WBOY
WVU, Baylor clash in Morgantown in quests for Big 12 win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins hopes his frustrations will be relieved on Wednesday when his team hosts Baylor at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers’ hopes have shifted after the team suffered its worst start to Big 12 play since the 2018-19 season with three straight losses. WVU could have picked up a couple of wins in that span if the ball had bounced in the squad’s favor, but Huggins was clear about the root of his team’s troubles.
WBOY
WVU looks for second-straight win vs. TCU Tuesday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dawn Plitzuweit’s West Virginia women’s basketball team will aim for a second-straight win as the Mountaineers welcome TCU into the Coliseum Tuesday night. WVU swept all three meetings against the Horned Frogs last year, including a victory over TCU in the first round of...
WBOY
WVU ranks No. 24 in NWCA Division I Coaches Poll
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After capturing a pair of wins over Ohio (28-9) and No. 21 Pitt (24-11) last weekend, the West Virginia University wrestling team enters this week’s NWCA Division I Coaches Poll ranked No. 24. It marks WVU’s first appearance in the NWCA Top 25 since the...
WBOY
WVU’s Titus earns Big 12 honors with upset win
Following a 3-1 decision over No. 1 Cole Matthews of Pitt, West Virginia University’s Jordan Titus has been selected as the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week. Wrestling at 141 pounds, Titus ducked under Matthew’s left armpit and delivered a takedown to secure the win and spark the Mountaineers to a 24-11 victory over No. 21 Pitt. Two days earlier, the redshirt freshman posted a 14-2, major decision over Ohio’s Aidan Waszak to lead WVU past Ohio 28-9.
WBOY
Huggins: Kedrian Johnson remains day-to-day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer head coach Bob Huggins gave an update on starting point guard Kedrian Johnson Tuesday. Johnson, who missed Saturday’s game against Kansas due to a concussion, remains day-to-day, according to the head coach. “Went a wee little bit yesterday, but not much,” Huggins said. “He...
WBOY
Mountaineer duo enters NWSL Draft
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s hero of the Big 12 Tournament and one of the top center-backs in the Big 12 Conference have entered their names into the National Women’s Soccer League Draft. Jordan Brewster and Gabrielle Robinson hope to hear their names called by one of...
WBOY
WVU women’s hoops vs TCU: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Coming off the first Big 12 win of her WVU coaching career, Dawn Plitzuweit and her team return home to the friendly confines of the WVU Coliseum to take on conference foe TCU. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. TCU at WVU...
WBOY
Joe Toussaint: “I’m going to be strong for my guys”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In the midst of a three-game skid that coincides with the start of conference play, West Virginia is looking for a player to step up. The Mountaineers (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) have dealt with subpar shooting performances and some of the same issues that have stung them repeatedly, like turnovers and missed free throws. WVU made just 4 of 20 shot attempts from three-point range, and shot just 64.3 percent from the charity stripe in Saturday’s loss to No. 3 Kansas.
WBOY
Mountaineer trio each scores 20-plus for first time in nearly four years
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three West Virginia University women’s basketball players accomplished something that the program hasn’t seen in nearly four years Saturday afternoon. Led by JJ Quinerly’s 22 points, first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit picked up the first Big 12 Conference victory of her WVU coaching career...
WBOY
All-American defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins chooses West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s football coaching staff learned of its second transfer portal commitment of the day Sunday afternoon. Davoan Hawkins, a former three-star defensive lineman out of Lauderdale Hill, Florida, announced via social media that he is headed to Morgantown. Hawkins, who began his collegiate career...
WBOY
Mountaineers add two for 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford has announced the addition of two student-athletes for the 2023 season. Joining the Mountaineers are fifth-year senior defender Thomas Decottignies and senior defender Max Broughton. Both have enrolled at WVU for the Spring 2023 semester. Decottignies enters...
WBOY
WVU knocks off No. 21 Pitt in Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH, Pa. –The West Virginia University wrestling team used an 18-4 run to cruise past No. 21 Pitt by a score of 24-11 inside the Fitzgerald Field House on Sunday afternoon. “It’s big for our program when you are wrestling a ranked opponent,” fifth-year head coach Tim Flynn said...
WBOY
Former Buffalo safety commits to West Virginia
Neal Brown and his staff received another commitment from a player in the transfer portal Sunday morning. Former Buffalo Bulls safety Keyshawn Cobb announced on social media that he has committed to play for the Mountaineers. West Virginia offered Cobb a spot on the roster on Dec. 21. Cobb entered...
WTRF
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
Former White Sox player now selling $3 million Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
Overnight fire beaks out in Martins Ferry
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed a fire broke out early overnight in Martins Ferry. Officials say the fire happened at elm street. Details are very limited but we will continue to work to gather information. Stay with 7News for additional updates.
Construction underway at Meadowbrook Mall
The work comes after the Meadowbrook Mall announced its "massive new project" that will include a "major new business" moving to the mall, as well as some stores moving to new locations and some closing.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
WV DOH truck rolls on its side, Route 250 closed
Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Taylor County on Monday morning.
