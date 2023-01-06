ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis

When Kevin Durant went down with an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets fans feared the worst. Durant has been mostly healthy this season, and is a big part of their resurgence. Now, the worst fears for Brooklyn might be coming true: Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL injury, per […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency

Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Rockets must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Houston Rockets are on pace to have the worst record in the NBA again this season. Last season was an atrocious one for them as well, and it will still take a ton of time before they become relevant again as they continue their rebuilding process. Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. are still raw talents who have not been as successful as some of the other people in their draft class, but the potential is high for these two young studs. Alperen Sengun looks like a poor man’s Nikola Jokic, while Tari Eason, KJ Martin, and Kevin Porter Jr. are other talented youngsters in place.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’

For months, the Detroit Pistons have been in involved in a plethora of trade talks involving their veteran players, the most notable of which is veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic has drawn strong interest on the trade market from teams with playoff aspirations, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles […] The post RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Pascal Siakam buries Kyle Lowry’s franchise record in demolition of the Hornets

Pascal Siakam is always a threat to come up with a big performance for the Toronto Raptors, and he had one Tuesday night when he led his team to a 132-120 home win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets. In fact, Siakam played so well that he finally surpassed Kyle Lowry for the most number of games in Raptors uniform with at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists, according to StatMuse.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala ejected vs. Suns after chucking ball into the stands

Thing appeared to be looking up for the Golden State Warriors. Not only has Andre Iguodala played in his first game this season following a drawn-out will-he, won’t-he play dance in the offseason, Stephen Curry was also set to return from the shoulder injury on Tuesday night against the depleted Phoenix Suns. However, the Suns […] The post Warriors forward Andre Iguodala ejected vs. Suns after chucking ball into the stands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns

The Golden State Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, it bears stressing, wasn’t even as close as that double-digit deficit suggests. The defending champions trailed by 17 in the first half and were down 92-65 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, thoroughly out-classed by the Suns despite finally getting Steph Curry back and their southwest rival missing not just Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, but three additional rotation players.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Sixers look to get massive Joel Embiid boost for Pistons game

Philadelphia 76ers fans have something to smile about after Sixers head coach Doc Rivers’ most recent injury update on superstar big man Joel Embiid. The five-time All-Star has been sidelined for Philly’s last three games due to a lingering foot injury, but it now appears that Embiid should be back in action on Tuesday night […] The post Sixers look to get massive Joel Embiid boost for Pistons game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Luka Doncic gives Mavs fans massive scare after hard fall vs. Clippers

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic gave fans quite the scare when he tumbled over the courtside seats and fell hard during their showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers. While recovering a loose ball midway through the third quarter of the game, Doncic struggled to find his footing and went directly to the courtside seats. He tried to avoid the fans in attendance, though to no avail as he landed on his back.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter goes nuts as Jordan Clarkson, Jazz outduel Donovan Mitchell, Cavs in homecoming

The Utah Jazz pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason when they sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a package headlined by Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton. Many expected the Jazz to plummet down the standings as a result. However, on Tuesday night, the Jazz showed that they’re here to stay as plucky contenders for a playoff spot after they weathered a barrage from their old superstar, thanks to Jordan Clarkson’s fourth-quarter heroics.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry presents Suns’ Damion Lee with championship ring amid return to GS

It wasn’t just Stephen Curry who was making his return to action on Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors hosted the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center. It was also a special occasion for Suns shooting guard Damion Lee, who marked his first return to his former stomping ground since taking his talents to […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry presents Suns’ Damion Lee with championship ring amid return to GS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler, Heat make history with free-throw perfection in close win vs. Thunder

The Miami Heat were as shorthanded a team as they can be on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry out (among seven injured players in total), the onus was on Jimmy Butler’s shoulders to carry the burden offensively against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder. And surely enough, Butler was more than up to the task.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Kings coach Mike Brown rips fans over De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis All-Star snubs

Sacramento Kings fans were left aggrieved after seeing both De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis left out of the first round of voting for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. Both players have been killing it for the Kings this season, and their collective effort has Sacramento vying for a spot in a ruthless Western Conference. For […] The post Kings coach Mike Brown rips fans over De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis All-Star snubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

