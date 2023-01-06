ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Browns defensive players emphasize shortening the ‘menu’ in wake of Joe Woods’ firing

BEREA, Ohio -- As Browns players packed up their lockers and went through their exit meetings on Monday, change and disappointment lingered in the air. For the second straight year, Cleveland failed to make the playoffs. For the second straight year, defensive breakdowns and a slow start to the season were a problem without an obvious remedy. So the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after Sunday’s season finale loss against the Steelers that dropped them to 7-10.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cleveland.com

The Bengals’ right side is not on the right side of injuries: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - A Cincinnati Bengals offensive line that stayed fairly healthy all season has caught the injury bug. After losing right guard Alex Cappa in Sunday’s regular-season finale victory over Baltimore, the Bengals could now be without two of their offensive line starters this week. Right tackle La’el Collins is already out for the rest of the year after tearing his ACL against New England.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

What Luke Wypler’s NFL Draft decision means for Ohio State football’s offensive line

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The best-case scenario for Ohio State football’s 2023 offensive line is quickly falling by the wayside. Left tackle Paris Johnson Jr.’s NFL Draft declaration, formalized on Tuesday, had been all but a foregone conclusion. Same for right tackle Dawand Jones, who has not officially declared but is expected to do so as well. Ohio State has scoured the transfer portal for their replacements, with no luck yet and time running out in the winter window.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns, Kosar bad bet, season: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns legend Bernie Kosar made a legal, but bad sports bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers that got him sacked from his radio role with the team, ahead of defensive coordinator Joe Woods and fans expectations for the season being sacked with the Browns finishing out of the playoffs, last in the division at 7-10, for their second losing season in a row, even worse than the last.
CLEVELAND, OH
