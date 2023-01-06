Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
‘House Of The Dragon’s Two Rhaenyras Reunite For a Giggly Appearance At The Golden Globes
One of the sweetest moments during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards came when House of the Dragon won for Best Drama TV Series on Tuesday, January 11. Actors Milly Alcock, 22, and Emma D’Arcy, 30, who both play Rhaenyra Targaryen at different ages on the hit fantasy show, hugged on stage and shared a laugh as they celebrated the win.
SAG Awards: ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ tied for the lead with 5 nominations apiece
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” lead the Screen Actors Guild Awards with five nominations apiece. Check out the complete list of SAG Award nominations here, which were announced on Wednesday morning, January 11. “Everything Everywhere” contends in the top category for its ensemble cast. The action-packed dramedy about a jaded immigrant trying to save the multiverse also scored individual acting noms for four of its cast members: lead Michelle Yeoh and supporting performers Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu. SEESAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories “Banshees” also contends in...
53-Year-Old Jennifer Aniston Still Stuns In Makeup-Free Airport Outing
Jennifer Aniston was recently spotted on a trip to the airport, where she opted to go makeup-free. Aniston, 53, was still dazzling as ever as she bumped into a friend and colleague. In fact, Aniston has been favoring a less-is-more style in a lot of her deliberate photos lately, to great effect!
Missed the Golden Globes? Here are the 5 must-see moments from the show's comeback
From Jerrod Carmichael's blistering opening monologue to Michelle Yeoh's big win, here are five highlights from Tuesday's rebooted Golden Globes.
From 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'Abbott Elementary,' Here Are the Top Nominees for the 2023 SAG Awards!
The SAG Awards are the only ceremony that honors both TV and movies.
Comments / 0