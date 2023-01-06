ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Big in 2023: Your guide to the most anticipated games of the year

By Josh West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N9vPV_0k62bWEi00

This is going to be an outrageous year for video games. Looking at the lineup of already confirmed new games for 2023 , it looks as if the industry is starting to settle after a tumultuous few years. Whether you're looking for the latest blockbuster exclusives, new ways to stay connected with friends and family, or new independent releases that will break your heart into little pieces – it really does look like there is something for everybody coming in 2023.

With Big in 2023 , GamesRadar+ will guide you through the year in video games. We'll be exploring the most anticipated upcoming games of the year, and the development studios behind them. Here you'll find exclusive interviews, hands-on reports, and analysis of all the titles we believe should be on your radar. We'll be dropping new articles all throughout January, so don't forget to bookmark this page and check in for more later.

If you're looking for a broader view of the year, you may want to check out our larger breakdowns of the upcoming PS5 games , upcoming Xbox Series X games , upcoming Switch games , and upcoming PC games that we have spotted so far. We're also keeping track of every one of the video game release dates , should you be looking for something specific.

This is Big in 2023: Your guide to the new games that can't be ignored.

Big in 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Il6tM_0k62bWEi00

(Image credit: Big in 2023)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlEYb_0k62bWEi00

(Image credit: Big in 2023)

Big in 2023: Company of Heroes 3
Developer: Relic Entertainment | Publisher: SEGA

Following a short delay, Company of Heroes 3 is now one of our most anticipated strategy games of 2023. Relic Entertainment is working to bring the legendary series to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it will debut for PC on February 23. We have played this excellent RTS, and spoken with the development team to learn how a "player council" helped shape the game and improve its core feature-set ahead of release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cMaO_0k62bWEi00

(Image credit: Big in 2023)

Big in 2023: Fire Emblem Engage
Developer: Intelligent Systems | Publisher: Nintendo

It's been over three years since the release of the ever-popular Fire Emblem: Three Houses . In that time, developer Intelligent Systems has been hard at work on a new turn-based strategy for Nintendo Switch, one which harkens back to the combat-focused roots of the long-running franchise. Here you can read our full gameplay impressions of the first eight chapters of Fire Emblem Engage .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSdGD_0k62bWEi00

(Image credit: Big in 2023)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uvxox_0k62bWEi00

(Image credit: Big in 2023)

Big in 2023: Lies of P
Developer: In-house | Publisher: Neowiz

Lies of P emerged as one of the biggest breakout video games of 2022. This intriguing Soulslike from developer Neowiz puts you into the role of Pinocchio, a puppet mechanoid who embarks on a horrifying journey to become human and locate his creator Mr. Geppetto. The upcoming Game Pass is, as we learned when we sat down to play Lies of P, is shaping up to be worthy of the hype.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSheS_0k62bWEi00

(Image credit: Big in 2023)

Big in 2023: Lightyear Frontier
Developer: Frame Break | Publisher: Amplifier Game Invest

There's been no shortage of farming and life simulation games in recent years, following the monumental success of Stardew Valley . But we're always on the lookout for the next big thing, and Lightyear Frontier has certainly captured our attention. With its cosmic country soundtrack, positive vibes, and relaxing atmosphere, Lightyear Frontier shouldn't be ignored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NjZ3v_0k62bWEi00

(Image credit: Big in 2023)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f19YH_0k62bWEi00

(Image credit: Big in 2023)

Big in 2023: System Shock Remake
Developer: Nightdive Studios | Publisher: Prime Matter

There's no shortage of video game remakes coming this year, and System Shock remains one of the most anticipated. Nightdive Studios has been hard at work on its revitalization of the legendary LookingGlass immersive sim for years now, and our chance to play a build of the game game reveals a remake that knows when to push the envelope and when to show restraint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHpCd_0k62bWEi00

(Image credit: Big in 2023)

Big in 2023: Tchia
Developer: In-house | Publisher: Awaceb

Tchia is an utter delight. At least, that was our impression of the upcoming indie after sitting down to play it for 30 minutes. With a stunning visual design, beautiful open world, and set of movement mechanics that prioritize locomotion, we found Tchia to be a breath of fresh air. From exploring the world as a seagull to sitting on a clifftop to learn ukulele, this is one adventure with boundless potential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9jfy_0k62bWEi00

