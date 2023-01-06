Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency
Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaquille O’Neal’s hilarious reaction after losing Horned Frogs bet with Georgia football win
Days before Georgia football took on TCU football in the national title game, Shaquille O’Neal made a bet with co-host Ernie Johnson that he would eat a frog if the Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs. Johnson, who is a University of Georgia graduate, agreed to the deal and the...
2 best trades Rockets must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Houston Rockets are on pace to have the worst record in the NBA again this season. Last season was an atrocious one for them as well, and it will still take a ton of time before they become relevant again as they continue their rebuilding process. Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. are still raw talents who have not been as successful as some of the other people in their draft class, but the potential is high for these two young studs. Alperen Sengun looks like a poor man’s Nikola Jokic, while Tari Eason, KJ Martin, and Kevin Porter Jr. are other talented youngsters in place.
Tyler Hansbrough drops truth bomb on Armando Bacot, Tar Heels after loss to Virginia
The North Carolina Tar Heels took another punch in the stomach Tuesday night, as they lost to the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville to the tune of a 65-58 score. The Hoos stopped the momentum of North Carolina basketball, which was coming off two wins in a row — both at Chapel Hill. North Carolina basketball […] The post Tyler Hansbrough drops truth bomb on Armando Bacot, Tar Heels after loss to Virginia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings coach Mike Brown upset with NBA fans' All-Star Game voting
The Sacramento Kings are in a position they haven't been for a long time and coach Mike Brown wants fans to recognize his players' accomplishments.
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala ejected vs. Suns after chucking ball into the stands
Thing appeared to be looking up for the Golden State Warriors. Not only has Andre Iguodala played in his first game this season following a drawn-out will-he, won’t-he play dance in the offseason, Stephen Curry was also set to return from the shoulder injury on Tuesday night against the depleted Phoenix Suns. However, the Suns […] The post Warriors forward Andre Iguodala ejected vs. Suns after chucking ball into the stands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Panthers vs. Avalanche prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/10/2023
The best teams from a year ago who have endured a gnarly hangover from last season’s success will meet up for some action as the Florida Panthers travel to the Mile High City to take on the Colorado Avalanche. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Panthers-Avalanche prediction and pick will be revealed. Entering […] The post NHL Odds: Panthers vs. Avalanche prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/10/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan gets injury update amid Javonte Green surgery revelation
DeMar DeRozan played just 23 minutes in Tuesday’s 107-99 loss to the league-best Boston Celtics. DeRozan was forced to make an early exit from the marquee matchup due to a quad injury. The good news for the Bulls is that the quad strain does not appear to be serious, and he should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
3 reactions from Warriors’ loss to depleted Suns in Steph Curry’s return
The Golden State Warriors spoiled Steph’s Curry’s return on Tuesday night, falling to the woefully short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-113. Here are three reactions from the defending champions’ third consecutive loss. Steph Curry, rusty in return. The reigning Finals MVP last took the floor almost a month ago,...
Pascal Siakam buries Kyle Lowry’s franchise record in demolition of the Hornets
Pascal Siakam is always a threat to come up with a big performance for the Toronto Raptors, and he had one Tuesday night when he led his team to a 132-120 home win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets. In fact, Siakam played so well that he finally surpassed Kyle Lowry for the most number of games in Raptors uniform with at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists, according to StatMuse.
RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’
For months, the Detroit Pistons have been in involved in a plethora of trade talks involving their veteran players, the most notable of which is veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic has drawn strong interest on the trade market from teams with playoff aspirations, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles […] The post RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers look to get massive Joel Embiid boost for Pistons game
Philadelphia 76ers fans have something to smile about after Sixers head coach Doc Rivers’ most recent injury update on superstar big man Joel Embiid. The five-time All-Star has been sidelined for Philly’s last three games due to a lingering foot injury, but it now appears that Embiid should be back in action on Tuesday night […] The post Sixers look to get massive Joel Embiid boost for Pistons game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings coach Mike Brown rips fans over De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis All-Star snubs
Sacramento Kings fans were left aggrieved after seeing both De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis left out of the first round of voting for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. Both players have been killing it for the Kings this season, and their collective effort has Sacramento vying for a spot in a ruthless Western Conference. For […] The post Kings coach Mike Brown rips fans over De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis All-Star snubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amen, Ausar Thompson both projected to go top 5 in recent mock draft
The 2023 NBA Draft boasts one of the most talented and talked-about draft classes in modern NBA history. Two prospects in particular, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, stand out as the best in the class. The former is a 7’4″ behemoth with superb shooting touch and ball-handling abilities, while the latter is an explosive three-level […] The post Amen, Ausar Thompson both projected to go top 5 in recent mock draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Luka Doncic gives Mavs fans massive scare after hard fall vs. Clippers
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic gave fans quite the scare when he tumbled over the courtside seats and fell hard during their showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers. While recovering a loose ball midway through the third quarter of the game, Doncic struggled to find his footing and went directly to the courtside seats. He tried to avoid the fans in attendance, though to no avail as he landed on his back.
Clippers stars Paul George, Kawhi Leonard injury status for marquee matchup vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs
The Los Angeles Clippers are slated for a marquee matchup on Tuesday night against one of the top teams in the Western Conference in the Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately for the Clippers, they will be entering that contest shorthanded with Paul George popping up on the injury report yet again. The Clippers have officially tagged George […] The post Clippers stars Paul George, Kawhi Leonard injury status for marquee matchup vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat star Jimmy Butler 4th player ever to achieve insane feat in win vs. Thunder
It’s no secret that Jimmy Butler is as capable as any other superstar in the league of dragging his teams to victory. Who could forget the time that Butler reportedly carried the third-stringers to a scrimmage victory against the starters back when he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves? Of course, no one will ever forget […] The post Heat star Jimmy Butler 4th player ever to achieve insane feat in win vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s honest outlook on ‘adding another piece’ amid Miami trade rumors
The Miami Heat have not been a very good team this season. They’re far from the worst team in the East, but it’s also true that they have failed to live up to the expectations many had of them before the start of the season — at least not yet.
