ksl.com
Utah shootings: How Enoch will move forward after murder-suicide
ENOCH, Iron County — In August 2021, a devastating storm swept through the small town of Enoch, Iron County, about 250 miles south of Salt Lake City, flooding the streets and causing millions of dollars in damages there and in nearby Cedar City. The flash flooding emergency made national...
ksl.com
Funeral services for murdered Utah family to be held Friday
ENOCH, Iron County — The funeral for seven members of an Enoch family who died in a tragic murder-suicide will be held Friday. Enoch officials announced Monday afternoon that services for Tausha Haight, her mother Gail Earl, and Haight's five children will be held Friday in La Verkin. Additional details are expected to be announced this week by the family.
ksl.com
Southern Utah woman arrested in connection with fatal head-on crash
HURRICANE, Washington County — A woman with a history of drug-related crimes was arrested Monday after police say she caused a fatal crash in southern Utah in July after crossing into oncoming traffic. Melissa Miner, 40, was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane on Monday for investigation...
