West Monroe duo allegedly seen taking items from donation bin; arrested for drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a routine patrol operation in the vicinity of Well Road in West Monroe, La. when they suddenly observed a white Mitsubishi SUV parked alongside donation boxes at Frost Trailer Parts, […]
Stolen car recovered with arrest
A car stolen near downtown Ruston Thursday was recovered within hours with the arrest of the suspected thief. Jermichael Mangham, 32, of Ruston, was arrested four hours after a car was reported at the Dollar General Store on Arizona Avenue Thursday evening. Ruston Police investigated the theft about 6 p.m....
Two arrested on vehicle stop
Two people were arrested Tuesday after police stopped a vehicle to investigate a reported domestic disturbance. Ruston Police stopped a car on East Georgia Ave. about 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving a report that a domestic incident was occurring inside the vehicle. The driver, Eric Lee Durr, 43, of...
Police discover 2 pounds of narcotics and firearm during traffic stop; Monroe man behind bars
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, around 1:13 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department were patrolling Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they discovered a white Range Rover with the rear hatch of the vehicle up. Police then initiated a traffic stop and made […]
West Monroe Police searching for people of interest in Theft investigation
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on December 22, 2022. According to police, the individuals in the picture below are people of interest in the investigation. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals, contact […]
“Sheriff’s Office, stop!”: Deputies respond to burglary at storage facility; Louisiana man arrested for drug and gun offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Arrowhead Mini Storage in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Maurice Leshun Mitchell riding a bicycle away from the storage units. Deputies then […]
Warren arrest report for January 2-9, 2023
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Justin W. Wright / 120 Westgate Rd., Rison, AR / DOB 10-1-86 / Driving on sus. DL., No INS. No Interloc. on 1-1-23.
Man charged with violating protective order
A Dubach male was arrested last week on charges of violating a protection order. A Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Jan. 5 to a residence on May Road in reference to a violation of a protection order. The LPSO had been contacted by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office after they were informed that Ladeteric Shelbon was residing at the residence and violating the protective order.
Farmerville man wanted by authorities for burglary and damage to property
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Aaron Collins, 56, of Farmerville, is currently being sought by the Farmerville Police Department. Collins is wanted by authorities for outstanding warrants for charges of Simple Burglary (Business) and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. If you have any information regarding the location […]
Car burglary, armed robbery suspect wanted
A Houma man is wanted in three parishes in connection with a car theft, a string a vehicle burglaries and an armed robbery. Authorities say Malik Williams is considered to be armed and dangerous
Anonymous complaint lands Calhoun man behind bars for drug and gun charges
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence on Patricks Cove in Calhoun, La. due to an anonymous complaint of the use and/or sale of illegal narcotics. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a resident of the home […]
Trespasser found with drugs
Ruston Police arrested a local woman Friday morning after responding to a disturbance call at a South Farmerville Street residence. Responding officers found Ameka D. Thompson, 53, at the home. Thompson had been barred previously from returning to the location. She was arrested for entering premises after being forbidden (trespassing).
April 2022 Foster Farms fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Texas
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. PEARLAND, Texas (KTVE/KARD) — On December 31, 2022, the Pearland Police Department confirmed that they arrested 49-year-old Bruce Causey who is an Union Parish inmate escapee and the suspect in the April 2022 fatal stabbing that took place at Foster Farms in Farmerville, La. According to police, […]
20-year-old Richland Parish man accused of assaulting mother during argument
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence due to a battery complaint. During the investigation, deputies discovered that the victim and her son, 20-year-old Iain M. Frasier, engaged in a verbal altercation that became […]
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
In Memory of Lieutenant Michael Swallow
Today we pay tribute to our fallen brother, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Michael Swallow. Lt. Swallow passed away on January 8, 2022 due to a medical emergency while on duty. He was a 25-year veteran of the department and was very well respected by fellow Deputies, the Law Enforcement Community and his many personal friends.
City of Monroe qualified to add electric vehicle charging stations along I-20
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is adding electric vehicle charging stations to different locations in the area. DJ Fortenberry, Community Relations Liaison with the City of Monroe, says funding is available for the city to add charging stations within one mile of I-20. Fortenberry says the state...
West Monroe Police to investigate Monroe police officer’s death; incident viewed as suspicious
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 29, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a death on the 200 block of Conella Street in West Monroe, La. The deceased was identified as Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. According to police, the death is being treated as suspicious and the investigation […]
MISSING PERSON: 13-year-old West Monroe teen located safe, deputies say
UPDATE (01/05/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn was located safe. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and […]
Fox 14 Your Morning News: Eudora City Council
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, Monday, the El Dorado City Council approved the budget for 2023. Budget changes for 2023 include a 4 percent increase in pay for city employees.
