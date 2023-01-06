Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang responded to his name being connected to the vacant coaching position at Texas on Monday. “We try to focus on what is going on right now,” Tang said. “I tell our guys that. All of a sudden, people want to come and do interviews and do this. None of that matters. We have a short window to accomplish something that we will remember for the rest of our lives. So that is all I’m focused on. I’m not focused on anything else.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO