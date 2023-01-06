ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

wissports.net

WIAA Boys Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard: Jan. 9

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Boys Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
WISCONSIN STATE
veronapress.com

Girls basketball: Verona rolls by Middleton to remain unbeaten in Big Eight

The Verona girls basketball team remained unbeaten in Big Eight play after an 82-37 conference win over Middleton on Friday, Jan. 6, at Middleton High School. The Wildcats (9-2, 8-0 Big Eight) were led by junior guards Taylor Stremlow and Reagan Briggs – who both finished with 21 points each. Stremlow has scored 20 or more points in three straight games, while Briggs has 17 or more points in five straight contests.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Boys hockey: Conrad Moline’s hat trick vaults Verona atop of Big Eight

The Verona boys hockey team dropped its first Big Eight game of the season to the red-hot Janesville Bluebirds in 8-3 fashion on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Janesville Ice Arena. The Wildcats moved back into sole possession of first place in the conference standings after a 5-0 win over Madison West on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Verona.
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

Marshall High School kicker following her football dream to college

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Marshall High School senior is following her passion for athletics, working to extend her football career into college, and battling adversity to continue kicking. “I just loved it, like I enjoyed it,” said McKynzee Schepp. “I’ve been playing since eighth grade.”. The...
MARSHALL, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Louisville lands transfer commitment from veteran Wisconsin RB

Isaac Guerendo is headed to Louisville after leaving Wisconsin. The talented RB has spent the last 5 years with the Badgers and will spend his last year of eligibility with the Cardinals. Guerendo announced his destination via Twitter, along with a caption reading “new beginnings.”. Despite being third on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Badgers Reportedly Land Massive Four-Star Wide Receiver

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers have been on an absolute tear lately. The recruiting game has been on another level after Fickell arrived. The Badgers have landed four-star quarterbacks, defensive backs, and elite players from the transfer portal. The next elite talent could be on the way for the Badgers. Former USC wide receiver C.J. Williams may be on the way to Madison.
MADISON, WI
Q985

Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?

Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

Madison East HS drag show postponed amid safety concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student-organized drag show that was supposed to take place next week at Madison East High School has been postponed amid safety concerns, a district spokesperson confirmed Monday. The drag show, organized by the student organization Gender and Sexuality Alliance, was set to be the school’s...
MADISON, WI
kelo.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
shorelineareanews.com

UW-Madison announces Fall Dean's List

MADISON, Wis (January 5, 2023) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Traffic lights to remain out for days at University Avenue, Branch Street in Middleton following crash

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The traffic lights at the intersection of University Avenue and Branch Street in Middleton are expected to be out for a significant period of time following a crash Tuesday morning, the Middleton Police Department said. Police said the incident occurred just after 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning. A 21-year-old man from New Glarus reportedly left the road and...
MIDDLETON, WI
x1071.com

MGE warns of new flyer scam

Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Senior Center hosting Nutrition Made Clear series

The Verona Senior Center will launch a new series on Monday, Jan. 30, called Nutrition Made Clear to help you sort through nutrition misconceptions and replace them with hard science you can understand. Join dietitian and award-winning professor Roberta H. Anding on Mondays for 36 in-depth lectures to help explore...
VERONA, WI

