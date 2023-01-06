Read full article on original website
Troy Hawkins
4d ago
OMG! Leaves baby in car seat with "other occupants" at the house comes home at 4am? While changing diaper & feeding warm milk bottle THAT'S WHEN SHE WOULD NOTICE NOT ACTIVE. Goes to bed at 8:30, after coming home at 4am? What she doing all those hours? Wakes up at 1:30pm...THIS IS WHAT 😢 POVERTY & WELFARE BREEDS Generation after Generation! 😡
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee postal worker killed, man charged waives hearing
MILWAUKEE - One of three people federally charged in connection to Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross' death appeared in court Tuesday, Jan. 10. Charles Ducksworth's attorney waived his preliminary hearing, the appearance lasting only three minutes. The attorney and family declined to comment. A 29-page federal criminal complaint details how...
CBS 58
Complaint: 14-year-old Racine boy shot girlfriend 'multiple times' after breakup
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 14-year-old boy is in custody in Racine after police say he shot his girlfriend when she tried to break up with him. She survived the shooting and remains in the hospital recovering. The victim's family tells us the two dated for about a year...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, police arrest suspect
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the homicides of two teen cousins on Dec. 29. Police said the man, who is from South Milwaukee, is being referred to the district attorney's office for first-degree intentional homicide charges. Cousins Jaelen...
14-year-old boy charged as adult after shooting teen over breakup in Racine
A 14-year-old boy is being charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after shooting his girlfriend, a 14-year-old girl.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting, family sues department: 'They lied'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is having a hard time getting ahold of public records after a man died during a run-in with police on Aug. 26, 2022. The family of that man, DeShaunte Adams, has now filed a lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department. Police said Adams shot himself...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, gun, suspected narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody following a police pursuit Tuesday night, Jan. 10 in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 49th Street and Chambers Street and ended in the area of 5th Street and Holt Avenue when the fleeing vehicle struck the curb and became disabled.
CBS 58
Suspect arrested in connection to South Milwaukee double homicide
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the double homicide of two teenagers in South Milwaukee. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights on Dec. 29. Police say the...
CBS 58
Suspect in murder of Milwaukee mail carrier appears in federal court
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the suspects accused of murdering a Milwaukee mail carrier appeared in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six-year-old Charles Ducksworth Jr. waived his preliminary hearing. He'll be arraigned next Thursday, Jan. 19. Ducksworth is charged with murdering 44-year-old Aundre Cross Dec. 9. Federal investigators believe Ducksworth...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine stabbing in 2021, man sentenced after no contest plea
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for a 2021 stabbing. Anthony Harrison, 56, pleaded no contest Tuesday, Jan. 10 to a charge of substantial battery with a dangerous weapon. He had been initially charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Police were called...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tyshawn Gilmore guilty; Milwaukee fatal shooting in June 2021
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Tyshawn Gilmore guilty on Friday, Jan. 6 of charges associated with a fatal shooting near 21st and National in June 2021. Prosecutors allege Tyshawn Gilmore was involved in a series of crimes that left a man dead. He was charged with felony murder and false imprisonment – and found guilty on both counts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Meth in the mail: Sheboygan man faces federal drug charges
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan man faces federal charges after prosecutors say he conspired to distribute drugs from May 2018 through December 2021. He was busted when he received a package containing meth and fentanyl mailed from Arizona, prosecutors say. Natividad Altamirano Jr. faces two federal charges: conspiracy to distribute/possess...
wlip.com
14-Year-Old Arrested in November Lake County Murder
(Zion, IL) A young teen has been arrested in a Zion murder that took place late last year. The double shooting incident took place in early November, leaving 17-year-old Tyshawn Foster dead, and an 18-year-old injured. Authorities say the 14-year-old suspect was recently arrested by a SWAT team in the 600-block of May Street in Waukegan. He hasn’t been named but faces first-degree murder charges and aggravated battery with a firearm. No motive has been released by investigators…and as the boy is in the juvenile system, future court dates are unknown.
wwisradio.com
New Trial Beginning for Kenosha Man Accused of Killing Wife in 1998
(Kenosha, WI) — A new jury is hearing the evidence against a Kenosha County man who was originally convicted of killing his wife back in 1998. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered a new trial for Mark Jansen back in 2021, and banned prosecutors from using a letter from his dead wife that said Jansen should be the suspect if anything ever happened to her. That letter was key in the first trial. Jansen’s second trial started in Kenosha yesterday. His first trial lasted seven weeks, prosecutors hope to wrap-up the second trial in four or five.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shootings in Milwaukee wound 3 Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Tuesday, Jan. 10. Three people – two Milwaukee men and one Milwaukee woman – were wounded. 42nd and Fond du Lac. Police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a road rage incident around...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, wanted man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A wanted Milwaukee man was arrested after a police chase on the city's north side Tuesday, Jan. 10. Police said officers spotted the 34-year-old, who was "wanted for a violent crime," and the chase began near 26th and Atkinson around 5:50 p.m. The chase stretched roughly a half-mile...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer morale 'abysmal,' burnout 'real:' union
MILWAUKEE - In a strongly-worded "Open Letter to Citizens," Milwaukee's police union president called Milwaukee police officers' morale "abysmal," noting "burnout is real." The letter was issued on Monday, Jan. 9, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In the letter, Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner asked for the community's help...
WISN
Police name suspect in double homicide at Racine bar
RACINE, Wis. — Racine police have released a photo of a man who they say is a suspect in a double homicide at a bar on New Year's Day. The U.S. Marshals Service says 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada could be armed and dangerous. The shooting at Rerun's Lounge killed two...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pursuit, crash near 50th and Clarke, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A man was arrested and injured when a police pursuit ended in a crash Monday evening, Jan. 9 near 50th and Clarke. Police said the pursuit started near 44th and Hope around 6 p.m. It came to an end when the fleeing driver hit a fence. Suspected drugs...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion
ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, crash; driver injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Sunday night, Jan. 8, following a police chase in Milwaukee. The chase began around 9:30 p.m. after Milwaukee police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a reckless vehicle near 19th and Mineral. The driver refused to stop and fled the area.
Comments / 9