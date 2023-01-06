ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” lead the Screen Actors Guild Awards with five nominations apiece. Check out the complete list of SAG Award nominations here, which were announced on Wednesday morning, January 11. “Everything Everywhere” contends in the top category for its ensemble cast. The action-packed dramedy about a jaded immigrant trying to save the multiverse also scored individual acting noms for four of its cast members: lead Michelle Yeoh and supporting performers Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu. SEESAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories “Banshees” also contends in...

