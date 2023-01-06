Read full article on original website
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
More than 110,000 in California Are Without Power due to cyclonesMint MessageCalifornia State
Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton regionMalek SherifWilton, CA
Central Valley sees early morning tornado warnings as thunderstorms move through
SACRAMENTO -- As a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect early Tuesday morning for parts of the Central Valley, several areas also saw tornado warnings. Wind gusts of more than 70 mph were possible with the storms.The Tornado Warnings were active for parts of Modesto, Ceres, Riverbank, Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, and San Andreas.Peak wind gusts of 62 mph were recorded near Angels Camp amid the storm. San Francisco (KSFO) also saw 59 mph gusts, while Lincoln had 56 mph, Sacramento International Airport had 54 mph, and Tracy got 50 mph winds. According to the National Weather Service, there haven't been any reports of tornado damage so far.All Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings expired a little before 5 a.m.
Vacaville braces for more rain following floodwaters from creek
VACAVILLE – After heavy rain battered Solano County, residents are gearing up for more severe weather.In Vacaville, people spent most of Monday cleaning after floodwaters reached neighborhoods.Alamo Creek's water rose before flooding surrounding neighborhoods. People woke up to find the creek just yards away from their front door. "It was pretty crazy," Samuel Lamas said. "I thought it was actually going to flood over and we were going to have to evacuate or something. My car was out there, it was almost flooded in."Lamas showed how high the floodwaters reached with standing water several inches deep.At one point an evacuation...
Crews fight heavy winds to clear backlog of tree damages in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of trees took a beating in the latest round of storms hitting Northern California, creating a backlog of damage to clear. ABC10 spotted city tree crews across Sacramento Monday, still working to clear roads and sidewalks of trees and large branches. Many of the trees have been down for two days after midnight wind gusts reached approximately 70 miles per hour.
On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County
(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
‘It’s hard out here’ | Unhoused folks weather storms with help from community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amanda Rose Riano lives in a bus currently parked along part of the levee system that protects Sacramento from the American River. "The water is right there,” she said, pointing up the steep embankment. “It's definitely kind of scary. This morning there was lightning."
Flooding leaves Sacramento-area freeways a mess Monday morning
SACRAMENTO -- Monday morning's commute was a wash for many drivers as wet weather moved in again over the Sacramento area. Flooding along the westbound side of Interstate 80 at Longview affected all lanes at one point, leading to traffic backup up to past Watt Avenue. The Capital City Freeway was also seeing some flooding at Fulton Avenue. Caltrans expected a closure to be in place through the morning. However, Caltrans later announced a little after 11:30 a.m. that the roads were now clear. Residual traffic is still expected to be an issue into the early afternoon.
Evacuations ordered in Wilton as region prepares for more heavy rain
(KTXL) — Sacramento County officials issued an evacuation order for residents in the area of Wilton Sunday evening due to “imminent flooding.” The order was issued several hours after officials first issued a warning, advising residents to leave ahead of a Sunday night storm that could continue into Tuesday and has the potential to make […]
More high winds, potential flooding ahead of atmospheric river storm for Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The storm train rolls on as a potentially dangerous flood situation could develop in the coming days. Another atmospheric river fueled cyclone is barreling towards California and this one is supplied by an abundance of moisture. Instability in the atmosphere also means a few thunderstorms will...
Thousands remain in the dark as another round of rain and wind approach
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of people remain in the dark Sunday night after heavy winds knocked out power across the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District. The early morning storm knocked out power to 345,000 customers, and SMUD has restored power to all but 48,000 ahead of the next round of rain and wind.
Northern California Live Storm Updates: I-80 traffic held amid Sierra whiteout conditions, El Dorado County evacuation warning lifted
A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
Parts of El Dorado, Sacramento counties under river flood warning
(KTXL) — Parts of both El Dorado and Sacramento Counties are under river flood warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) until early Monday evening. NWS issued the warning Sunday evening saying minor flooding is forecast near Michigan Bar in the Cosumnes River. NWS said that at 13.2 feet,...
Tuesday power outage affects over 2,300 Auburn-area customers
PG&E customers in the Auburn area awoke to no power Tuesday. Power went out at 4:14 a.m., according to the company’s website. The outage affected 2,122 customers in Auburn, from Fulweiler Avenue to Ophir and Baltimore roads, and North Auburn, from Enterprise Drive up to Luther Road; 46 in the area of Landis Circle and Teamtrack Road; 28 in the Stone House Road and Hoppe Lane area; 61 near Dry Creek Road on Valley Quail Lane, Squirrel Creek Place and Meadow Oaks Drive; and one in the Oak Street and Huntley Avenue area.
Lemon Hill residents without power for several days in a row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the past 3 days, Sacramento resident Terri Pullen has spent her time dealing with a power outage in her home off Lemon Hill Avenue. "The refrigerator, everything in the fridge is gone bad, I got to clean that out, and it's completely dark. I mean, we don't light that many candles, but It's just completely dark and it's cold," she told ABC10. "So I haven't been able to sleep very well."
Flooding delays traffic on I-80 in Sacramento near Arcade Creek
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flooding has caused traffic delays Monday on a portion of Interstate 80 near the split in Sacramento County. Caltrans briefly closed westbound I-80 between Longview Drive and Winters Street. KCRA traffic reporter Brian Hickey earlier said that some vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at that area....
Stockton mobile home without power since Saturday night
STOCKTON, Calif. — One Stockton community is still struggling with power outages into Monday evening. The Tehama Mobile Home Village Park a 55 and older community off Highway 99 and East Eight Mile Road. Residents say they have had no power since 10 p.m. Saturday night. Overnight heavy winds...
Storm Watch: Chain controls on I-80, gusty winds and storm prep underway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials and residents in Northern California are bracing for another atmospheric-river-fueled weekend storm just days after two damaging storms pummeled the state resulting in six deaths, several levee breaks and flooding. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour are expected in the valley from...
Evacuation order lifted for Wilton area in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation order was lifted for the Wilton area Tuesday, according to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services. "Those returning home should remain alert to localized flooding and road conditions, emergency response and maintenance crews are still working to clear roads and restore outages," Sacramento County OES wrote in a statement.
How many trees were knocked down during the Sacramento storms?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Since late December, Northern California has been hit with winter storms involving heavy rain and winds. The heavy weather conditions caused several trees to fall in Sacramento, leading to the city receiving hundreds of requests about downed or uprooted trees, fallen tree limbs, and debris blocking roadways. On Jan. 6, the […]
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
