Did WWE Subtly Tease The Rock’s Return Before 2023 Royal Rumble?
There’s long been speculation about a potential WrestleMania match between The Rock and Roman Reigns. Could WWE finally be planting the seeds ahead of the 2023 Royal Rumble?. The internet was buzzing Monday after WWE tweeted a video of the top 10 returns in “RAW” history, which just so happened to feature The Rock at No. 1.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Gwyneth Paltrow recalls '90s nightlife before social media: 'You could do cocaine and not get caught'
"Shakespeare in Love" star reflected on being famous in the 90s during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and was joined by celebrity friend Hilary Swank.
BET
NBA Youngboy Marries His Longtime GF—See The Jaw-Dropping Diamond Ring The Rapper Purchased Last Year! [Report]
NBA Youngboy (born Kentrell Gaulden) is reportedly off the market! According to The Shade Room, the rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle in Utah on Saturday (Jan. 7). At this time, the couple has yet to publicly confirm the news. However, the media outlet confirmed they reviewed the couple’s...
Prince Harry Sips Tequila with Stephen Colbert on ‘Late Show,’ Predicts Diana Could Have Closed “Distance” Between Him and William
Prince Harry is just about everywhere these days, and last night, that meant he was right in Stephen Colbert‘s Late Show studio, joining the host for a revealing interview about his family and new life after leaving his duties as a royal. Harry, who talked at length about his strained relationship with his brother Prince William, and how he remembers his late mother, kicked off his chat with the host over a generous pour of tequila provided by Colbert.
Entrepreneurs are charging up to $50,000 to preserve people's memories in books, films, and even holograms before they die as the personal-memoir business ramps up
Rutger Bruining's company, StoryTerrace, charges $5,000 to turn a family film into a 3D video that people can watch via a virtual-reality headset.
Staff reportedly ‘scared’ and threatening to quit following rumors WWE sold to Saudi Arabia PIF
“WWE sold” was a trending topic early this morning after reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund
Netflix to live-stream Screen Actors Guild Awards
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) will live-stream the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards beginning in 2024, as it explores bringing live programming to its service.
