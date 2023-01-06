ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Saleh compares Joe Flacco to a pickup truck, he's 'still freaking rolling' when the weather is nasty

By Billy Riccette
 4 days ago
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh certainly has a way with words sometimes, and that was no different when he was discussing his quarterback room and specifically his starting quarterback for Week 18, Joe Flacco.

Not too often do you hear quarterbacks compared to cars, but here we are. Saleh likened Flacco to a Ford pickup truck. You don’t fully appreciate them until you need them in certain conditions.

“He’s just been a professional through all the chaos of the season and I really respect him for what he stands for,” Saleh said. “I call Joe, Joe is like a Ford pickup truck, you may not appreciate him in September, October, November because there’s nothing flashy in his game, but when December and January hit and the weather is kind of (expletive), he’s still freaking rolling, so Joe and I have a genuine appreciation for him.”

For context, Saleh was asked about whether he’d like to have Flacco back next season as a mentor to Zach Wilson, who will be the No. 2 quarterback Sunday behind Flacco.

Fortunately, the weather won’t be a factor Sunday, as it will be near 80 degrees in Miami on Sunday. Whether Flacco will be “rolling” is another question, but this is more about protecting Wilson. With three starters — Duane Brown, George Fant and Nate Herbig — out for Sunday, putting Wilson in that position isn’t in the best interest for the team.

Saleh also says Flacco “gives us the best chance to win in that case” over Chris Streveler.

The next time you check out a Ford pickup truck, just think about how Robert Saleh believes Joe Flacco is just like one.

