Earl Boen, ‘Terminator’ Actor, Dead at 81

Earl Boen, who is best known for his role as criminal psychologist Dr. Peter Silberman in The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, and Terminator: Dark Fate, has reportedly passed away at the age of 81.

TMZ reports that a family member of Earl Boen stated that he passed away on Thursday (January 5th) while in Hawai’i. They did not disclose a cause or more specifics about the actor’s death. The media outlet further reported that Boen was known for other film roles including his time on Battle Beyond the Stars, The Man With Two Brains, and Alien Nation. He further appeared in Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult and Nutty Professor II: The Klumps.

TMZ further revealed that Earl Boen is survived by his wife Cathy, his daughter Ruby, and his grandchildren. It was noted that he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carole, who died in April 2001 from ovarian cancer. She was 58 years old at the time of her passing.

Earl Boen Previously Opened up About Being in the ‘Terminator’ Franchise

While speaking to The Arnold Fan’s Rick Henriques, Earl Boen opened up about his Terminator character. He spoke about how the good doctor refused to die in the films.

“I’m like the cockroach that wouldn’t die,” Earl Boen declared. “I just keep turning up and showing up. Besides Arnold, I’m the only one that was in all of the first three Terminator movies. Him and I, we are the only two that can say that.”

Although he did appear in Terminator: Dark Fate after this interview, Earl Boen did admit that he wasn’t sure if he’d be in another Terminator film. “I’m old now… But if they called me, I would do it. Would Silberman be alive? It takes place pretty far int the future, future?”

Both Henriques and Earl Boen then debate about how the doctor would appear in future films. This included using a futuristic hologram much like the one that Skynet used to condition humans. “Well, you know that was kind of like Terminator 3, ya know. I’m not sure anybody expected me to be in that graveyard scene and from what I’m told, people clapped and stuff when that scene came on in the theatres. I’ve always enjoyed comedy and that scene I got to use it when Silberman is recounting to Clare Danes. Then I get the hell out of there when I see Arnold. Just like a cockroach…I must survive.”