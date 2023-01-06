Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Bill for new state office to address workforce woes gets hearing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You’ve probably heard it said often this year, you might’ve even said it yourself: it’s hard to find workers. And that’s especially true in healthcare, where employees have become burnt out, especially in the years since the start of the pandemic. There...
KFYR-TV
Uptick in the fentanyl crisis in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fentanyl use is on the rise in North Dakota. For residents in Bismarck and Mandan, there are resources to help with the opioid crisis. In the past year, Ideal Option has opened up a second clinic to improve access and allow more people to get same-day appointments.
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers consider bill to expand infertility coverage
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state is considering legislation that would expand healthcare benefits for women experiencing infertility. The bill would modify the state’s existing Public Employees Retirement System healthcare plan, or PERS, by providing additional benefits to the existing plan. Employees covered under the plan currently have a $20,000 lifetime cap for infertility coverage. The bill would increase coverage up to about $50,000.
KFYR-TV
Bill to provide additional funds towards Career and Technical Education introduced to North Dakota legislature
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Education is looking to the legislature for additional funding for building career centers. The department was awarded more than $88 million dollars during the special session in 2021, which was allocated to 13 different projects. State CTE Director Wayde Sick said they are requesting an additional $40 million to cover rising inflation and construction costs.
KFYR-TV
Lawmakers in N.D. consider a ballot measure for sports betting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you want to bet on sports in North Dakota, you either have to go to a reservation, or do it illegally. But that might soon change. In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. In 2019, North Dakota’s lawmakers first tried and failed to legalize it, then in 2021, tried and failed again to place a measure on the 2022 ballot. But if a proposed resolution passes, the question of sports gambling would be up to voters in 2024.
North Dakota coal plant safety
When it comes to safety, North Dakota coal operators are some of the safest in the country.
KFYR-TV
Grand Forks pipeline construction plans face setback after application errors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - A pipeline project aiming to bring natural gas from Minnesota to eastern North Dakota is facing a delay. In 2021, North Dakota legislators approved $10 million for the state’s industrial commission to build a 14-mile pipeline that would supply the area with gas from Minnesota’s Viking Pipeline. State Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said they discovered errors in an application last month that need to be corrected before awarding the funds.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two North Dakota tax credit deadlines are approaching in February for seniors and disabled veterans
(Bismarck, ND) -- The deadline to apply for two North Dakota tax credit programs is February 1st. The Homestead Tax Credit and Disabled Veterans Tax Credit can help low-income seniors and those with disabilities manage their property tax bills. Thousands of residents statewide have benefited from a reduced tax liability.
New 2023 Laws To Take Effect-North Dakota Left Out In The Cold
Ok, this is the part when the older generation usually chimes in... ..."I remember when I was YOUR age ( around 18 years old ) minimum wage was around $3.35" I'm not going to reveal exactly what ancient year that was, you can google that for yourself, but I feel your pain if you are making the bare minimum at your job. I'm guessing there were a ton of people here in North Dakota hoping and waiting for 2023 to kick in for hopes that new laws would bring them more money - sadly that won't happen, but in other states, they will be tap-dancing to the bank with some more money to show on their pay-checks, while North Dakotans will be left out in the cold.
KFYR-TV
Human Trafficking Awareness Month: trafficking can occur in rural areas
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, the appeal of small towns usually stems from a perception of safety. Everyone seems to know everyone, it’s quiet and peaceful. But even in sleepy towns with one stoplight, bad things can happen. To many North Dakotans, the state’s beauty is obvious. Like...
KFYR-TV
25 states increase minimum wage; North Dakota does not
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we ring in the new year, many states around the country have raised their minimum wage for 2023. North Dakota was not one of them. With exactly half of all 50 states in America raising their minimum wage, it has raised questions about why North Dakota did not.
KFYR-TV
Noem eyes on National Office launches attack on DeSantis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem previously said she has no intention of running for president; however, her tone and approach have changed in the last week. In response to an article critical of her last week by the conservative outlet National Review, a known spokesperson...
KFYR-TV
Burgum appoints Judge Douglas Bahr to succeed VandeWalle on North Dakota Supreme Court
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday announced the appointment of Judge Douglas Bahr to the North Dakota Supreme Court, effective Feb. 1. Bahr’s appointment fills the vacancy created by the upcoming Jan. 31 retirement of longtime Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle, who has served for 44 years on the Supreme Court, including 27 years as chief justice.
southdakotasearchlight.com
Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program
A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
Do You Know What Are The 8 Oldest Cities In North Dakota?
North Dakota has officially been a state since November 2nd, 1889. I learned this back in grade school and I have somehow hung on to it all these years. We actually joined the union at the same time as South Dakota but our forefathers decided to file the states in alphabetical order, so we're officially ahead of our neighbors to the south.
Montana Meth Dealer Is Finally Sentenced For His Crimes.
We are hearing more often about drugs in our state of Montana. Luckily, we are hearing about drug busts that hopefully lead to safer streets for our communities. Just recently a Livingston, MT man was sentenced on numerous charges, including drugs. 41-year-old Ryan King Steady was arrested in June of...
North Dakota wants to save the least money in 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New Year’s Resolutions are something that plenty of people hold themselves to… or at least, try to hold themselves to. Although many of us can plan to lose weight or seek therapy, the problem comes in actually following through on these goals. Finding time to implement a new hobby or routine […]
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
KFYR-TV
Welcome home ceremony for North Dakota’s 957th Company
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota National Guard 957th Engineer Company was welcomed home Sunday. It was a chance to honor National Guard members for their yearlong service on the southwest border. The Company’s mission was to support and help the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the border....
KFYR-TV
Average credit score in ND improved from 2020 to 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you are thinking about buying a house or making another big purchase, you are probably aware of what your credit score is. North Dakotans are slowly improving their score, according to Quote Wizard by Lending Tree. The most recent data from 2020 to 2021 shows...
