Indianapolis, IN

Library board members detail why they won't hire Nichelle Hayes as CEO

By Ko Lyn Cheang, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

Corrections & Clarifications: This story originally mischaracterized the number of library board members who signed the letter. It was signed by three current members and one member whose term expired after 2022.

Several members of the Indianapolis Public Library Board have issued a letter in response to sixteen City-County Councilors who on Thursday joined the chorus of growing community dissent over the board's decision to bypass Nichelle Hayes as Indianapolis Public Library's new permanent CEO .

The councilors, including council President Vop Osili and council Vice President Zach Adamson, had asked the library board to put an end to the community discord by appointing Hayes as CEO, and the board majority swiftly responded: No.

The 6-page letter, sent out Thursday evening by three current and one former board members, offers the most in-depth explanation that the library board has given so far for its choice to not appoint Hayes, even after another finalist candidate, Gabriel Morley, declined the board's offer for the position .

The key justification that board members gave for their choice was that Hayes was not qualified despite having served eight months as the library's interim CEO last year, up until the point that Morley was offered the permanent job. The board members said Hayes served as interim CEO in a "caretaker capacity," with no promises that she would become the permanent CEO.

"It is also important to note that the level of experience and skills required to serve as Interim CEO are quite different from those the Trustees sought in a permanent CEO," the letter stated. "While many have assumed that having the capacity to act as Interim CEO is a de facto illustration of having the necessary skills and experience to act as a permanent CEO, this is not the case. The Trustees were willing to accept an Interim CEO with far less managerial, leadership, and fiscal oversight skill and experience than that expected of a permanent CEO at an institution as large as the Library.”

The letter was signed by board president Hope Tribble, vice president Curtis Bigsbee, Raymond Biederman and former president Jose Salinas, whose term ended in 2022. He has yet to be replaced on the board.

Two other board members, Dr Patricia Payne and Dr Khaula Murtadha, have repeatedly said they support hiring Hayes as CEO. The remaining board member who supported Morley over Hayes, Dr. TD Robinson, did not sign the letter.

Tribble and Robinson were appointed by the city-county council to the library board — which is not an elected body directly accountable to voters.

IndyStar has reached out to the City-County Council, which has budgetary approval over the library, and Hayes for a response.

The controversy over the CEO search is the latest development in a public scandal surrounding the library that began when workers called for the resignation of then-CEO Jackie Nytes in 2021 , accusing her of contributing to racism, discrimination, and a toxic work environment during her tenure. Nytes has denied those claims.

The library board had been explicitly tasked with a commitment to racial equity in its search for CEO , but community members told IndyStar the decision showed the board was not taking systemic reform seriously and was part of a trend of overlooking qualified Black women for positions of leadership across the city.

Library board said Hayes not a runner-up for CEO

The board also said in its Thursday letter that the fact that Hayes was one of three finalists for the CEO position did not mean a majority of trustees believed she, or any other finalist, was a viable option to serve as permanent CEO.

The three finalists were selected not by the board, but by a 14-person search committee, made up mostly of community patron members, and included three library trustees: Tribble, Bigsbee, and Dr. Patricia Payne, who supported Hayes and voted against giving Morley the job.

The letter also responded to a criticism that many community members have raised: why Hayes was not offered the CEO position after Morley declined, and why the board instead decided to start a new search in 2023 .

"The search for a new CEO — at the Library or elsewhere — is not a competition in which one individual places first and another places second," the letter read. "Put another way, Ms. Hayes was not a "runner-up" in the CEO search process. Suggestions that she be installed as CEO simply because another candidate declined the Library’s offer mischaracterizes the results of the CEO search process."

It said the library and other public institutions have, in the past, restarted and reopened searches when they determined none of the candidates were viable.

The third candidate is unknown.

Hayes has community support, interim CEO accomplishments

Hayes has massive support from the community, including almost 2,000 people who have signed a petition asking the board to appoint her as CEO . Her supporters from range from elected officials such as the sixteen City-County Councilors, state Sen. Jean Breaux, and Pike Township Trustee Annette Johnson, to grassroots activists.

Under Hayes' leadership as interim CEO, she led progress on the library’s climate improvement plan, including increasing diversity training and instituting an anonymous employee grievance tool, according to a Dec. 8 library media release.

Library workers said they supported Hayes because she has done a good job beginning the healing process of the library system after the 2021 racism allegations.

Hayes also helped secure city funding to bring pay raises in 2022 of 5% to 7%, including additional pay for long-term employees, and a minimum wage raise up to $15 an hour.

Contact IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang at kcheang@indystar.com or 317-903-7071. Follow her on Twitter: @kolyn_cheang.

Odds 17B [never read notifications]
4d ago

Because she’s trying to turn the library into a homeless encampment. There’s good reason she wasn’t selected! Not to mention her minions bullying the person chosen in to stepping down from the position.

Cathy Neu
4d ago

Library’s aren’t safe for people of homeless and drug users move in. Bloomington library had too hire security to keep the children safe.

