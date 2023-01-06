ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe duo allegedly seen taking items from donation bin; arrested for drug offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a routine patrol operation in the vicinity of Well Road in West Monroe, La. when they suddenly observed a white Mitsubishi SUV parked alongside donation boxes at Frost Trailer Parts, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Stolen car recovered with arrest

A car stolen near downtown Ruston Thursday was recovered within hours with the arrest of the suspected thief. Jermichael Mangham, 32, of Ruston, was arrested four hours after a car was reported at the Dollar General Store on Arizona Avenue Thursday evening. Ruston Police investigated the theft about 6 p.m....
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two arrested on vehicle stop

Two people were arrested Tuesday after police stopped a vehicle to investigate a reported domestic disturbance. Ruston Police stopped a car on East Georgia Ave. about 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving a report that a domestic incident was occurring inside the vehicle. The driver, Eric Lee Durr, 43, of...
RUSTON, LA
WKRG News 5

“Sheriff’s Office, stop!”: Deputies respond to burglary at storage facility; Louisiana man arrested for drug and gun offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Arrowhead Mini Storage in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Maurice Leshun Mitchell riding a bicycle away from the storage units. Deputies then […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for January 2-9, 2023

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Justin W. Wright / 120 Westgate Rd., Rison, AR / DOB 10-1-86 / Driving on sus. DL., No INS. No Interloc. on 1-1-23.
WARREN, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man charged with violating protective order

A Dubach male was arrested last week on charges of violating a protection order. A Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Jan. 5 to a residence on May Road in reference to a violation of a protection order. The LPSO had been contacted by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office after they were informed that Ladeteric Shelbon was residing at the residence and violating the protective order.
DUBACH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville man wanted by authorities for burglary and damage to property

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Aaron Collins, 56, of Farmerville, is currently being sought by the Farmerville Police Department. Collins is wanted by authorities for outstanding warrants for charges of Simple Burglary (Business) and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. If you have any information regarding the location […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Trespasser found with drugs

Ruston Police arrested a local woman Friday morning after responding to a disturbance call at a South Farmerville Street residence. Responding officers found Ameka D. Thompson, 53, at the home. Thompson had been barred previously from returning to the location. She was arrested for entering premises after being forbidden (trespassing).
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

April 2022 Foster Farms fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Texas

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. PEARLAND, Texas (KTVE/KARD) — On December 31, 2022, the Pearland Police Department confirmed that they arrested 49-year-old Bruce Causey who is an Union Parish inmate escapee and the suspect in the April 2022 fatal stabbing that took place at Foster Farms in Farmerville, La. According to police, […]
PEARLAND, TX
KNOE TV8

West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
WEST MONROE, LA
opso.net

In Memory of Lieutenant Michael Swallow

Today we pay tribute to our fallen brother, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Michael Swallow. Lt. Swallow passed away on January 8, 2022 due to a medical emergency while on duty. He was a 25-year veteran of the department and was very well respected by fellow Deputies, the Law Enforcement Community and his many personal friends.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: 13-year-old West Monroe teen located safe, deputies say

UPDATE (01/05/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn was located safe. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and […]
WEST MONROE, LA

