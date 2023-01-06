Read full article on original website
Related
kfornow.com
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization once again
LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 7, 2022 – KOLN) -The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over. A state senator plans to, once again, introduce a bill this session keeping hope alive for a group that wants to see it legalized. State Senator Anna Wishart, who’s been a...
doniphanherald.com
Don Walton: 2023 Legislature may face bumpy road ahead
After the first few days of the 2023 Legislature there already is tension in the air. Results of the opening day's leadership votes and subsequent recommendations for committee assignments have triggered allegations ranging from partisan behavior to a partisan takeover of the 2023 Legislature. That's a so-what given in other...
KETV.com
Gov. Pillen marks new era of Nebraska as people gather for Governor's Ball
OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to a full house Saturday night during the Governor's Ball at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. Pillen discussed his plans as he enters office, thanked former Gov. Pete Ricketts and expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to serve the state, focusing on keeping youth in Nebraska.
Bill would cap monthly insulin costs in Nebraska to $100
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would take a page from some other states and the federal government to cap the monthly cost of insulin in the state. The bill introduced Friday by state Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, would cap insulin costs of those privately insured in Nebraska to $100 per month. Similar caps ranging from $100 a month to as low as $25 a month have been passed in a number of other states, including Connecticut, Colorado and Illinois. This month, Medicare recipients will see their insulin costs capped at $35 per month as part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year.
knopnews2.com
Nebraskans celebrate their new governor at inaugural ball
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and state officials and dignitaries joined a crowd of more than 3,500 people gathered Saturday night at CHI Health Center arena to celebrate Jim Pillen at the new governor’s inaugural ball. Pillen’s background colored much of his address at the event. He spoke about...
WOWT
Nebraska legislators continue filing bills for 2023 Unicameral session
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state senators introduced dozens more bills on Friday as the 108th Legislative session begins to take shape. Lawmakers submitted nearly 100 bills on Thursday. Nearly 50 more bills were filed Friday, in addition to other resolutions and amendment proposals. Among those filed on Friday:. LB95,...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more
Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
klin.com
New Legislation Could Cap Minimum Wage for Those Under 20
New legislation introduced by Nebraska Senator Tom Briesie of Albion could cap the minimum wage to below what Nebraska Initiative 433 raises it to. On Thursday, Briesie introduced LB 15, which brings to the table a youth and training wage across the state. “The youth wage applies to 14 to...
kfornow.com
Governor Pillen Announces Creation of Broadband Office
LINCOLN, NE (January 6, 2023)– Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen today issued an executive order creating a new Broadband Office. The new office will be housed within the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) and work under the oversight of NDOT and the Governor’s Office. A signed version of the executive order can be found here.
mediafeed.org
Nebraska first-time homebuyer programs
Considering buying a home in Nebraska? Now is a great time to do so. Currently, the housing market in the Cornhusker State is holding steady. The median price of a home there is $280,400, and most homes sell for their listing price. There are also bargains to be had: About 26% of houses have sold for less than the asking price, according to Redfin, a real estate brokerage that analyzes housing market data.
klkntv.com
Advocates of permitless concealed carry gather at Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Advocates of a controversial concealed carry bill being proposed in the Nebraska Legislature came to the State Capitol on Friday. Nebraskans Against Government Overreach rallied in support pf the bill and several other causes. “It should have been passed last year,” said Allie French, the...
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announces NDOT director
Governor Jim Pillen announced Vicki Kramer as the new Nebraska Department of Transportation director, in a press release.
Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings
LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years. About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kfornow.com
Business Groups Applaud Introduction of Legislation to Soften Blow of Minimum Wage Hike
(KFOR NEWS January 6, 2023) Lincoln, NE – The Nebraska Grocery Industry Association (NGIA), Nebraska Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB), Lincoln Independent Business Association (LIBA), Nebraska Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association (NPCA), Nebraska Hospitality Association (NeHA), and the Nebraska Retail Federation (NRF) applaud Senator Tom Briese of Albion for introducing LB 15, legislation to establish a youth and training wage across the state of Nebraska.
KETV.com
Nebraska state senator aims to give public schools' students free breakfast, lunch
LINCOLN, Neb. — All Nebraska public school students could be entitled to a free breakfast and lunch each day under a new bill introduced in the Unicameral Friday. The Hunger Free Schools Act sponsored by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh would require schools to provide meals at no cost to students who don't already receive free or reduced lunch.
kmaland.com
Inflation Reduction Act to Help NE Farms Fight Climate Change
(KMAland) -- Nebraska farmers and ranchers who have struggled with climate-related issues like flooding and drought are expected to benefit in the new year from the Inflation Reduction Act's massive funding of ag-related conservation programs. Over $3 billion goes to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Conservation Stewardship Program - which...
kscj.com
NNTC BROADBAND EXPANSION COMING TO RURAL NORTHEAST NEBRASKA
THE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE COMPANY IN JACKSON HAS RECEIVED TWO-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS TO EXPAND BROADBAND SERVICES INTO RURAL AREAS WHO DO NOT HAVE ADEQUATE ACCESS. N-N-T-C IS ONE OF 14 NEBRASKA BROADBAND PROVIDERS TO RECEIVE STATE FUNDING FROM THE NEBRASKA BROADBAND BRIDGE PROGRAM THROUGH THE NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION. THE...
KETV.com
Gov. Pillen announces Nebraska Department of Transportation's new director
LINCOLN, Neb. — Just one day after taking office, Gov. Jim Pillen announced a new director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Vicki Kramer will take over the role from former NDOT director Kyle Schneweis. "Vicki will be exceptional in her role as the next Director of the Nebraska...
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
Comments / 2