By Sean Jones: Dmitry Bivol says he will start training camp soon for his next fight against a still-to-be-determined opponent in late April or May. Bivol isn’t sure whether he wants to come down to 168 for a rematch with Canelo Alvarez if that fight is to happen because he hasn’t fought at that weight for a long time. Canelo is taking a tune-up in May, so he won’t face Bivol until September if everything goes well.

2 DAYS AGO