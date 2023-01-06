ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Daniel Harken
4d ago

They require only republican votes to be counted. No democrat ballots are valid per republican rules.

Radio Iowa

Groups say polls show governor’s top agenda items unpopular

Democrats and progressives say polls show the top agenda items Republican lawmakers plan to pursue in the 2023 legislature are unpopular with Iowans. Matt Sinovic, executive director of Progress Iowa, hosted what he called “The People’s Condition of the State” event at the Capitol this morning. “Think...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

More money needed to fund changes, Iowa’s new attorney general says

DES MOINES, Iowa — Brenna Bird, Iowa’s new Republican attorney general, said she will ask Iowa lawmakers for additional funding for her department. Bird–a former Guthrie County attorney who defeated 40-year incumbent Democrat Tom Miller in November’s election–said she wants to expand the number of prosecutors and conduct a full audit of victim services as she begins her new position.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Gov. Reynolds changes 'school choice' proposal. Here's what is in the new bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds gave her 6th Condition of the State Address Tuesday night in the Iowa House Chamber. We either want to give every child a chance to succeed, or we don’t. So tonight, I’m announcing a comprehensive education reform package that will focus on improving education for all children," Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa's Secretary of State asks people to wear blue Wednesday to spotlight human trafficking

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are being asked to wear blue Wednesday in recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Day. “By wearing blue on Wednesday, January 11, we can show support for survivors of human trafficking and also hopefully open people’s eyes to a crime that might be happening in their community,” says Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. “I challenge you to join us in raising awareness by wearing your blue shirt, tie, socks, or whatever you have on Wednesday.”
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IA SENATE LEADER TALKS TAX CUTS & SCHOOL CHOICE

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE BEGAN ITS 2023 SESSION MONDAY MORNING IN DES MOINES WITH THE STATE SENATE CONVENING AT 10 A.M. AMY SINCLAIR OF WAYNE COUNTY WAS SWORN IN AS SENATE PRESIDENT. IN HER OPENING REMARKS, SINCLAIR SAID EDUCATION FUNDING WILL CONTINUE TO BE A TOP PRIORITY IN THE SENATE:. CONVENE1...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder

County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has fined Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, $12,600. The fine stems from numerous citations for […] The post Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CINCINNATI, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Four ways Brenna Bird shook up Iowa Attorney General's office

Brenna Bird wasted no time putting her mark on the Iowa Attorney General's office. Big changes commenced before the Republican's formal swearing in on January 5. From the day she launched her second bid for statewide office, Bird was running as much against President Joe Biden as against her Democratic opponent longtime Attorney General Tom Miller. She frequently said she'd see Biden in court, and promised to "give Joe Biden exactly what he deserves" in her first television commercial (famous for its tag line, "Give 'em the Bird!").
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

School choice, property tax and tort reform: What to expect in the 2023 legislative session

The Iowa Legislature opens its 2023 legislative session Monday with a Republican agenda that includes a return to discussions about “school choice,” tort reform and pipeline legislation which did not move forward in previous years. While Republicans already held the majority in both chambers of the Statehouse, the party won a supermajority in the Senate […] The post School choice, property tax and tort reform: What to expect in the 2023 legislative session appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships

When I started my freshman year in college, I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I graduated. I knew I was a writer, but I had no clear job goal in mind. For the first two years at Iowa State University, I registered for courses that would fit into either an English or […] The post Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Whitver, Grassley say they support private school scholarships without family income limits

The top Republicans in the Iowa Legislature said Monday they support making state-funded private school scholarships available to Iowans regardless of a family’s income. Their comments came a day before Gov. Kim Reynolds was scheduled to deliver the Condition of the State address, in which she is widely expected to unveil her new plan for private school scholarships.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity

Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs’ group in recent years has been used for the stated purpose of training officers and helping underprivileged children. Newly disclosed tax filings by the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association Institute indicate the organization raised more money in 2021 than at […] The post Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Iowa’s largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s largest school district cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.”
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bird charts new course for top law enforcement office

In her first week in office, Attorney General Brenna Bird took action consistent with her campaign promises to change tack on litigating administrative actions by President Joe Biden and seeking to reinstate Iowa’s restrictive abortion legislation. It was an about-face from the stances taken by her predecessor, Democrat Tom Miller, who held the post for […] The post Bird charts new course for top law enforcement office appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

New bottle deposit rules now in effect in Iowa

PELLA, Iowa — Last year, the Iowa Legislature passed and the Governor signed a new bottle redemption law into effect. The new law will be administered by the Iowa DNR. People involved in the recycling of cans, bottles, and glass must be registered with the DNR. Those who accept and sort bottles and cans will […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Big change coming for 2 state departments

DES MOINES, Iowa — A big change is coming this year for two state departments: the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Department of Human Services will become one. The upcoming legislative session that begins on Monday will finalize the merger. The change will give the entity a new name: Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The idea is to leverage resources that can better serve Iowans.
IOWA STATE

