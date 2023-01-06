ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Nursing homes, unions, lobbyists opened checkbooks for new Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens

By Jeremy Pelzer, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Linda Relyea-Dodig
3d ago

Doesn’t mean better care or policing does it? Since most are owned by doctors groups for the buck! Have seen horrendous turnover in nursing homes with neglect the main cause. Now the state gives them more bucks to expand this type of care! Police them and stop the gravy trail against our seniors!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Republicans who backed Merrin for speaker plan separate GOP caucus to push agenda in Ohio House: Capitol Letter

‘Third caucus’: A faction of Republicans who backed state Rep. Derek Merrin in the race for Ohio House Speaker plans to form a “third caucus” on Wednesday that would work around GOP House Speaker Jason Stephens. Jeremy Pelzer reports that the agenda for their Wednesday meeting shows that Merrin and his supporters will discuss House rules, redistricting and a proposal to increase the threshold for amending the Ohio Constitution. Merrin got the most Republican votes in the speaker vote last week, but Stephens won with a combination of support from a minority within the GOP caucus and full support among Democrats.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

No wonder Ohio is worst in the nation on “clean” energy - lawmakers have made it so

Thanks to Jake Zuckerman for highlighting Ohio’s status as worst in the nation on “clean” energy (”Ohio’s clean-energy requirements are the least stringent in the country,” Jan. 8). The Ohio legislature, with Gov. Mike DeWine on board, has also hampered the role of local governments in energy development in ways that all benefit the oil and gas industry.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law

COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s photo voter ID law already facing legal challenge

The same day Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law, Ohio’s new photo voter ID law saw its first court challenge. The Elias Law group filed suit Friday on a behalf of a handful of Ohio interest groups. The firm, headed up by Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias, rose to national prominence in part […] The post Ohio’s photo voter ID law already facing legal challenge appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wbnowqct.com

Suit Given Clear Path

A lawsuit…objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program…may proceed, after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the courts have already settled the issue. The lawsuit argues that the EdChoice program diverts funding from public schools to private schools, potentially violating the state’s constitution. Attorney General, Dave Yost filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in May, but Franklin County Judge Jaiza Page’s decision will allow the case to move forward.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!

If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

ODNR officer killed in line of duty receives highway designation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore is being honored for his service to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after him. Lagore died in the line of duty in Feb. 2021, and the portion of...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Bet365 Ohio bonus code: bet $1, get $200 bonus bets Tuesday night

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. This Bet365 Ohio bonus code offer is unleashing one of the largest boosts on the market right now. Bettors who sign...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy