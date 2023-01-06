PROGRAMMING NOTE: KENS 5 will broadcast Spurs vs. Celtics game Saturday; NCAA basketball coverage to conclude on Channel 5.3

Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
People in San Antonio rally to raise funds for three siblings tragically killed in car crashAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Basketball court being installed at the Alamodome Monday
SAN ANTONIO — The new basketball court at the Alamodome started to take shape on Monday. The arena will be home to a Spurs home game on Jan. 13 in a matchup against the Golden State Warriors. KENS 5 was there Monday morning as the material for the basketball...
Kings coach Mike Brown upset with NBA fans' All-Star Game voting
The Sacramento Kings are in a position they haven't been for a long time and coach Mike Brown wants fans to recognize his players' accomplishments.
Transportation and parking options for Spurs game at the Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO — The Alamodome is set to host over over 60,000 Spurs fans on Friday night, and many are wondering what's the best way to get to and from the game. City officials are urging fans to make their way downtown early, and asking people leaving work at that time to avoid the area if possible. Parking at the dome will be by permit only, but there will be some free parking in addition to VIA's Park & Ride service.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Denzel Washington Admitted Michael Jordan Is The GOAT: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game..."
Denzel Washington once learned how great Michael Jordan was when he tried to get His Airness drunk prior to a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Spartans climb to No. 4 in latest rankings
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Greenbrier East Spartans have yet to play a home game but continue to be road warriors as evidenced by their 5-1 record to start this 2023 season. East is coming off a dramatic, come-from-behind, 74-70 win over the Huntington Highlanders, where they trailed by as many as 18 points in the second […] The post Spartans climb to No. 4 in latest rankings appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
