PROGRAMMING NOTE: KENS 5 will broadcast Spurs vs. Celtics game Saturday; NCAA basketball coverage to conclude on Channel 5.3

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamodome is set to host over over 60,000 Spurs fans on Friday night, and many are wondering what's the best way to get to and from the game. City officials are urging fans to make their way downtown early, and asking people leaving work at that time to avoid the area if possible. Parking at the dome will be by permit only, but there will be some free parking in addition to VIA's Park & Ride service.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO