Berthold, ND

North Dakota man gets 10 years for role in 2021 Fort Berthold reservation death

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison in connection with a death on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

Edward Finley Jr. pleaded guilty in September to voluntary manslaughter. U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor sentenced him Wednesday. A charge of second-degree murder was dismissed.

According to an FBI affidavit, Finely and Kenneth Grady caused the death of Valentino White Jr. in October 2021 by punching and kicking him at a residence in New Town. The affidavit said Finley and Grady are members of the Three Affiliated Tribes, which is located on the reservation.

Man sentenced to 30 years in Federal Prison for distributing drugs to North Dakota Native American Reservations

White at one point allegedly was upset with another man and pulled a knife, according to the affidavit. Later, Finley allegedly punched White and knocked him off a chair and when White tried to fight back, witnesses said Finley and Grady punched and kicked him in the head during the altercation,

Grady pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in September and was sentenced to 10 years in prison as well.

