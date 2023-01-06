Read full article on original website
In Focus 1/9/23: Chris Curtis, Deacon Ceaser, Michael Apley
On Monday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with Manhattan Parks & Recreation’s Chris Curtis, Recreation Superintendent and Deacon Ceaser, Recreation Supervisor. K-State College of Veterinary Medicine’s Dr. Michael Apley, professor, production medicine/clinical pharmacology discusses antibiotic use monitoring and stewardship in agriculture.
Manhattan mourns loss of The Little Grill co-owner Kenrick Waite
Manhattan has lost a pillar of the community with a heart made of love. Kenrick Waite, co-owner of The Little Grill and beloved local musician, has died. An outpouring of appreciation for the Montego Bay native has since flowed on social media, expressing both sadness and fond memories of the 69-year-old Muzizi band vocalist.
RCPD Report: 1/10/23
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of a crash near the intersection of Kimball Ave. and N. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan on January 9, 2023, around 8:00 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2023 Kia Forte driven by Kezia Shibler, 26, of Riley had been driving south on Seth Child Rd. when a 2011 Toyota Prius driven by Alorrah Wileman, 19, of Manhattan pulled onto Seth Child Rd. from Gary Ave. in front of her, narrowly avoiding a crash. Shibler then sped up, passed Wileman, switched lanes to get in front of her, then hit her brakes causing Wileman to hit Shibler in the rear. Wileman was arrested for aggravated battery, issued a total bond of $5,000, and is no longer confined at the time of this report. No major injuries were reported.
Jerome Tang comments on his name being connected to Texas head coaching job
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang responded to his name being connected to the vacant coaching position at Texas on Monday. “We try to focus on what is going on right now,” Tang said. “I tell our guys that. All of a sudden, people want to come and do interviews and do this. None of that matters. We have a short window to accomplish something that we will remember for the rest of our lives. So that is all I’m focused on. I’m not focused on anything else.”
K-State Announces Sell Outs for 3 More Men’s Basketball Games
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State Athletics officials announced on Monday night three more men’s basketball sellouts, including Tuesday’s game with Oklahoma State at Bramlage Coliseum. In addition, the Saturday, Jan. 28 game with Florida and the Saturday, Feb. 18 game with Iowa State are sold...
Game Preview: #11 K-State Returns Home to Face OSU Tuesday Night
ESPNU / WatchESPN (link here) Chuckie Kempf (play-by-play) Online: Varsity Network [free]/ www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]. Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) Single Game: $10, $15, $25 (limited quantities) COACHES. K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ’07]. Record at K-State: 14-1/1st Year. Career Record: 16-1/1st Year+. vs. Oklahoma State: 0-0 [0-0 at K-State]
Manhattan woman arrested for allegedly causing rear-end crash
A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly causing a crash near the intersection of Kimball Ave and Seth Child Road. According to the Riley County Police Department, officers determined a passenger car driven by 26-year-old Kezia Shibler, of Riley, had been driving south on Seth Child Road around 8 a.m. Monday when another car pulled onto Seth Child from Gary Ave. in front of her, narrowly avoiding a crash. Shibler then reportedly sped up, passed the other vehicle and switched lanes to get in front of the other car, hitting her brakes and causing a rear-end collision.
Manhattan man jailed for charges of violating the Offender Registration Act
RCPD jailed a Manhattan man for an alleged offender registration violation Friday afternoon. 23-year-old Kendrick Lavell Collins, Jr. of Riverchase is charged with one count of Aggravated Violation of the Offender Registration Act, and two counts of Violation of the Offender Registration Act – 1st Conviction. Court documents show...
Two killed in wrong way crash on I-70 in Geary County
Two people were killed Monday evening in a wrong way crash on Interstate 70 in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevy Cruze, driven by 32-year-old Kelly Clements, of Fort Riley, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-70, just outside of Marshall Army Airfield at around 7 p.m. Her car collided head on with a Hyundai Elantra, carrying 76-year-old Gary and 72-year-old Donna May, both of Milford.
2nd suspect charged with 1st degree murder in February 2022 Aggieville shooting death of Ft Riley soldier
Another suspect has been arrested and jailed in connection to the February 2022 shooting death of a Fort Riley soldier in Aggieville. Riley County Police say 24-year-old Jordan Guy Prather, of Junction City, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. According to court documents, the murder...
RCPD arrests man who fled after welfare check
A welfare check on a Manhattan man turned into a short pursuit, according to the Riley County Police Department. Officers filed a report for fleeing and eluding law enforcement around 1:30 p.m. Monday after a call was placed to dispatch reporting a man slumped over in a car in the 1700 block of Rockhill Road for an extended period of time. When officers went to check on the man, later identified as 22-year-old Oxavier Ruffin, he was found to be in good health but had an outstanding warrant for probation violation. Police say Ruffin then drove away, fleeing from officers northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and was located a short time later in the 1700 block of Laramie Street.
Pott. County expansion to occur in 2024 election cycle, prompting unanticipated legal hurdle
Expansion of the Pottawatomie County Commission won’t occur until 2024. County Counselor John Watt informed commissioners Monday that when voters approved expanding the county board from three to five seats this past November, the decision triggered a number of statutes, including whether expansion would occur as part of a special election or at the next general election – left to the discretion of Gov. Laura Kelly.
14-1 Cats Debut in AP Poll at #11
Kansas State’s three-game run of wins over Top 25 teams has landed them just outside the Top 10, as the Wildcats are ranked for the first time in five seasons. The Cats jumped all the way to number 11 after clipping both Texas and Baylor last week on the road. Despite the loss to K-State, the Longhorns are ranked just ahead of the Wildcats at number 10, while Kansas has climbed to number two, just behind Houston.
FlyMHK has second best year on record in 2022, Keazer looking to pursue hangar development
In their first meeting of the year, Manhattan Airport Advisory Board members looked back at 2022 – which Airport Director Brandon Keazer says was marked by a return to consistency. The Regional Airport saw a return to 5 daily flights at the beginning of the year, and Keazer says...
Massoud’s 3-pointer Lifts K-State Past #19 Baylor in Overtime
WACO, Texas – On a night when senior Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson combined for 56 points, it was junior Ismael Massoud who proved to be the difference in overtime, as his 3-pointer with 32 seconds lifted Kansas State to a thrilling 97-95 win over No. 19/17 Baylor on Saturday night before 9,211 fans at Ferrell Center.
