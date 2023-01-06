Read full article on original website
Caesars Ohio promo code: $1,500 bet on Caesars for any Tuesday game
Jaguars are 7-7 in the playoffs. Here's a rundown of their playoff history
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 7-7 all-time in the playoffs. Their first playoff trip occurred during just their second year of existence. This will be the eighth time they've made the playoffs in their 28-year history. ...
Browns defensive players emphasize shortening the ‘menu’ in wake of Joe Woods’ firing
BEREA, Ohio -- As Browns players packed up their lockers and went through their exit meetings on Monday, change and disappointment lingered in the air. For the second straight year, Cleveland failed to make the playoffs. For the second straight year, defensive breakdowns and a slow start to the season were a problem without an obvious remedy. So the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after Sunday’s season finale loss against the Steelers that dropped them to 7-10.
Joe Mixon mocks the NFL with one of the most memorable touchdown celebrations in Bengals history
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Heads or tails?. It didn’t matter to Joe Mixon. The Bengals running back celebrated the 1-yard touchdown he scored late in the first quarter by performing a picture-perfect coin toss in the end zone surrounded by his teammates. “The best thing about the celebration was...
FanDuel Ohio is giving new players $200 in bonus bets for Cavaliers-Jazz
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Browns request permission to interview Sean Desai, Seahawks assistant, for their defensive coordinator vacancy
BEREA, Ohio -- Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai has another chance to be a defensive coordinator. He served in that capacity for the Bears in 2021.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jarrett Kingston, Ohio State football transfer target, signs with USC as Buckeyes’ portal options dwindle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Another transfer portal offensive lineman is off the market, and Ohio State football may rely on its internal options to shore up the 2023 unit. Washington State transfer Jarrett Kingston signed with USC on Tuesday. He had visited Columbus last week. However, the California native opted to remain in the Pac-12.
Browns final offensive player grades: Who was elite, average and replaceable in 2022?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns wrapped up the 2022 season on Sunday with a loss to the Steelers, finishing with a 7-10 record. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus, both as a team and as individuals:
The Bengals’ right side is not on the right side of injuries: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - A Cincinnati Bengals offensive line that stayed fairly healthy all season has caught the injury bug. After losing right guard Alex Cappa in Sunday’s regular-season finale victory over Baltimore, the Bengals could now be without two of their offensive line starters this week. Right tackle La’el Collins is already out for the rest of the year after tearing his ACL against New England.
What Luke Wypler’s NFL Draft decision means for Ohio State football’s offensive line
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The best-case scenario for Ohio State football’s 2023 offensive line is quickly falling by the wayside. Left tackle Paris Johnson Jr.’s NFL Draft declaration, formalized on Tuesday, had been all but a foregone conclusion. Same for right tackle Dawand Jones, who has not officially declared but is expected to do so as well. Ohio State has scoured the transfer portal for their replacements, with no luck yet and time running out in the winter window.
Former Lakers PG looking to become fourth ex-NBA player to return as referee
The former point guard went undrafted after playing one season at Fordham University but was signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2002-2003 campaign, before spending a year playing with Aris Thessaloniki in the Greek Basket League. Parker then split 16 games between the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns during...
Carlos Correa returns to Twins, but Guardians may still have best SS in AL Central
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The spinning top that is Carlos Correa has finally come to rest at Target Field. The Twins will pay Correa $200 million over the next six years to play shortstop for them. This agreement comes after Correa opted out of a three-year $105 million deal with the...
John Harbaugh viewed regular-season finale against Bengals as part of two-game plan
CINCINNATI, Ohio — John Harbaugh’s post-game press conference on Sunday was a brief one. Harbaugh started out by praising his team’s “outstanding” effort against the Bengals and wrapped up his time at the microphone less than three minutes later. The most interesting takeaway from Harbaugh’s...
It should have been Browns playing meaningful football Sunday; instead, they played out the string on another lost season
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- The Browns wrapped up their season on Sunday with a 28-14 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. Pittsburgh was playing for a shot at the playoffs while the Browns were putting the finishing touches on another disappointing season, eliminated from postseason contention two weeks ago. Pittsburgh needed...
Browns, Kosar bad bet, season: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns legend Bernie Kosar made a legal, but bad sports bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers that got him sacked from his radio role with the team, ahead of defensive coordinator Joe Woods and fans expectations for the season being sacked with the Browns finishing out of the playoffs, last in the division at 7-10, for their second losing season in a row, even worse than the last.
How much will the Browns scheme change under a new defensive coordinator? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are searching for a new defensive coordinator and our Football Insider subscribers have questions about the direction this will take. Lucky for them, Mary Kay Cabot has answers in her Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Will the Browns find...
