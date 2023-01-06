PEABODY, Kan. (KAKE) - A Kansas man says seven of his 15 alpacas were shot, five of them fatally, over the weekend. In a Facebook post Monday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened sometime Sunday night in the 800 block of Old Mill Road, which is just north of Peabody. Five alpacas were missing Monday, but their owner, Jeff Methvin, said Tuesday that they had been accounted for.

MARION COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO