Peoria, IL

1470 WMBD

‘American Idol’ star sings to OSF Children’s Hospital patients

PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not every day an “American Idol” star and runner-up visits the area. But, Bloomington-Normal native Leah Marlene came to Peoria Tuesday, providing support and song for the children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Marlene sang her new song “Flowers” going...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Iconic Twin Cities roller rink to close

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Skate ‘N’ Place, a roller-skating rink on Bloomington’s south side, will close for good after 50 years in business. The property in the 1700 block of South Morris Avenue is being sold, “but sadly no one came forward to keep in a rink,” the business said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Leah Marlene makes surprise stop at OSF Children’s Hospital

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Children at OSF’s Peoria site were in for a surprise treat Tuesday afternoon. American Idol 2022′s 2nd runner-up Leah Marlene stopped by OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois. She walked through the hallways singing her debut single “Flowers” for the pediatric patients...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

ZZ Top to visit Peoria in April

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Civic Center announced on Monday that legendary rock band ZZ Top will be playing in Peoria. The band will visit on April 10th as part of their “Raw Whisky Tour.” Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 A.M. at the Civic Center box office.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Hundreds of brides to be show up for Bridal expo in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — More than 200 local brides-to-be made plans for their special day in Central Illinois. The Par-A-Dice hotel in East Peoria hosted a free bridal expo Sunday afternoon for those looking to walk down the aisle. Couples had the opportunity to meet local vendors to...
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Bradley University hires new VP

PEORIA, Ill. – Bradley University will be bringing in a new vice president. The university announced Tuesday Jason Petrovich will be their new vice president for advancement. His responsibilities include overseeing and managing the university’s comprehensive development and alumni engagement. Petrovich comes from Valparaiso University, where he has...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

66 Sankoty Lakes employees lose jobs with KDB Group reevaluation

UPDATE– A former KDB Group employee who wishes to remain unidentified spoke with us to clarify the fate of Sankoty Lakes. He says that employees received an email a week ago that they were being laid off. “Me and 65 other people and it affected over 500 people with...
PEORIA, IL
Q985

‘World News Tonight’ Once Compared This Illinois City (Not Chicago) to NYC

One Illinois city was once compared to New York City, and no, it WASN'T Chicago. Chicago is a "major market." When it comes to media, when it comes to pro sports teams, Chicago is the #2 or #3 market in the country, depending on who you ask. So basically, Chicago was and is a big deal...But when it comes to "World News Tonight" with Peter Jennings, Chicago isn't that big of a deal when it comes to the state of Illinois!
PEORIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Farm summit coming to Peoria

Farmers should put Wednesday, Jan. 11 on the calendar for the annual Illinois Farm Economics Summit in Peoria. University of Illinois Extension Director for Logan, Menard and Sangamon Counties Terri Miller-Casey believes farmers are always living in a crazy time and this can hopefully provide some insight into the craziness of the ag industry and give producers good information.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bears Bites holds a ” Cat pop-up shop” to bring in adoptions

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Bears Bites in Peoria is partnering with Central Illinois animal shelters to try to help get kittens adopted. Bears Bites is a local business that raises money to help pay for emergency pet medical bills. The pop-up shop is intended to give families the chance...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction closes lane on Glen Oak Avenue

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has issued a traffic alert near OSF Saint Francis Tuesday. According to a press release, part of NE Glen Oak Avenue will be reduced to one lane until 3:30 p.m. The closure is also expected to resume at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Injured East Peoria officer is back on the job

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After his squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver back in 2021, a local police offer has beaten the odds on his road to recovery. East Peoria Officer Karson Klyber returned to duty last week, after a year-long rehab battle. His fellow officers are calling it nothing short of a ‘miracle.’
EAST PEORIA, IL

