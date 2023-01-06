Reports: Ex-NFL star Peyton Hillis in ICU after swim rescue

The Arkansas football team's Twitter account was among those praising the action of former Razorback and NFL star Peyton Hillis, who is hospitalized and in intensive care after reportedly rescuing family members after a swimming accident, according to various media reports.

Hillis, who played in the NFL from 2008 to 2015, reportedly was involved in a water rescue involving at least one family member off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

According to Escambia County emergency services, four people -- two adults and two children -- were struggling in the water around noon ET Wednesday. A bystander helped them out of the water. Paramedics arrived on the scene, and two adults went to the hospital, including one who was taken by helicopter. Officials would not identify who was involved.

Greg Hillis, who identified himself as Hillis' uncle in a Facebook post, said that Peyton Hillis is "doing better" and that he's "having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving."

Hillis' NFL career spanned four teams -- most notably the Cleveland Browns . He ran for 1,177 yards in the 2010 season and 587 in 2011. He finished his career in 2014 with the New York Giants . He was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos .

At Arkansas, Hillis ran for 960 total yards in four seasons but was primarily a blocking back for Darren McFadden.