Related
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Russia hits Ukraine's Kharkiv hours after German minister visits: governor
Russian strikes hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv late Tuesday, the regional governor said, just hours after a surprise visit by the German foreign minister together with her Ukrainian counterpart. "Stay in the shelters. The occupiers are bombing again!" governor Oleg Synegubov warned on Telegram. An AFP journalist heard...
Ukrainian, Russian rights commissioners have met in Turkey: official
Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said Wednesday he had held a meeting in Turkey with Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova in rare talks between officials from the two countries since the start of Moscow's invasion. They "discussed a wide range of humanitarian problems and issues related to the provision of...
Iran sentences three more to death over Amini protests
Iran has sentenced to death three more people accused of killing members of the security forces during protests triggered by Mahsa Amini's death, the judiciary said Monday. The Islamic republic has been rocked by civil unrest since the September 16 death in custody of Kurdish Iranian Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.
Morocco raises migrants' jail time over Melilla tragedy: lawyer
A Moroccan appeals court has increased the sentences of 13 migrants to three years over a deadly attempted crossing into the Spanish enclave of Melilla, their lawyer said Monday. Around 2,000 people, many of them Sudanese, stormed the frontier on June 24 in a bid to reach Spanish territory across...
Iran protester executions 'state-sanctioned killing': UN
Iran is weaponising the death penalty to frighten the public and crush dissent, and its execution of protesters without due process amounts to state-sanctioned killing, the UN said on Tuesday. Tehran has executed four people in connection with nearly four months of demonstrations in the country, with two more executions...
Twelve dead in Peru clashes between protesters and security forces: ombudsman
At least 12 people died Monday in Peru as anti-government protesters trying to overrun an airport clashed with security forces, officials said. The violence took place in the southeastern city of Juliaca, in the Puno region, an official in the local ombudsman's office told AFP. The office gave an earlier death toll of nine.
US border plan risks undermining basic human rights: UN
The United Nations rights chief warned Wednesday that a new US border enforcement plan risks undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law. "The right to seek asylum is a human right, no matter a person's origin, immigration status, nor how they arrived at an international border," Volker Turk said in a statement, warning the new measures "appear to be at variance with the prohibition of collective expulsion and the principle of non-refoulement."
Armenia says won't host Russia-led military drills this year
Armenia will not host Russian-led military exercises this year, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Tuesday, signalling growing frustration with Moscow. Pashinyan's announcement comes after the leader of the ex-Soviet republic criticised the work of Russian peacekeepers in the South Caucasus, which has been plagued for decades by fighting between Armenia and neighbouring Azerbaijan.
Gaza medics protest Israel controls on medical imports
Gazans drove a convoy of ambulances along the Israeli border Monday to protest import restrictions on medical equipment, which the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave warned puts patients at risk. Israel bans the transfer of goods to Gaza which it deems could be used for military purposes, as part...
Bangladesh opposition protests demand PM's resignation
Huge crowds swarmed the streets of Bangladesh's capital Wednesday to demand Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and fresh elections, with public anger mounting over rising food and fuel costs. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other opposition allies staged rallies in Dhaka and nine other cities -- the latest of...
Turkish medic awaits sentence in chemical arms trial
A top Turkish medic delivered her final statement Wednesday in a politically-charged trial linked to her call for a probe into the army's alleged use of chemical arms in Iraq. Turkish Medical Association head Sebnem Korur Fincanci was detained and jailed in October for using a television interview to highlight claims that first surfaced in media close to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).
Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 12 years for 'spying'
Iran has sentenced Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele to more than 12 years behind bars for "espionage" as well ordering him to be subjected to 74 lashes, the judiciary said Tuesday. Vandecasteele, 41, was handed multiple sentences totalling 40 years on a range of charges, but with the sentences to...
Saudi Arabia lifts restriction on hajj pilgrim numbers
Saudi Arabia will not impose limits on the number of hajj pilgrims this year, a Saudi minister said Monday, after three years of restrictions to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. "The number of pilgrims will return to what it was before the pandemic, without any age limit," Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq al-Rabiah told reporters in Riyadh.
Pakistan risks 'extraordinary misery' without flood recovery help: UN
The international community must help Pakistan recover from last year's devastating floods and boost climate resilience, or the country will be locked in misery, the head of the UN development agency told AFP. Pakistan is still reeling from the unprecedented monsoon floods unleashed last August which killed more than 1,700...
Denmark to summon Iran envoy over protest executions
Denmark will summon Iran's ambassador to express its "outrage" after Tehran executed two men linked to mass protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, the Danish foreign minister said on Sunday. Iran's envoy will be summoned to the foreign ministry "to send him the strongest possible and imaginable message that...
Record 110 tonnes of cocaine seized in Antwerp in 2022
"It's unheard of" says the head of Belgian Customs, Kristian Vanderwaeren, as the organisation announces it seized a record total of 110 tonnes of cocaine in 2022 at the port of Antwerp. Belgium's main container terminal is now considered the main gateway for illegal drugs into Europe, with supply being plentiful enough to push prices down, according to Vanderwaeren.
Canada Iran Anniversary
A woman holds a sign and waves a flag as thousands of people attend a rally to mark the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters, on the three year anniversary since the Iran military shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The flight was bound for Canada via Ukraine and shot down shortly after its takeoff from Tehran in January 2020, killing 176 people including some Canadian citizens and permanent residents. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Zimbabwe health workers could face jail for striking under new law
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe on Tuesday signed a bill into law that outlawed organised protests by healthcare workers who could now face a fine or an imprisonment of up to six months. The signing by President Emmerson Mnangagwa comes after health workers were locked in a protracted fight with the...
Senegal halts night buses after crash killed 40
The Senegalese government decided Tuesday to ban night buses between towns and villages after the death toll in a weekend head-on crash left 40 dead. The import of used tyres from abroad was also outlawed in a list of measures announced after one of the worst road disasters for years, caused by a burst tyre.
