Reportedly Land Massive Four-Star Wide Receiver
Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been on an absolute tear lately. The recruiting game has been on another level after Fickell arrived. The Badgers have landed four-star quarterbacks, defensive backs, and elite players from the transfer portal. The next elite talent could be on the way for the Badgers. Former USC wide receiver C.J. Williams may be on the way to Madison.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin lands latest QB transfer via former 4-star prospect out of Mississippi State
Wisconsin has added another transfer QB to its ranks. That makes it three different QBs to transfer into Luke Fickell’s program. Wisconsin previously earned transfer commitments from Nick Evers and Tanner Mordecai before picking up a new one on Tuesday. Braedyn Locke is the latest transfer heading to Madison.
Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?
Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
wglr.com
Obituaries Tuesday January 10, 2023
Berniece G. Broihahn, 94, Madison, formerly of Platteville.
nbc15.com
Madison East HS drag show postponed amid safety concerns
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student-organized drag show that was supposed to take place next week at Madison East High School has been postponed amid safety concerns, a district spokesperson confirmed Monday. The drag show, organized by the student organization Gender and Sexuality Alliance, was set to be the school’s...
kelo.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
shorelineareanews.com
UW-Madison announces Fall Dean's List
MADISON, Wis (January 5, 2023) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
Traffic lights to remain out for days at University Avenue, Branch Street in Middleton following crash
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The traffic lights at the intersection of University Avenue and Branch Street in Middleton are expected to be out for a significant period of time following a crash Tuesday morning, the Middleton Police Department said. Police said the incident occurred just after 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning. A 21-year-old man from New Glarus reportedly left the road and...
WATCH: Gary Cannalte thanks community for support following wife’s death
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now’s Gary Cannalte returns to the airwaves following the death of his wife Jean. He thanked viewers and the News 3 Now family for their support during the incredibly difficult period after her death. READ: Obituary for Jean Marty Jean died at home on Dec. 10 at the age of 59. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
x1071.com
MGE warns of new flyer scam
Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
veronapress.com
Senior Center hosting Nutrition Made Clear series
The Verona Senior Center will launch a new series on Monday, Jan. 30, called Nutrition Made Clear to help you sort through nutrition misconceptions and replace them with hard science you can understand. Join dietitian and award-winning professor Roberta H. Anding on Mondays for 36 in-depth lectures to help explore...
Occupied car shot on Madison’s east side, driver uninjured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman’s car was shot while she was sitting inside on the city’s east side. Police said the woman was sitting in the 4500 block of Village Lane on Saturday night when she was nearly struck by a bullet. Multiple people reported hearing shots fired. The woman left the area but returned shortly...
