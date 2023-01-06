Read full article on original website
Essence
What Is It About Black Women’s Power That Some White Men Find So Offensive?
The advances of powerful Black women, who have historically existed at the bottom rung of the social ladder, are an affront to the deepest sensibilities of the white male power structure. Howard Stern is “uncomfortable” with how Oprah Winfrey “flaunts” her fortune. On his radio show, the notorious shock jock...
Meet the wealthiest man in all of history
There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
The Black Seminoles: How Fugitive Slaves Escaped To Mexico Before The Civil War
Here is the story of the Black Seminoles, a group of fugitive slaves who escaped bondage and created a community of free Blacks in Mexico. The post The Black Seminoles: How Fugitive Slaves Escaped To Mexico Before The Civil War appeared first on NewsOne.
100 years ago, a Black community was destroyed by a White mob
In the years after World War I, Black people were thriving in the central Florida town of Rosewood when a White mob driven by racial animosity decimated the entire community within days. CNN's Nadia Romero looks back 100 years later.
‘Don’t Fear White People,’ South Africa President Advises Black Teens Attacked At Swimming Pool
After Black teens were attacked during a racist pool incident, Cyril Ramaphosa was spitting hot anti-apartheid bars with no regard for the white fragility they might inspire. The post ‘Don’t Fear White People,’ South Africa President Advises Black Teens Attacked At Swimming Pool appeared first on NewsOne.
Britain No Trousers Tube Ride
Participants kiss on a platform as they take part in the annual event "No Trousers Tube Ride" in London, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The No Trousers Tube Ride returns to London, the first time the event had taken place since January 2020, due to Covid. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Haitians can now get parole to enter the United States. Here is how the program will work
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services released details on Friday about the new parole program for Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans that was announced Thursday by President Joe Biden.
Prince Harry praises Dutch and Norwegian royal families for standing against racism: ‘It is huge’
Prince Harry has candidly praised the Dutch royal family and the Norwegian royal family for their work in combating racism and addressing unconscious bias.The Duke of Sussex applauded Willem-Alexander, the King of the Netherlands, and Harald V, the King of Norway, for “leading by example” during an ABC special “Prince Harry: In His Own Words” with Michael Strahan on Monday 9 January.During the conversation, which aired on the eve of the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, the duke criticised the British press for its treatment of his wife Meghan Markle, while noting the steps the other monarchs...
The Story Behind Abolition Of Slavery In The United States
Slavery abolishment in the U.S. was a significant event with multiple causes and lasting effects across history. It was because of the continuing divisions within the country regarding the practice of slavery, the government felt the need to act. After the establishment of the United States of America in 1776, slavery was abolished in the northern U.S., the nation was divided into slave states and free states, but slavery was finally ended nationwide only with the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865.
He Was Fired After Tweeting and Commenting on a Photo of a Model With Dark Skin
In February 2022, a psychiatry department chair at Columbia University, Jeffrey Lieberman, known for his groundbreaking work on schizophrenia, retweeted a photo of model Nyakim Gatwech and called her a "freak of nature." Although the full tweet was, "Whether a work of art or a freak of nature she's a beautiful sight to behold,"
This Nigerian artist wants you to be inspired by Black women
Morenike "Renike" Olusanya creates her artworks digitally and on canvas, including inspiring portraits and book covers for best-selling authors.
US border plan risks undermining basic human rights: UN
The United Nations rights chief warned Wednesday that a new US border enforcement plan risks undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law. "The right to seek asylum is a human right, no matter a person's origin, immigration status, nor how they arrived at an international border," Volker Turk said in a statement, warning the new measures "appear to be at variance with the prohibition of collective expulsion and the principle of non-refoulement."
Boyah J. Farah discusses racism in his book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’
Somalian-American Boyah J. Farah survived significant hardship in the country of his birth only to experience firsthand the dehumanization of Blacks when he arrived in his adopted land, the United States. His book about American racism, America Made Me a Black Man, offers a singular, eye-opening perspective at a time of profound racial reckoning.
Omar Sy Calls Out “Racism” Following Backlash In France Over War In Ukraine Comments
Lupin star Omar Sy has hit back at critics of comments he made about differing attitudes to the war in Ukraine and further afield conflicts, saying the attacks against him are simply an example of racism. Sy, who is one of France’s most popular actors and the country’s most successful Black actor, has found himself in the eye of a media storm at home this week over an interview in Le Parisien newspaper on his new WWI drama Father and Soldier. The drama, released in France by Gaumont on January 4 after world premiering in Cannes Un Certain Regard, follows a Senegalese...
UPDATE 5-North America vows to strengthen economic ties, Mexico energy row rumbles on
Leaders of United States, Mexico and Canada meet in Mexico City. Talks center on boosting economy as energy dispute unresolved. (Adds quotes from news conference) The United States, Mexico and Canada on Tuesday vowed to tighten economic ties, producing more goods regionally and boosting semiconductor output, even as integration is hampered by an ongoing dispute over Mexico's nationalist energy policies.
Twelve dead in Peru clashes between protesters and security forces: ombudsman
At least 12 people died Monday in Peru as anti-government protesters trying to overrun an airport clashed with security forces, officials said. The violence took place in the southeastern city of Juliaca, in the Puno region, an official in the local ombudsman's office told AFP. The office gave an earlier death toll of nine.
Canada Iran Anniversary
A boy listens as thousands of people attend a rally to mark the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters, on the three year anniversary since the Iran military shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The flight was bound for Canada via Ukraine and shot down shortly after its takeoff from Tehran in January 2020, killing 176 people including Canadian citizens and permanent residents. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions
Denmark will summon Iran's ambassador to express its "outrage" after Tehran executed two men linked to mass protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, the Danish foreign minister said on Sunday. Iran's envoy will be summoned to the foreign ministry "to send him the strongest possible and imaginable message that...
Blaccine: First Dose review – Black voices speak out about the pandemic
These three audio dramas take us back to the dark days of the pandemic. The stories, produced by Stockroom and Pitlochry Festival theatre in association with Naked Productions, are told from a Black British perspective and take in a sweep of subjects, from the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests to the slow uptake of the first Covid-19 vaccine in Black British communities.
Black content creators receive less money than their white counterparts. They are relying on the strength of the creator community to lessen the pay gap.
According to a 2021 study, the pay gap between Black and white content creators was found to be 35%.
