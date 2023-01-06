ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency

Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Rockets must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Houston Rockets are on pace to have the worst record in the NBA again this season. Last season was an atrocious one for them as well, and it will still take a ton of time before they become relevant again as they continue their rebuilding process. Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. are still raw talents who have not been as successful as some of the other people in their draft class, but the potential is high for these two young studs. Alperen Sengun looks like a poor man’s Nikola Jokic, while Tari Eason, KJ Martin, and Kevin Porter Jr. are other talented youngsters in place.
ClutchPoints

Tyler Hansbrough drops truth bomb on Armando Bacot, Tar Heels after loss to Virginia

The North Carolina Tar Heels took another punch in the stomach Tuesday night, as they lost to the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville to the tune of a 65-58 score. The Hoos stopped the momentum of North Carolina basketball, which was coming off two wins in a row — both at Chapel Hill. North Carolina basketball […] The post Tyler Hansbrough drops truth bomb on Armando Bacot, Tar Heels after loss to Virginia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala ejected vs. Suns after chucking ball into the stands

Thing appeared to be looking up for the Golden State Warriors. Not only has Andre Iguodala played in his first game this season following a drawn-out will-he, won’t-he play dance in the offseason, Stephen Curry was also set to return from the shoulder injury on Tuesday night against the depleted Phoenix Suns. However, the Suns […] The post Warriors forward Andre Iguodala ejected vs. Suns after chucking ball into the stands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Panthers vs. Avalanche prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/10/2023

The best teams from a year ago who have endured a gnarly hangover from last season’s success will meet up for some action as the Florida Panthers travel to the Mile High City to take on the Colorado Avalanche. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Panthers-Avalanche prediction and pick will be revealed. Entering […] The post NHL Odds: Panthers vs. Avalanche prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/10/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Pascal Siakam buries Kyle Lowry’s franchise record in demolition of the Hornets

Pascal Siakam is always a threat to come up with a big performance for the Toronto Raptors, and he had one Tuesday night when he led his team to a 132-120 home win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets. In fact, Siakam played so well that he finally surpassed Kyle Lowry for the most number of games in Raptors uniform with at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists, according to StatMuse.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’

For months, the Detroit Pistons have been in involved in a plethora of trade talks involving their veteran players, the most notable of which is veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic has drawn strong interest on the trade market from teams with playoff aspirations, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles […] The post RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Sixers look to get massive Joel Embiid boost for Pistons game

Philadelphia 76ers fans have something to smile about after Sixers head coach Doc Rivers’ most recent injury update on superstar big man Joel Embiid. The five-time All-Star has been sidelined for Philly’s last three games due to a lingering foot injury, but it now appears that Embiid should be back in action on Tuesday night […] The post Sixers look to get massive Joel Embiid boost for Pistons game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Kings coach Mike Brown rips fans over De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis All-Star snubs

Sacramento Kings fans were left aggrieved after seeing both De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis left out of the first round of voting for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. Both players have been killing it for the Kings this season, and their collective effort has Sacramento vying for a spot in a ruthless Western Conference. For […] The post Kings coach Mike Brown rips fans over De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis All-Star snubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Amen, Ausar Thompson both projected to go top 5 in recent mock draft

The 2023 NBA Draft boasts one of the most talented and talked-about draft classes in modern NBA history. Two prospects in particular, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, stand out as the best in the class. The former is a 7’4″ behemoth with superb shooting touch and ball-handling abilities, while the latter is an explosive three-level […] The post Amen, Ausar Thompson both projected to go top 5 in recent mock draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Luka Doncic gives Mavs fans massive scare after hard fall vs. Clippers

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic gave fans quite the scare when he tumbled over the courtside seats and fell hard during their showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers. While recovering a loose ball midway through the third quarter of the game, Doncic struggled to find his footing and went directly to the courtside seats. He tried to avoid the fans in attendance, though to no avail as he landed on his back.
ClutchPoints

Clippers stars Paul George, Kawhi Leonard injury status for marquee matchup vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs

The Los Angeles Clippers are slated for a marquee matchup on Tuesday night against one of the top teams in the Western Conference in the Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately for the Clippers, they will be entering that contest shorthanded with Paul George popping up on the injury report yet again. The Clippers have officially tagged George […] The post Clippers stars Paul George, Kawhi Leonard injury status for marquee matchup vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Heat star Jimmy Butler 4th player ever to achieve insane feat in win vs. Thunder

It’s no secret that Jimmy Butler is as capable as any other superstar in the league of dragging his teams to victory. Who could forget the time that Butler reportedly carried the third-stringers to a scrimmage victory against the starters back when he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves? Of course, no one will ever forget […] The post Heat star Jimmy Butler 4th player ever to achieve insane feat in win vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