(Image credit: Big in 2023)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZTZh_0k62bWEi00

(Image credit: Big in 2023)

Big in 2023: Under the Waves
Developer: Parallel Studio | Publisher: Quantic Dream

While Quantic Dream made a name for itself through dizzying narrative-adventure games like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, the studio is taking on a different role in 2023. Quantic Dream is working with Parallel Studio on its debut game, titled Under the Waves. It's a hauntingly beautiful underwater adventure where you work to survive the dangers of the North Sea and an unraveling mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47a7n3_0k62bWEi00

(Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

Big in 2023: Wo Long Fallen Dynasty
Developer: Team Ninja | Publisher: Koei Tecmo Games

Team Ninja used to be known for Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden. But the studio has reinvented itself in recent years, following the massive success of the punishing Nioh series. In 2023 Team Ninja is spreading its wings even further with Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, a stunning action-RPG that has pulled its bastard-hard boss battles straight from the pages of history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0BtX_0k62bWEi00

(Image credit: Big in 2023)

Big in 2023 is GamesRadar's preview of the year to come, covering the most anticipated video games of 2023. This coverage hub will be updated daily throughout January with exclusive interviews, hands-on previews, industry analysis, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

What Was The First Video Game Created?

In the 1950s, it was difficult for consumers to imagine a time when they could go pick up a home video game console at their local store. Video games were bulky, housed on mammoth computers in labs, and often not accessible to the public. However, that all changed in the 70s and 80s.
notebookcheck.net

Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option

It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
SVG

Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023

Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Bundle Includes the Console's Best Game

Microsoft has revealed a new bundle of the Xbox Series X that will soon be available to purchase at various retailers. Since launching back in 2020, Microsoft hasn't released too many Xbox Series X bundles outside of one that arrived alongside Halo Infinite in 2021. Now, this trend will be changing as Microsoft is looking to package arguably the single best game that is available on Xbox Series X alongside the console.
ComicBook

Steam's Best-Selling Game Right Now Isn't Even Out Yet

The best-selling game on Steam right now is a game that is not even out yet and won't be out for another month. Above free-to-play games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, High on Life, Elden Ring, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and other best-selling games on Steam right now sits Hogwarts Legacy on the throne. For those living under several rocks, Hogwarts Legacy is the new Harry Potter game releasing next month. Its reveal trailer is the most-watched trailer ever on the PlayStation YouTube page and it's also the best-selling game on Amazon. In other words, perhaps it should come as no surprise it's topping the Steam charts extra early.
SVG

Game Series That Were Ruined By Different Developers

It can be difficult to maintain quality from one entry to the next in a video game franchise, and that's even including series that have consistent creative teams. Things can get especially dicey when control of a franchise is handed off between entries. To be fair, there have been plenty...
makeuseof.com

How to Use Xbox’s Dashboard and Accessibility Shortcuts

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Knowing your way around your console's user interface and menus can help you unlock lesser-known features and benefits, giving you a gaming advantage. With Xbox One...
brytfmonline.com

The franchise’s new game may be the last on Nintendo Switch

The new game in The Legend of Zelda franchise that brings us the story back through the eyes of Link, a hero blessed with the Triforce of courage, may be the last large-scale game released by the team in Nintendo. common. In light of arrival Control unit Nintendo Switch in...
Centre Daily

Dead Space Remake Preorders Get Additional Free Game

Players who preorder the upcoming Dead Space remake will get an additional game for free. A remake of EA's 2008 survival horror game of the same name, Dead Space is set to release on Jan. 27, 2023. The remake will retain the same plot as the original, but is being developed on EA's Frostbite engine, previously used to develop Star Wars: Squadrons and the single-player campaign of Star Wars Battlefront II.
Interesting Engineering

How Did We Come to the Playstation 5?

For those of you, who underestimate gaming and gamers, here is a fact that will blow your mind. If you add up the annual revenue of both the film and music industries across the globe. This will still be nowhere close to the money produced by the gaming industry alone in a year.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
38K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy