Sandusky, OH

Local students earn scholarships

By Norwalk Reflector staff
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
SANDUSKY — The Stein-Firelands Scholarship Committee awarded $1,000 scholarships to children and spouses of Firelands Health employees who are seeking a profession in healthcare. The 2022 award recipients include:

• James Adelman, son of Karen Adelman ($2,000 Medical Staff Scholarship)

• Rylee Bollenbacher, daughter of Holly Bollenbacher

• Benjamin Buathier, son of Danielle Buathier

• Elizabeth Hardy, daughter of Pat Hardy

• Danielle Hayward-Sneider, wife of Stephen Sneider ($2,000 Medical Staff Scholarhip)

• Sydney Kromer, daughter of Katherine Kromer

• Carmela McKenzie, daughter of Angela Tobin

• Neveah Richardson, daughter of Saprina Durr

• Ian Scheid, son of Kelly Ross

• Lillian Schuster, daughter of Tara Schuster

• Makaela Williams, daughter of Amy Williams

The Stein-Firelands educational program is made available through the generosity of the Stein-Firelands Educational Fund.

In 1994, Sam and Rose Stein formed the Stein Charitable Trust to provide educational scholarships to Firelands Regional Medical Center family members who choose to pursue healthcare-related careers.

Since that time, 511 scholarships totaling $549,000 have been awarded to the family members of Firelands employees, many of whom now serve in healthcare careers that benefit their communities.

The ceremony celebrating and recognizing those who were awarded was held on Dec. 21.

