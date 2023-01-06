Read full article on original website
Alabama man admits to mailing drugs to Mississippi prison, will spend 7 years in prison for mailing two letters
An Alabama man was sentenced last week to more than 7 years in prison after admitting he mailed prescription drugs to inmates at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said in a written news release. John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, Alabama, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for conspiracy...
WALA-TV FOX10
ALEA Troopers arrest Foley man and charge him on 17 counts
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man was arrested and charged on 17 counts for failing to stop at a traffic stop, according to police. ALEA said they were conducting a Driver’s License and Equipment checkpoint at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Saturday near Skunk Bayou when James K. Curry, 38, failed to stop on his 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests 3 after attempting to elude
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have arrested three individuals after they refused to pull over for a traffic stop, according to authorities. MPD said at approximately 1:34 a.m. Sunday morning, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Lawrence and Dauphin Street when a pursuit ensued after the vehicle refused to stop.
WPMI
Baldwin Co Sheriff's Office seeks man they say led officers on dangerous high speed chase
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance locating a wanted subject. George Logan Tollison (34) of Robertsdale led Deputies on a high-speed pursuit from Alabama into Escambia County, FL. this past Sunday. During the pursuit, Tollison had no regard for the safety of the public nor the deputies.
WPMI
Deputies: Domestic violence shooting leaves couple dead in Foley
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead Saturday night in Foley, Alabama. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence related call at a residence on Greenway Drive around 10:07 p.m. Deputies say the caller identified...
WPMI
Officer reports being fired at, Mobile Police investigating
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile police officer reported being shot at near the corner of Stanton Road and Bullen Street Tuesday night. It happened at about 8:40 p.m.; no words of any injuries so far, but police had k-9 units out and appeared to be searching for the people responsible.
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in Daphne hotel fentanyl bust
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said a woman was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and a man was arrested after police responded to the Woodspring Suites off I-10 early Friday morning. Steven Yelding, 48, of Daphne is charged with drug trafficking. Gulsby said they and the Fire […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Accused Mobile New Year’s Eve shooter was defending himself, lawyer says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of sparking a mass shooting downtown during the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration was defending himself from gunfire, his lawyer said Friday. Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 22, appeared virtually for a bond hearing. Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis ordered...
WPMI
Mobile police chase ends in a crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police had their hands full Sunday with two separate car chases that happened just a few miles and an hour apart. NBC 15 was present as police wrapped up one of the chases. It began Sunday morning around 2:40 when officers tried to make...
Mobile judge denies bond for New Year’s Eve shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a brief Friday morning hearing, a Mobile judge granted a prosecutor’s request to temporarily deny bond for the man accused of killing one and injuring several others in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. Thomas Earl Thomas, 22, is suspected in the murder of Jatarious Reives, 24. Thomas […]
Prichard Police investigating first homicide of 2023
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are investigating their first homicide of 2023 where a man was discovered dead in his vehicle. According to officials, George Lavon Bush, 45, was found dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound. Officers were originally called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue, between […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating its first homicide of the year. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit is assisting Prichard Police. We’re told investigators were called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue where they found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead inside...
WPMI
Medical overlay to come to Daphne, residents skeptical
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayor Robin Lejeune is looking to bring more medical facilities to Daphne to meet the needs of his growing city. A new medical development is planned near the Thomas Hospital's free standing emergency room off of Highway 181. People living near the proposed development have some mixed emotions about this. Mayor Lejeune says this is a win for Daphne, but others are a little skeptical.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Police investigating robbery involving 4 armed subjects
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a robbery that occurred last night at One Stop, 6550 Zeigler Blvd., One Stop, involving four armed subjects. According to authorities, police responded to a robbery call at approximately 9:23 p.m. at the One Stop. Police said three unknown male subjects...
WPMI
Iconic downtown Fairhope clock out of service
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope’s iconic downtown clock has a different look -for now. The clock broke a few weeks ago and now the entire guts of the clock need to be replaced. It should be repaired sometime next month and until then, the city is getting creative.
utv44.com
Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
Deadly New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in jail: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail. Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves. Thomas […]
Drive-by shooting victim drives himself to hospital, suspect arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly drove up next a car and began shooting at another man he knew driving near Grelot Road, according to a release from the MPD. Jonathan Triolet, 19, was arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police […]
WLBT
MBI investigating alleged double homicide of mother, 3-year-old child in Bolton
BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an alleged double homicide that happened in Bolton Saturday afternoon. MBI says the woman, 38, and her child, 3, were reportedly killed in the incident. The cause of the incident and the identity of the two people has not...
Mobile firefighter with head tattoo terminated, Captains disciplined after defending her
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kay’Ana Adams wears her tattoos with pride, as she used to wear her Mobile Fire-Rescue uniform with pride, until she was fired over a tattoo on the back of her head. Adams worked at the Mobile Fire Department Maryvale station on Dauphin Island Parkway for nine months until new ink on […]
