Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1470 WMBD
‘American Idol’ star sings to OSF Children’s Hospital patients
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not every day an “American Idol” star and runner-up visits the area. But, Bloomington-Normal native Leah Marlene came to Peoria Tuesday, providing support and song for the children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Marlene sang her new song “Flowers” going...
25newsnow.com
Iconic Twin Cities roller rink to close
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Skate ‘N’ Place, a roller-skating rink on Bloomington’s south side, will close for good after 50 years in business. The property in the 1700 block of South Morris Avenue is being sold, “but sadly no one came forward to keep in a rink,” the business said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
25newsnow.com
Leah Marlene makes surprise stop at OSF Children’s Hospital
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Children at OSF’s Peoria site were in for a surprise treat Tuesday afternoon. American Idol 2022′s 2nd runner-up Leah Marlene stopped by OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois. She walked through the hallways singing her debut single “Flowers” for the pediatric patients...
1470 WMBD
ZZ Top to visit Peoria in April
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Civic Center announced on Monday that legendary rock band ZZ Top will be playing in Peoria. The band will visit on April 10th as part of their “Raw Whisky Tour.” Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 A.M. at the Civic Center box office.
wcbu.org
'Trending in the right direction': Mayor Ali heralds Peoria’s 2022 drop in homicides, violent crime
Following one of the deadliest years in Peoria history, the police department reports a 27% drop in homicides for 2022. The police statistics show the city with 24 total murders, including 20 by gunshots. That’s down from 27 shooting homicides out of 33 murders the year before. In her...
wglt.org
Destihl TourBus Series features Edward David Anderson in a novel format for B-N, plus new artists and a custom brew
In the past few years, musician Edward David Anderson has become a self-contained artist. During the pandemic, Anderson moved to a property outside Havana, Illinois, where he now has his own studio and spearheaded a concert series and songwriters’ festival. With his manager and wife Kim, the pair, whose...
Central Illinois Proud
Hundreds of brides to be show up for Bridal expo in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — More than 200 local brides-to-be made plans for their special day in Central Illinois. The Par-A-Dice hotel in East Peoria hosted a free bridal expo Sunday afternoon for those looking to walk down the aisle. Couples had the opportunity to meet local vendors to...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria City Council says yes to weed dispensary and Harrison School demolition
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria City Council held its joint City Council/Town Board Meeting on Tuesday night. The council voted whether to adopt Ordinance 23-010 amending a special use in a Class C-2 District to allow an adult-use cannabis dispensary for the property located at 1210 W. Glen Ave.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Peoria
Peoria might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Peoria.
1470 WMBD
Bradley University hires new VP
PEORIA, Ill. – Bradley University will be bringing in a new vice president. The university announced Tuesday Jason Petrovich will be their new vice president for advancement. His responsibilities include overseeing and managing the university’s comprehensive development and alumni engagement. Petrovich comes from Valparaiso University, where he has...
Central Illinois Proud
66 Sankoty Lakes employees lose jobs with KDB Group reevaluation
UPDATE– A former KDB Group employee who wishes to remain unidentified spoke with us to clarify the fate of Sankoty Lakes. He says that employees received an email a week ago that they were being laid off. “Me and 65 other people and it affected over 500 people with...
‘World News Tonight’ Once Compared This Illinois City (Not Chicago) to NYC
One Illinois city was once compared to New York City, and no, it WASN'T Chicago. Chicago is a "major market." When it comes to media, when it comes to pro sports teams, Chicago is the #2 or #3 market in the country, depending on who you ask. So basically, Chicago was and is a big deal...But when it comes to "World News Tonight" with Peter Jennings, Chicago isn't that big of a deal when it comes to the state of Illinois!
advantagenews.com
Farm summit coming to Peoria
Farmers should put Wednesday, Jan. 11 on the calendar for the annual Illinois Farm Economics Summit in Peoria. University of Illinois Extension Director for Logan, Menard and Sangamon Counties Terri Miller-Casey believes farmers are always living in a crazy time and this can hopefully provide some insight into the craziness of the ag industry and give producers good information.
wglt.org
EDC: Cell phone data show more people are driving 60 to 90 miles to work in Bloomington-Normal
More people are commuting greater distances to work in Bloomington-Normal every day, with some traveling 60 to 90 miles to work here – and about a quarter of Rivian’s workers driving an hour to work each day. That’s according to an analysis of cell phone location data and tracking from Rivian itself.
Central Illinois Proud
Bears Bites holds a ” Cat pop-up shop” to bring in adoptions
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Bears Bites in Peoria is partnering with Central Illinois animal shelters to try to help get kittens adopted. Bears Bites is a local business that raises money to help pay for emergency pet medical bills. The pop-up shop is intended to give families the chance...
wcbu.org
Peoria awarded $700,000 in violence prevention funding last year; here's how it's being used
Peoria is investing heavily in reducing gun violence and juvenile crime through the organizations that call the city home. In October, 12 organizations applied to receive money for violence prevention programs as part of a competitive application process. Five were selected, including: Dream Center Peoria, the Peoria City/County Health Department,...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction closes lane on Glen Oak Avenue
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has issued a traffic alert near OSF Saint Francis Tuesday. According to a press release, part of NE Glen Oak Avenue will be reduced to one lane until 3:30 p.m. The closure is also expected to resume at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers...
25newsnow.com
Injured East Peoria officer is back on the job
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After his squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver back in 2021, a local police offer has beaten the odds on his road to recovery. East Peoria Officer Karson Klyber returned to duty last week, after a year-long rehab battle. His fellow officers are calling it nothing short of a ‘miracle.’
25newsnow.com
Local couples shuffling to find new reception venues following KDB Group cancellations
Peoria Heights (25 News Now) - The apparent fall of the KDB Group is leading to anxious moments for many in central Illinois, including brides and grooms with plans to travel hours to use those Peoria facilities. A Washington native is now re-planning her wedding reception in under six months...
District 205 January personnel report: Who is coming, going within Galesburg schools?
Here are personnel moves approved by the District 205 Board of Education at the Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, meeting:. District 205 January 2023 Personnel Agenda by WGIL Radio on Scribd.
Comments / 0