Nursing homes, unions, lobbyists opened checkbooks for new Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens

Linda Relyea-Dodig
3d ago
Doesn’t mean better care or policing does it? Since most are owned by doctors groups for the buck! Have seen horrendous turnover in nursing homes with neglect the main cause. Now the state gives them more bucks to expand this type of care! Police them and stop the gravy trail against our seniors!
Gun sales, Progressive Field renovations among laundry list of lame duck bills to get Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than three dozen bills from last month’s lame-duck session into law, including measures to combat unemployment benefit fraud, prevent bans on gun sales during a riot, and provide millions for Progressive Field renovations. The bills signed by DeWine over the past...
Does Jim Jordan become the new Joseph McCarthy with his “weaponization” committee? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Republican rules package adopted in a party-line vote of the U.S. House of Representation calls for creation of a new “Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Federal Government” to be run by Rep. Jim Jordan. Democrats in response called the group the “tin foil...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asks Ohio Supreme Court to rescind lower court’s ruling on abortion ‘heartbeat’ law
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A state appellate court erred in dismissing an appeal of a local court’s injunction against Ohio’s so-called “heartbeat” abortion law, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Tuesday in a brief asking the Ohio Supreme Court to overturn the decision. With the injunction...
Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
Republicans who backed Merrin for speaker plan separate GOP caucus to push agenda in Ohio House: Capitol Letter
‘Third caucus’: A faction of Republicans who backed state Rep. Derek Merrin in the race for Ohio House Speaker plans to form a “third caucus” on Wednesday that would work around GOP House Speaker Jason Stephens. Jeremy Pelzer reports that the agenda for their Wednesday meeting shows that Merrin and his supporters will discuss House rules, redistricting and a proposal to increase the threshold for amending the Ohio Constitution. Merrin got the most Republican votes in the speaker vote last week, but Stephens won with a combination of support from a minority within the GOP caucus and full support among Democrats.
Ohio House GOP faction plans separate caucus to work around Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens
COLUMBUS, Ohio—About a week after a third of House Republicans united with Democrats to elect Republican Jason Stephens speaker, the other Republicans are planning to meet at the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday to form a “third caucus,” according to multiple lawmakers. The agenda, a copy of which...
No wonder Ohio is worst in the nation on “clean” energy - lawmakers have made it so
Thanks to Jake Zuckerman for highlighting Ohio’s status as worst in the nation on “clean” energy (”Ohio’s clean-energy requirements are the least stringent in the country,” Jan. 8). The Ohio legislature, with Gov. Mike DeWine on board, has also hampered the role of local governments in energy development in ways that all benefit the oil and gas industry.
Law firm for Democrats files suit against Ohio election law
"If the challenged provisions accomplish anything, it will be to diminish confidence in an electoral system that those in office have co-opted to entrench their positions of power at the expense of voters’ rights,” the lawsuit states.
sciotopost.com
Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law
COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
Ohio’s photo voter ID law already facing legal challenge
The same day Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law, Ohio’s new photo voter ID law saw its first court challenge. The Elias Law group filed suit Friday on a behalf of a handful of Ohio interest groups. The firm, headed up by Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias, rose to national prominence in part […] The post Ohio’s photo voter ID law already facing legal challenge appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wbnowqct.com
Suit Given Clear Path
A lawsuit…objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program…may proceed, after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the courts have already settled the issue. The lawsuit argues that the EdChoice program diverts funding from public schools to private schools, potentially violating the state’s constitution. Attorney General, Dave Yost filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in May, but Franklin County Judge Jaiza Page’s decision will allow the case to move forward.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!
If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
YAHOO!
Ohio's House Bill 6 corruption case: 'It's all systems go,' former federal prosecutor says
In recent months, pieces have fallen into place for the federal government to move forward on the biggest public corruption case in state history. New U.S. Attorney Ken Parker sworn into office. Check. Massive spy case concluded, freeing up lead prosecutor Emily Glatfelter. Check. A new boss, Will Rivers, is...
spectrumnews1.com
ODNR officer killed in line of duty receives highway designation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore is being honored for his service to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after him. Lagore died in the line of duty in Feb. 2021, and the portion of...
Ohio insurance agent ordered to pay over $143K for fraud
Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to committing aggravated identity theft, a federal crime punishable by a mandatory two-year prison sentence.
Law impacting affordable housing now in effect in Ohio
Under the new law, developers will no longer be able to use two specific tax credits together: the Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit and the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit.
Ted Diadiun is right to blame legislators for unleashing plague of sports betting on Ohio
It makes me nervous to be in agreement with Ted Diadiun, but his Jan. 8 column, “Feeding sports fans a line; The too-high stakes of legalized betting in Ohio,” reminds me that differing views on politics are no reason to disregard the informed thoughts and opinions of another person altogether.
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: bet $1, get $200 bonus bets Tuesday night
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This Bet365 Ohio bonus code offer is unleashing one of the largest boosts on the market right now. Bettors who sign...
Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio auditor’s office opens special investigation into bonuses paid to ex-MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio auditor’s office is now among the agencies looking into $1.9 million in bonus payments that led to the firing of former MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros. The state auditor’s Special Investigations Unit opened an ongoing investigation in December, the auditor’s office confirmed...
