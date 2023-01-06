Read full article on original website
Ryan Garcia tells Gervonta Davis: “Goodbye, Tank, it’s over for you”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis told the media at the post-fight press conference last night that Ryan Garcia is a “baby clown” after being told that he had said on Twitter, “It’s over for you” following his ninth round knockout victory over Hector Luis Garcia at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Gervonta Davis Is “The One”
By Vince D’Writer: On Saturday night, January 7th, at the sold-out Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., the WBA (regular) lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis started a new chapter in his professional boxing career as he defeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) by way of technical knockout.
Paulie Malignaggi questions Ryan Garcia’s “mentality” for Gervonta Davis fight
By Huck Allen: Paulie Malignaggi isn’t quite sure about Ryan Garcia’s mentality going into what could be a grueling fight where he’d need to get in the trenches to defeat Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in their proposed fight in April. Malignaggi says he’s only seen the...
Conor Benn wants Tank Davis, Chris Eubank Jr or Pacquiao next
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn wants to immediately jump into a big mega-fight against Chris Eubank Jr, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Manny Pacquiao, or Kell Brook when he returns to the ring after the investigation is done by the WBC, and the BBB of C. It’s...
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis: “We got to do it again in April,” Ryan Garcia next up
By Chris Williams: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is already looking ahead to fighting in April against Ryan Garcia after demolishing Hector Luis Garcia by a ninth round knockout last Saturday night in their much-talked-about fight in Washington, D.C. Gervonta (28-0, 26 KOs) says Ryan’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya...
Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith to be shown on DAZN on Jan.21 in U.S
By Charles Brun: DAZN will be streaming the January 21st fight between Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith to U.S, Canada, DACH & Japanese fans that subscribe to their platform. The former WBO junior middleweight champion ‘Beefy’ Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) and former IBO 168-lb champion Eubank Jr will meet in a 12-round match in the 160-lb division at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Gervonta Davis psychologically better equipped to defeat Ryan Garcia says Eddie Hearn
By Chris Williams: Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn says Gervonta Davis is psychologically in a better position than Ryan Garcia to win their battle in April when they meet for their mega-fight on Showtime PPV. Hearn notes that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) has had recent problems psychologically, and although he’s come...
Jaron Ennis being held back by Spence-Crawford logjam says Paulie Malignaggi
By Adam Baskin: Paulie Malignaggi says Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is being held back by the politics of boxing, being stopped from progressing to the throne due to the logjam at the top created by champions Terence Crawford & Errol Spence Jr. Those two champions haven’t shown any interest...
Tyson Fury won’t fight Anthony Joshua in 2023 says Frank Warren
By Charles Brun: Promoter Frank Warren has ruled out a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in 2023. According to Warren, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has told him what fights he wants, and he feels Joshua & his team don’t want the fight. Moreover, Warren says another reason why the Fury-Joshua fight can’t take place is that AJ still doesn’t have a trainer at this point.
Shawn Porter breaks down Regis Prograis vs. Teofimo Lopez
By Dan Ambrose: Shawn Porter feels that Teofimo Lopez has since lost the “intimidation factor” that he had when he was briefly the unified lightweight champion after his victory over Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020, and he thinks that he lacks the polish to defeat WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis if the two were to fight now.
Dmitry Bivol to fight in late April or early May, undecided on Canelo rematch at 168
By Sean Jones: Dmitry Bivol says he will start training camp soon for his next fight against a still-to-be-determined opponent in late April or May. Bivol isn’t sure whether he wants to come down to 168 for a rematch with Canelo Alvarez if that fight is to happen because he hasn’t fought at that weight for a long time. Canelo is taking a tune-up in May, so he won’t face Bivol until September if everything goes well.
Gervonta Davis reacts to Eddie Hearn’s “not a deep thinker” comment
By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis took issue with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent interview in which he told DAZN that he’s “Not a deep thinker, not articulate.”. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) responded by saying that he didn’t accept the offer Hearn gave to him because of not being not a “deep thinker.” Hearn and Tank have been seemingly going back and forth since he turned down an offer.
Oleksandr Usyk taunts Tyson Fury: “Where are you, Belly?”
By Jack Tiernan: A trim & in shape-looking Oleksandr Usyk took to social media to taunt the chubby WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury to enquire where he’s at. Fury’s promoter Frank Warren is upbeat about the chances of the fight getting made for March. If you’re Fury, this would be a good time for him to start reducing weight and working on his cardio.
IBF to allow Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed championship
By Barry Holbrook: The IBF has reversed their order for their heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to defend against mandatory Felip Hrgovic next, thus allowing the undisputed match against WBC champ Tyson Fury to go ahead. Dan Rafael is reporting the news of IBF president Daryl Peoples canceling the order for...
George Kambosos Jr talks Gervonta Davis’ win over Hector Garcia
By Jack Tiernan: George Kambosos Jr is happy for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis following his ninth round injury stoppage win over Hector Luis Garcia last Saturday night in Washington, D.C. Despite the oddball scores turned in by the three judges that worked last night’s Gervonta-Hector fight, Tank Davis was...
Spence not expected to return to 147 after Thurman fight at 154
By Jim Calfa: Errol Spence Jr will be taking a test run at 154 in his fight with Keith Thurman in April, and, likely, he won’t return to the 147-lb division afterward. With the difficulty that Spence has in making the 147-lb limit, staying at 154 permanently makes sense for him after the Thurman fight. If Spence thinks it was hard for him to make the 147-lb limit before, just wait until he tried to make weight after fighting at 154 against Thurman.
Demsey McKean possible for Anthony Joshua’s April 1st fight
By Sam Volz: Little-known fringe contender Demsey McKean is in the running to be the opponent for Anthony Joshua’s April 1st fight in the UK. The unbeaten 6’6″ southpaw McKean (22-0, 14 KOs) is the frontrunner for the fight with the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs), who is desperate for a win at this point of his ten-year career after losing two in a row to Oleksandr Usyk.
Frank Warren sent Oleksandr Usyk draft contract for Tyson Fury fight in March
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren says a draft contract has been sent to Team Oleksandr Usyk for the unified heavyweight championship in March. With only roughly eight weeks to go for the expected March 4th fight, it’s implausible that it’ll take place then unless IBF, WBA & WBC champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) is already well underway with his training camp.
Shakur Stevenson says Gervonta Davis will handle Ryan Garcia’s power
By Allan Fox: Shakur Stevenson doesn’t believe Ryan Garcia’s power will trouble Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis when they meet in April. Stevenson says that Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) isn’t worried about taking shots, but he’ll make sure that he adjusts when he faces Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs). Davis won’t blindly walk in, taking the best punches from Ryan.
Teddy Atlas previews Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Huck Allen: Teddy Atlas sees the powerful Ryan Garcia doing a better job against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis next April than the weaker, smaller Hector Luis Garcia did last Saturday night in Washington, D.C. Atlas feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) has got to keep the fight at...
