Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops
Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
Famous Celebrity Chef Stops by Central New York Restaurant for Dinner
You never know who is going to come for a meal. A famous chef stopped for dinner at one Central New York restaurant. Anne Burrell, a celebrity chef on the Food Network, popped into The Creekside Inn in Oneida. The restaurant shared a picture of Burrell with their head chef Richie Conway.
Asian Anyone? New Sushi Restaurant Opens in Central New York
Asian anyone? The wait is over. A new sushi restaurant has finally opened in the former Moe's in North Utica. Tai Chi Bubble Tea is open. And they serve so much more than just tea. You can enjoy sushi burritos, rice bowls, and the famous ramen. "Taichi Bubble Tea comes...
Oh Dough! Girl Scout Cookie Sales Delayed in New York & Pennsylvania
It's Girl Scout cookie time. Except in New York. The annual Girl Scout cookie sales kicked off on January 10, 2023. Just not in New York and parts of Pennsylvania. We'll have to wait a little longer. Girl Scouts of NY Penn Pathways which serves 24 counties in New York...
Bed Bugs Back in New York! 2 on Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List
When the cold weather hits in the north, many travel south, including the bugs. But like humans, some still hang around New York. There are two places in the Empire State on Orkin's annual list of Top 50 Bed Bug Cities. The Big Apple has a big bed bug problem....
Surprised? New York Ranks Top 3 for Best States to Raise a Family
Many people may dream of moving to another state in order to properly raise their family. But when it comes down to the numbers, maybe you shouldn't be packing your bags so soon. WalletHub recently released their newest study, ranking "2023's Best & Worst States to Raise a Family". They...
Driver Hits Bobcat Hanging From Highway Overpass in New York
Talk about a scary situation that could have been much worse. A driver hit a bobcat that was hanging from a highway overpass in New York. You think you had a bad day? That's the question Andrew Noble asked after smashing into the cat. "Bet you didn't have a hit a bobcat hanging off a bridge with your car kind of bad day."
Exciting Changes Coming To Starbucks In Upstate New York
There are few things that are as comforting as a good cup of coffee or hot cocoa on a cold winter day. The forecast is calling for the weather to change, again. As the rain changes to snow, you may be thinking of heading to your favorite Starbucks to get a coffee?
Which is Worse? An Overly Warm or Brutally Cold Winter in Upstate NY
The debate that's gone on for years, can we decide what's worse?. One thing everybody talks about, whether you live or have lived in Upstate New York, is the crazy weather we get during the winter. Over the years, we've seen a mix of both insane snow storms and extreme heat waves.
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
Pro Ferrari Driver Makes Pit Stop by This Local Pizzeria in Central NY
Imagine going to work and seeing a celebrity walk through the front door. Luck or not, this story is awesome!. It was just another weekend for Ivan Delia and his crew making pizza at his family's pizza shop, Joe's New York Pizzeria in West Winfield. That's when someone familiar walked through the door.
The Food Network Is Wrong- Best Cheese Dish In New York Not In Upstate?
Who doesn't love cheese? The Food Network went on a quest to find the best cheese dish in every state. Honestly, New York they completely ignored Upstate. Let's review your favorite cheese dishes- Ooey gooey quesadillas, creamy bowls of macaroni and cheese, pizza piled high with extra cheese, and of course stringy mozzarella sticks to name a few. There are very few cravings that the cheese can’t satisfy.
‘Flavortown, NY': Which Guy Fieri-Approved Restaurant is New York’s Best?
When it comes to the category of best restaurants in the United States, few are more well-versed in the field than Guy Fieri. The larger-than-life Food Network chef has been the host of the half-hour TV series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for *checks notes* a whopping 42 seasons, during which he has travelled the country to sample some of the best eats in each of the 50 states.
New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York
Here we go again! Health officials are very worried about a brand-new highly contagious COVID variant that's spreading rapidly across the Empire State. A new omicron variant from South Africa has started to spread rapidly across the United States and New York. Health Officials Worried About New COVID Variant In...
Where Does New York Rank Among the 50 States for Life Expectancy?
Are you getting the most out of your time on Earth here in the state of New York?. Across the entire country, life expectancy is down. In 2021 it took a dip to 76.4 years, which was the second year in a row the average had dropped, according to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention. This was obviously a ripple effect from the COVID-19 pandemic and the population thinning that caused.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Another Major Change Made To New York State Driver’s License
New York State lawmakers passed a new rule which will impact millions of Empire State drivers. The new year brings a host of new laws to the Empire State including a new law that impacts all new drivers. New Law For New Drivers Across New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
This Major Airline Has Introduced A Free Upgrade For New York Passengers
Great news for those who fly out of Syracuse, Albany, or Rochester New York. One major airline just changed the game. Starting in February of 2023, Delta will offer free Wi-Fi in partnership with T-Mobile to all customers on board most domestic mainline flights. The wifi won't be choppy, it'll be fast so you can text photos of Upstate New York right to your social media.
Thieves Rob Brink’s Truck And Get Away With $300,000 In New York State
Thieves in New York State robbed a Brink's armored truck, getting away with $300,000. The heist took place around 1 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023. The truck was making a money drop in Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. There were three suspects involved in the robbery. Two suspects approached the Brink's employees and asked for directions, according to UPI. While the employees were distracted, a third suspect, seen above, grabbed a bag of money that had been left unattended. All three of the suspects fled the scene.
Here’s How To Feel Like Legendary Actor Danny DeVito In Central New York
If you've ever dreamed of becoming Danny DeVito for one special day, this may be the closest thing to it here in Central New York. DeVito has been in countless plays, movies, and TV shows since the 1970s. One of his classic roles has to be the role of Oswald Cobblepot, also known as the Penguin, the main antagonist in the 1992 film Batman Returns.
