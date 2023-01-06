Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan gets injury update amid Javonte Green surgery revelation
DeMar DeRozan played just 23 minutes in Tuesday’s 107-99 loss to the league-best Boston Celtics. DeRozan was forced to make an early exit from the marquee matchup due to a quad injury. The good news for the Bulls is that the quad strain does not appear to be serious, and he should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis
When Kevin Durant went down with an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets fans feared the worst. Durant has been mostly healthy this season, and is a big part of their resurgence. Now, the worst fears for Brooklyn might be coming true: Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL injury, per […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency
Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Jordan Clarkson ejected in Jazz vs. Grizzlies, squares up to throw them ‘bows’
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, once again, figured in a heated altercation. This time against Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies. Everyone can still probably remember that incident with Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors when Clarkson committed a Flagrant 2 foul and then squared up against the Dubs, seemingly ready to box it out with them.
2 best trades Rockets must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Houston Rockets are on pace to have the worst record in the NBA again this season. Last season was an atrocious one for them as well, and it will still take a ton of time before they become relevant again as they continue their rebuilding process. Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. are still raw talents who have not been as successful as some of the other people in their draft class, but the potential is high for these two young studs. Alperen Sengun looks like a poor man’s Nikola Jokic, while Tari Eason, KJ Martin, and Kevin Porter Jr. are other talented youngsters in place.
RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’
For months, the Detroit Pistons have been in involved in a plethora of trade talks involving their veteran players, the most notable of which is veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic has drawn strong interest on the trade market from teams with playoff aspirations, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles […] The post RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pascal Siakam buries Kyle Lowry’s franchise record in demolition of the Hornets
Pascal Siakam is always a threat to come up with a big performance for the Toronto Raptors, and he had one Tuesday night when he led his team to a 132-120 home win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets. In fact, Siakam played so well that he finally surpassed Kyle Lowry for the most number of games in Raptors uniform with at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists, according to StatMuse.
3 reactions from Warriors’ loss to depleted Suns in Steph Curry’s return
The Golden State Warriors spoiled Steph’s Curry’s return on Tuesday night, falling to the woefully short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-113. Here are three reactions from the defending champions’ third consecutive loss. Steph Curry, rusty in return. The reigning Finals MVP last took the floor almost a month ago,...
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala ejected vs. Suns after chucking ball into the stands
Thing appeared to be looking up for the Golden State Warriors. Not only has Andre Iguodala played in his first game this season following a drawn-out will-he, won’t-he play dance in the offseason, Stephen Curry was also set to return from the shoulder injury on Tuesday night against the depleted Phoenix Suns. However, the Suns […] The post Warriors forward Andre Iguodala ejected vs. Suns after chucking ball into the stands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns
The Golden State Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, it bears stressing, wasn’t even as close as that double-digit deficit suggests. The defending champions trailed by 17 in the first half and were down 92-65 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, thoroughly out-classed by the Suns despite finally getting Steph Curry back and their southwest rival missing not just Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, but three additional rotation players.
Sixers look to get massive Joel Embiid boost for Pistons game
Philadelphia 76ers fans have something to smile about after Sixers head coach Doc Rivers’ most recent injury update on superstar big man Joel Embiid. The five-time All-Star has been sidelined for Philly’s last three games due to a lingering foot injury, but it now appears that Embiid should be back in action on Tuesday night […] The post Sixers look to get massive Joel Embiid boost for Pistons game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Luka Doncic gives Mavs fans massive scare after hard fall vs. Clippers
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic gave fans quite the scare when he tumbled over the courtside seats and fell hard during their showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers. While recovering a loose ball midway through the third quarter of the game, Doncic struggled to find his footing and went directly to the courtside seats. He tried to avoid the fans in attendance, though to no avail as he landed on his back.
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Jordan Clarkson, Jazz outduel Donovan Mitchell, Cavs in homecoming
The Utah Jazz pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason when they sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a package headlined by Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton. Many expected the Jazz to plummet down the standings as a result. However, on Tuesday night, the Jazz showed that they’re here to stay as plucky contenders for a playoff spot after they weathered a barrage from their old superstar, thanks to Jordan Clarkson’s fourth-quarter heroics.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook reveals injury sustained in loss vs. Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers realized first-hand on Monday night how difficult life truly is without LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the mix. Both superstars were out of action against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, and as expected, a shorthanded LA side ended up on the losing end, 122-109.
Lakers star LeBron James reveals list of stars who could potentially surpass him on all-time scoring list
LeBron James is now on the brink of history. He is just a few weeks away from shattering Kareem-Abdul Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. It’s now only a matter of time before the Los Angeles Lakers superstar officially becomes the top scorer in the history of the NBA. By...
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry presents Suns’ Damion Lee with championship ring amid return to GS
It wasn’t just Stephen Curry who was making his return to action on Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors hosted the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center. It was also a special occasion for Suns shooting guard Damion Lee, who marked his first return to his former stomping ground since taking his talents to […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry presents Suns’ Damion Lee with championship ring amid return to GS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jimmy Butler, Heat make history with free-throw perfection in close win vs. Thunder
The Miami Heat were as shorthanded a team as they can be on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry out (among seven injured players in total), the onus was on Jimmy Butler’s shoulders to carry the burden offensively against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder. And surely enough, Butler was more than up to the task.
Kings coach Mike Brown rips fans over De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis All-Star snubs
Sacramento Kings fans were left aggrieved after seeing both De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis left out of the first round of voting for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. Both players have been killing it for the Kings this season, and their collective effort has Sacramento vying for a spot in a ruthless Western Conference. For […] The post Kings coach Mike Brown rips fans over De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis All-Star snubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s honest outlook on ‘adding another piece’ amid Miami trade rumors
The Miami Heat have not been a very good team this season. They’re far from the worst team in the East, but it’s also true that they have failed to live up to the expectations many had of them before the start of the season — at least not yet.
