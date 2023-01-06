ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, KS

Little Apple Post

3rd-Ranked Lady Raiders travel to Abilene looking to remain perfect on year

With the 2022 portion of the schedule well in the books, the Wamego and Abilene girls’ basketball teams will meet on Tuesday night, each looking for a big early-January win. The Lady Raiders have gotten off to a roaring start this season at 7-0 and will come into this contest ranked as the #3 team in Class 4A, having knocked off St. Mary’s and Concordia to open their new year.
WAMEGO, KS
Little Apple Post

Wildcats improve to 14-1

WACO, Texas (AP) — Ismael Massoud hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime and Kansas State extended its winning streak to eight games with a 97-95 victory night at No. 19 Baylor. New Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang was on Baylor staff the past 19 seasons. Markquis Nowell had 32 points for the 14-1 Wildcats, and his 14th assist of the game was on the go-ahead 3 by Massoud. Keyontae Johnson added 24 points for K-State, which matched its best overall start since 1958-59. Adam Flagler had 23 points and Keyonte George 22 for Baylor, which is 10-5 overall and 0-3 in conference play.
WACO, TX
Little Apple Post

2 Kansas women dead after wrong-way crash on I-70

GEARY COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Chevy Cruze driven by Kelly E. Clements, 32, Fort Riley, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 just outside of Marshall Army Airfield and struck a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gary T. May, 76, Milford, head-on.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Junction City man arrested for role in Aggieville killing

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Manhattan have made another arrest. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, Junction City police arrested 24-year-old Jordan Prather of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. These charges were brought...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report January 10

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. OXAVIER TAEQUAN RUFFIN, 22, Manhattan, Probation Violation; Fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer; 1st conviction; Bond $26,000. AMBER RANELLE PUETT,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas City man sentenced for murder of 3 family members

KANSAS CITY —A Jackson County judge Thursday ordered Issac Fisher to serve consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of multiple felonies in connection with three fatal shootings and the wounding of a 4-year-old child in 2018, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

MISSING: RCPD says 15-year-old missing from MHK

MANHATTAN- The Riley County Police Department says 15-year-old Joshua was last seen on the morning of Friday, December 30th. Joshua was last seen leaving his home in northeast Manhattan. Joshua is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green Nike hoodie,...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Police ID 45-year-old Kan. man who died in weekend shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 45-year-old Shawn A. Carter of Topeka. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found Carter suffering...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Another gun taken from unlocked car in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating another burglary involving a gun in Manhattan. Just after 11:30a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 1200 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 26-year-old man reported his Glock 36 .45...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

