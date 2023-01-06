ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

PROGRAMMING NOTE: KENS 5 will broadcast Spurs vs. Celtics game Saturday; NCAA basketball coverage to conclude on Channel 5.3

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Transportation and parking options for Spurs game at the Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamodome is set to host over over 60,000 Spurs fans on Friday night, and many are wondering what's the best way to get to and from the game. City officials are urging fans to make their way downtown early, and asking people leaving work at that time to avoid the area if possible. Parking at the dome will be by permit only, but there will be some free parking in addition to VIA's Park & Ride service.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The West Virginia Daily News

Spartans climb to No. 4 in latest rankings

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Greenbrier East Spartans have yet to play a home game but continue to be road warriors as evidenced by their 5-1 record to start this 2023 season. East is coming off a dramatic, come-from-behind, 74-70 win over the Huntington Highlanders, where they trailed by as many as 18 points in the second […] The post Spartans climb to No. 4 in latest rankings appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
LEWISBURG, WV
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy