Vancouver police officer, former candidate for Clark County Sheriff, placed on leave
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver police officer who made an unsuccessful bid for Clark County Sheriff last year has been suspended pending the outcome of multiple internal investigations, the City of Vancouver confirmed Tuesday. Corporal Rey Reynolds with the Vancouver Police Department was placed on leave Dec. 21 due...
VPD officer on leave after ‘outrageously harmful’ trans comments
A Vancouver police officer who ran for Clark County Sheriff is now on administrative leave with four ongoing investigations.
thereflector.com
State prosecutors split on Sahota shooting investigation
A panel of state prosecutors were unable to determine whether a deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office acted reasonably when he fatally shot an off-duty Vancouver police officer last January. A Dec. 27 opinion submitted by the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office stated prosecutors from Pend Oreille, Lewis, Island,...
houston-today.com
Police, paramedics shot with pellet gun on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
A man was arrested inside a Downtown Eastside rooming house Sunday night (Jan. 8), after police say he fired a pellet gun at officers and paramedics. The Vancouver Police Department says paramedics were responding to an emergency call in the lane behind the Carnegie Centre, near Main and Hastings streets, around 11 p.m. when someone began firing at them from an open window overhead.
KATU.com
Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
WWEEK
Three Appalling Incidents Start the Year on a Bleak Note
A city that entered 2023 in a foul humor received a triple dose of horror during the holiday break. With Portland experiencing 101 homicides over the previous year, it’s difficult to label any confluence of events as “a new low,” but three shocking regional incidents in the space of a week—two violent attacks at train stations and the destruction of a religious landmark—seemed to consolidate most of the city’s fears into easily digestible nuggets of nastiness. It helped that the common elements in the incidents were social ills that residents already felt were spiraling out of control.
Convicted felon sentenced to federal prison after SE Portland shooting
A convicted felon was sentenced to serve more than 6 years in federal prison after firing a gun outside a Southeast Portland restaurant and bar in fall of 2021, the U.S. District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
kptv.com
Two teenagers caught in stolen car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police officers arrested two teenagers in a stolen car early Monday morning. Just before 1 a.m. a sergeant with a police dog saw a Kia crash into a parked car on Southeast 99th Avenue near Southeast Harold Street. Three people got out of the crashed car and ran.
Portland police, Crime Stoppers offer $2,500 for info in deadly June shooting
Portland police are asking the public for help in finding the person who shot and killed a 22-year-old man in Southeast Portland over the summer.
$100k worth of fentanyl seized in Portland drug bust
Nearly $100,000 worth of fentanyl was seized during a massive drug bust in Portland, authorities said Tuesday.
'He's more than a statistic': Family of murdered Portland man seeks help for all homicide victims
PORTLAND, Oregon — Battery-operated candles lit up the Vancouver waterfront, Monday night as loved ones remembered Nick Hammann, a father, son, friend and Marine. The setting was the half-way point for family between Ridgefield where Hammann grew up and Northeast Portland where police said Hammann was murdered last October.
Woman dies 2 days after crash that injured child in stroller
The woman struck by a vehicle while pushing a stroller in Forest Grove has died, Forest Grove police announced Monday.
Stolen car, body armor at SE Portland motel; man arrested
A 31-year-old man faces 3 felonies after his arrest Sunday morning outside a Southeast Portland motel by officers checking on a suspicious vehicle.
KATU.com
Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter she helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
‘What do we do now’? Portland woman has rental car stolen by con man
A Portland woman recently had her personal car and rental vehicle stolen, with one of the thefts coming at the hands of a con man.
Driver dies after being thrown from vehicle in Vancouver crash
A driver is dead after being ejected from their vehicle near downtown Vancouver early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
kptv.com
Suspect extradited to Portland after arrest for 2021 house party murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is facing a murder charge after an arrest for a May 2021 homicide in Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on May 9, 2021, 21-year-old Jemare Manns was shot and killed at a house party in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street.
kptv.com
3 arrested, 3 illegal guns found after police track speeding car across Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were arrested after a car sped throughout Portland and illegal guns were recovered on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at 11:15 p.m. Friday, an officer saw a car speeding and driving recklessly on Southeast Division Street under I-205. The...
Embassy Suites murder suspect arraigned on charges
A Vancouver man is facing charges in connection to a murder that occurred at the Embassy Suites near the Portland International Airport on November 19.
Chronicle
Suspect in Gruesome Oregon Train Station Attack Believed Victim Was a Robot Trying to Kill Him, Court Docs Say
Koryn D. Kraemer, the 25-year-old man arrested in a gruesome attack at a Gresham MAX platform Tuesday morning, told detectives that he bit the ear off the victim because he believed the man was a robot trying to kill him, according to a court filing in the case. Kraemer pleaded...
KGW
