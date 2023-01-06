Read full article on original website
Steve Alber
4d ago
is that her murderer in the picture... I think so. hey detectives I found your guy he's hiding right in front of u
Reply
19
Char Troyer
4d ago
How awful! I pray this is solved and Dee is found. The facts so far show her husband has done many suspicious things including stealing her company assets. The man is likely guilty of murdering her! May her loved ones find resolution 😞
Reply
10
Your daddy69
4d ago
Hopefully this awakens everyone up to the corruption in the lenawee county courthouse. Exactly why they don't allow recording devices inside. Yet, you can everywhere else.
Reply(2)
6
Related
Authorities urgently searching for endangered missing 4-year-old in Metro Detroit area, requests help from public
Authorities in Metro Detroit are asking the public for help after sending out an alert regarding an endangered missing child on Tuesday morning.
abc12.com
Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan
Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
wlen.com
‘Neighborhood Cleansing’ at Former Site of Guardian Family Daycare in Adrian
Adrian, MI – There was a small gathering of people on the 1000 block of Erie Street in Adrian on Sunday who were there for a ‘neighborhood cleansing’ at the site of the former Guardian Family Daycare. As part of a plea agreement, Douglas Clark pleaded guilty...
Multiple Michigan counties, cities experiencing outage of 911 services
Multiple counties and cities across Michigan are experiencing an apparent 911 outage on Tuesday, including Monroe and Lapeer Counties, as well as Grosse Pointe Farms.
Michigan State Police, DNA Doe Project close 25-year-old cold case
"The team is so happy to be able to give Dorothy her name back," team leader Gwen Knapp said. "And hope the family can have some closure."
wlen.com
Lenawee County 9-1-1 Phone System Down; Might be Regional/Statewide Issue
Adrian, MI – The 9-1-1 phone system at the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office is down at this time. Sheriff Troy Bevier told WLEN News that Hillsdale County is experiencing the same thing as Lenawee. He said the emergency text line is still operational. The dispatchers can see that...
WILX-TV
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in theft investigation
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny complaint. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be seen above. Anyone who recognizes...
WILX-TV
Adrian High School student in custody after Adrian Police Department investigates social media threat
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Adrian Police Department (APD) is investigating a social media post that threatened violence at Adrian High School. The posting stated “Don’t come to school tomorrow” and showed a picture of a rifle said authorities. Several students have been interviewed and one student is...
Gov. Whitmer commutes life-without-parole sentence of Bay County woman convicted of murdering husband in 1990
LANSING, MI — After more than three decades in prison for her role in her husband’s Bay County killing, a man she alleged put her through extreme domestic abuse, LuAnne Szénay has the chance to be free again. It’s a prospect that for long seemed impossible, as...
Administrators scratching their heads after bizarre break-in at Holt Lutheran School
School administrators called the heist odd.
fox2detroit.com
Missing woman found safe, Westland police say
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman who was missing for two weeks has been found safe, Westland police said Tuesday. Police had asked for help looking for 34-year-old Jessica Goodson the same day she was located.
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
Adrian student in custody after allegedly making threat, district closed Monday
ADRIAN, Mich. — Editor's note: Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Adrian police issued a press release with further information regarding this incident. Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker provided further information to students' families Monday afternoon. This story has been updated to reflect new information both in the Adrian police press release and Parker's email.
13abc.com
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
High-speed interstate chase ends in fatal crash in Dundee
MONROE COUNTY, MI -- A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed in a fiery crash that crossed state lines Friday night, police said. At about 9:26 p.m. Jan. 6, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was informed by the Toledo Police Department that a vehicle chase was underway and heading toward the Michigan/Ohio border. A man driving a red 2007 Ford Fusion had refused to stop for police and a pursuit had traveled northbound on I-75 into the State of Michigan, according to a news release.
Abandoned Truck Stop: All Alone in Monroe County, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's curious why a truck stop along a busy highway would close down, sit and rot. There's plenty of trucks, cars, and hungry people that go by every day looking for a place to pull over. But, for reasons unknown to us, this place did just that, whether it was for lack of money, not enough customers to sustain, health issues, dangerous conditions...who knows what.
Advocates Sound the Alarm on Northern Michigan’s Juvenile Justice System
Cameron Clark is a Leelanau County family court administrator. He’s on the front lines of helping to place juveniles somewhere safe when necessary. He says the juvenile justice system is in crisis. “It’s very uncomfortable. And I’ve told the judges several times. It’s very uncomfortable to go to bed...
WANE-TV
Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
thesuntimesnews.com
Original Headline Articles from Two Homicide Cold Cases in Saline - Still Unsolved
The year 1981 in Saline, was a seemingly daunting time as multiple murders happened in the area. One that made the front page in what was once known as, The Saline Reporter, still comes up in media sources as recently as 2021. Mary Alice Ellicott, a 29-year-old Mill Valley resident was murdered in Saline, her body was found less than 2 miles from her previous employer, The Polar Bear where she tended bar. Ellicott was reported missing by an acquaintance on October 14, 1981 and was last seen leaving The Polar Bear on October 11, 1981. The establishment now goes by the name Thompson's Bar and Grill located on US-12 in Saline.
35-year-old woman killed in Jackson County crash
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the department were sent out to the crash in Waterloo Township around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Comments / 15