Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Wichita police officer accused of threatening rental car clerk found not guilty at trial
Officer Andrew Barnett was off-duty when he allegedly threatened a clerk who refused to rent him a vehicle with vouchers and a credit card he didn’t have with him.
KAKE TV
Wichita Police officer cleared of disorderly conduct
A Wichita Police officer has been found not guilty in an incident that occurred in 2021. A Sedgwick County jury today found Andrew Barnett not guilty of one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Wichita Airport police investigated an incident reported while Barnett was off-duty at Eisenhower National Airport. Prosecutors...
Police: 2 jailed after fatal Kansas drug debt gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal gunfight and have made two arrests. Just after noon January 5, police were dispatched to a shooting at a home in the 2300 block of North Piatt in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and...
kfdi.com
WPD looking for runaway teen
Wichita police are asking for help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Brianna DeLeon has not been seen since 7:50 Monday evening. No last known location was given. Brianna is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall. She was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweats, and a pink backpack.
kfdi.com
Suspects arrested for fatal north Wichita shooting
Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in north Wichita. A 47-year-old man was arrested for first-degree murder, and a 30-year-old man was arrested for aggravated battery. Wichita officers were called to a home on January 5, near 21st and Piatt. They found 43-year-old Mareo Dupree...
Two arrested after man, 43, dies in shooting in north Wichita, police say
Police say the shooting may have been sparked by a drug debt.
Piatt shooting victim dies, 2 people arrested
The Wichita Police Department says it has arrested the second shooting victim as the alleged suspect in the killing.
Murder suspect arrested in N. Wichita
KAKE TV
Mother of 3-month-old infant murdered by ex-boyfriend speaks out
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The mom of a three-month-old boy who was murdered is now sharing her story. Almost two years ago, police say Malyaki Hogan died from abuse. The abuser, Malykai's father Kaleb Hogan. The Butler Times-Gazette reported that a jury found former El Dorado Corrections Officer Kaleb...
KAKE TV
5 alpacas shot and killed, 2 wounded in Marion County, owner says
PEABODY, Kan. (KAKE) - A Kansas man says seven of his 15 alpacas were shot, five of them fatally, over the weekend. In a Facebook post Monday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened sometime Sunday night in the 800 block of Old Mill Road, which is just north of Peabody. Five alpacas were missing Monday, but their owner, Jeff Methvin, said Tuesday that they had been accounted for.
🎥Suspects threw hot drink at employee before Kan. robbery
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and released a video asking for help to identify suspects. Just before 2:30a.m. November 21, police responded to an assault call at the QuikTrip in the 1000 block of W 31st Street South in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A 911 caller reported two suspects had stolen items from the store and one of them threw a hot drink in an employees face.
kfdi.com
One injured in northeast Wichita shooting
An unidentified man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a northeast Wichita neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Mossman, near 9th and Grove. Police said a man had non-life-threatening injuries, but no other details were released.
KAKE TV
Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
KWCH.com
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Where is Devoe Treadwell? That’s the question clients, and those in the courthouse are asking after the well-known Wichita attorney stopped showing up to court or even returning calls. Clients tell FactFinder Investigators that he disappeared, along with the money they paid him. “He came...
Remembering fallen Deputy Kevin Easter 27 years later
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Facebook page made a post in remembrance of Deputy Kevin Easter on Sunday morning.
Police: Man found dead in Kansas house fire had been shot
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help with information. Just before 4:30a.m. January 1, police responded to an Assist Fire Department call in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Fire crews has...
Missing man identified as body found in Hutchinson
The Reno County Sheriff's Office has identified the body that was found in western Hutchinson on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as Leonard Anthony Williams, who was previously reported missing.
Chimney to blame for northeast Wichita house fire
A chimney caused a house fire in northeast Wichita Sunday night.
McPherson County Crime Stoppers seeks ID help from public
From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Monday, January 2, 2023, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart, 205 South Centennial Drive in McPherson, McPherson County, Kansas reference a theft. The McPherson Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the individual in the surveillance photo.
Police: After third Wichita student was kidnapped, suspect went to work at nearby KFC
One of the victims, an elementary school boy, helped ID the suspect vehicle at the restaurant, police said.
