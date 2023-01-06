ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Roman Abramovich listed his children as offshore trust beneficiaries before sanctions hit

By Jacob Thorburn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Roman Abramovich 's seven children were listed as the beneficiaries of 10 offshore trusts holding billions of pounds in assets before he was hit with sanctions, it has been claimed.

The Russian oligarch's children acquired beneficial ownership of secretive trusts with assets worth at least £3.3billion just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, the Guardian reports.

Of his seven offspring, five of whom are adults, their status as beneficiaries of the 10 trusts could provide them with access to a string of luxury assets, including a superyacht and shares in Russian firms, ultimately shielded from sanctions, it was reported.

The 'sweeping reorganisation' of his final affairs shortly before ex-Chelsea owner Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government is detailed in a series of leaked files from a Cyprus-based offshore service firm administering the trusts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSNB4_0k62Y7xd00

An anonymous source shared the 'large cache' of documents - dubbed 'the Oligarch files' - with the newspaper, it reported.

They show that Abramovich's children - five of whom are adults, with the youngest aged nine - became the trusts' majority beneficial owners.

The reorganisation happened just as Western governments were threatening to sanction Russian oligarchs if Moscow ordered an invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich, worth an estimated £10billion, had his array of luxury properties, jets, cars, boats, and his crown jewel, Chelsea FC, frozen by the UK Government following Russia's barbaric invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Those included  his 15-bedroom mansion at Kensington Palace Gardens, valued at more than £150m, a three-storey penthouse at Chelsea Waterfront, worth an estimated £22m, two superyachts worth an estimated £1billion and a Boeing 787-7 Dreamliner jet.

Best known of the 56-year-old billionaire's brood is glamorous Sofia, 28, a Royal Holloway graduate and equestrian who has partied with the Beckhams and the Ramsays.

She is the third of three children from Abramovich's second marriage to former flight attendant Irina, alongside Anna, 31, a philosophy graduate who lives in the US, budding businessman Arkadiy, 29, and siblings Arina, 22, and Ilya, 20, who prefer to stay out of the spotlight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xg2g8_0k62Y7xd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qZlE_0k62Y7xd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFgCg_0k62Y7xd00

Abramovich also has two children from his marriage to third wife, Dasha Zhukova. Son Aaron and daughter Leah Lou, nine, live with their mother in New York.

Sofia's Instagram feed is full of snaps of holidays to Ibiza, the Maldives and St Barts, where Abramovich has a 70-acre estate. Others have her training for or taking part in showjumping competitions; she represented Russia in London in 2014.

Anna, who studied philosophy at Columbia University in New York and continues to live in the US, made headlines when she got engaged at 18 (they later split) and previously partied with Calum Best and Ronnie Wood's son, Jamie.

It has previously been reported that his children, all Russian citizens, had been made beneficiaries of two trusts established to benefit Abramovich. But the extent of the changes now being reported was not previously known.

'The leaked documents raise questions about whether the changes to trusts were made in an attempt to shield the oligarch's vast fortune from the threat of asset freezes,' said the Guardian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irR8V_0k62Y7xd00

The 56-year-old former Chelsea Football Club owner is seen as a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has been sanctioned by Britain, the EU and Canada, though not the US.

However, the US Justice Department seized two of his aircrafts last year, saying they had been used in violation of sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine.

Through the 10 trusts, Abramovich's seven children now appear to be the ultimate beneficial owners of various trophy assets long linked to him, the Guardian said.

They include a host of luxury properties, super-yachts, helicopters and other private jets.

The changes - enacted around a month before the UK government sanctioned him on March 10 - left their beneficial ownership stakes in the trusts ranging from a collective 51 percent to 100 percent in some, the paper added.

Neither Abramovich nor MeritServus, the Cyprus-based offshore service provider that administers the trusts, responded to the Guardian's request for comment about the arrangements. MeritServus cited privacy laws.

Abramovich, who holds Russian, Israeli and Portuguese citizenship, has denied financial ties to the Kremlin and filed legal action to overturn the EU's measures.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Action News Jax

Spanish farmers protest ecological threshold for Tagus River

MADRID — (AP) — Farmers protested in Madrid on Wednesday against a governmental order to provide ecological protection for a river, a move they see as a threat to the water resources they need to irrigate their crops. Several hundred protesters — bused in from the southeastern region...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

720K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy