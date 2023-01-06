ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

CBS Sacramento

Central Valley sees early morning tornado warnings as thunderstorms move through

SACRAMENTO -- As a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect early Tuesday morning for parts of the Central Valley, several areas also saw tornado warnings. Wind gusts of more than 70 mph were possible with the storms.The Tornado Warnings were active for parts of Modesto, Ceres, Riverbank, Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, and San Andreas.Peak wind gusts of 62 mph were recorded near Angels Camp amid the storm. San Francisco (KSFO) also saw 59 mph gusts, while Lincoln had 56 mph, Sacramento International Airport had 54 mph, and Tracy got 50 mph winds. According to the National Weather Service, there haven't been any reports of tornado damage so far.All Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings expired a little before 5 a.m. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vacaville braces for more rain following floodwaters from creek

VACAVILLE – After heavy rain battered Solano County, residents are gearing up for more severe weather.In Vacaville, people spent most of Monday cleaning after floodwaters reached neighborhoods.Alamo Creek's water rose before flooding surrounding neighborhoods. People woke up to find the creek just yards away from their front door. "It was pretty crazy," Samuel Lamas said. "I thought it was actually going to flood over and we were going to have to evacuate or something. My car was out there, it was almost flooded in."Lamas showed how high the floodwaters reached with standing water several inches deep.At one point an evacuation...
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

Crews fight heavy winds to clear backlog of tree damages in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of trees took a beating in the latest round of storms hitting Northern California, creating a backlog of damage to clear. ABC10 spotted city tree crews across Sacramento Monday, still working to clear roads and sidewalks of trees and large branches. Many of the trees have been down for two days after midnight wind gusts reached approximately 70 miles per hour.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Malek Sherif

The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County

(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Flooding leaves Sacramento-area freeways a mess Monday morning

SACRAMENTO -- Monday morning's commute was a wash for many drivers as wet weather moved in again over the Sacramento area. Flooding along the westbound side of Interstate 80 at Longview affected all lanes at one point, leading to traffic backup up to past Watt Avenue. The Capital City Freeway was also seeing some flooding at Fulton Avenue. Caltrans expected a closure to be in place through the morning. However, Caltrans later announced a little after 11:30 a.m. that the roads were now clear. Residual traffic is still expected to be an issue into the early afternoon.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Evacuations ordered in Wilton as region prepares for more heavy rain

(KTXL) — Sacramento County officials issued an evacuation order for residents in the area of Wilton Sunday evening due to “imminent flooding.” The order was issued several hours after officials first issued a warning, advising residents to leave ahead of a Sunday night storm that could continue into Tuesday and has the potential to make […]
WILTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Tuesday power outage affects over 2,300 Auburn-area customers

PG&E customers in the Auburn area awoke to no power Tuesday. Power went out at 4:14 a.m., according to the company’s website. The outage affected 2,122 customers in Auburn, from Fulweiler Avenue to Ophir and Baltimore roads, and North Auburn, from Enterprise Drive up to Luther Road; 46 in the area of Landis Circle and Teamtrack Road; 28 in the Stone House Road and Hoppe Lane area; 61 near Dry Creek Road on Valley Quail Lane, Squirrel Creek Place and Meadow Oaks Drive; and one in the Oak Street and Huntley Avenue area.
AUBURN, CA
abc10.com

Lemon Hill residents without power for several days in a row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the past 3 days, Sacramento resident Terri Pullen has spent her time dealing with a power outage in her home off Lemon Hill Avenue. "The refrigerator, everything in the fridge is gone bad, I got to clean that out, and it's completely dark. I mean, we don't light that many candles, but It's just completely dark and it's cold," she told ABC10. "So I haven't been able to sleep very well."
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding delays traffic on I-80 in Sacramento near Arcade Creek

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flooding has caused traffic delays Monday on a portion of Interstate 80 near the split in Sacramento County. Caltrans briefly closed westbound I-80 between Longview Drive and Winters Street. KCRA traffic reporter Brian Hickey earlier said that some vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at that area....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Stockton mobile home without power since Saturday night

STOCKTON, Calif. — One Stockton community is still struggling with power outages into Monday evening. The Tehama Mobile Home Village Park a 55 and older community off Highway 99 and East Eight Mile Road. Residents say they have had no power since 10 p.m. Saturday night. Overnight heavy winds...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Evacuation order lifted for Wilton area in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation order was lifted for the Wilton area Tuesday, according to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services. "Those returning home should remain alert to localized flooding and road conditions, emergency response and maintenance crews are still working to clear roads and restore outages," Sacramento County OES wrote in a statement.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

How many trees were knocked down during the Sacramento storms?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Since late December, Northern California has been hit with winter storms involving heavy rain and winds.  The heavy weather conditions caused several trees to fall in Sacramento, leading to the city receiving hundreds of requests about downed or uprooted trees, fallen tree limbs, and debris blocking roadways.  On Jan. 6, the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

