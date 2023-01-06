(Kenosha, WI) — A new jury is hearing the evidence against a Kenosha County man who was originally convicted of killing his wife back in 1998. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered a new trial for Mark Jansen back in 2021, and banned prosecutors from using a letter from his dead wife that said Jansen should be the suspect if anything ever happened to her. That letter was key in the first trial. Jansen’s second trial started in Kenosha yesterday. His first trial lasted seven weeks, prosecutors hope to wrap-up the second trial in four or five.

