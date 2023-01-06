ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Groves Festival returns to Orlando this spring with lineup featuring Thievery Corporation and Collie Buddz

By Matthew Moyer
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 4 days ago
Julian Marley played a blazing set at last year's Florida Groves

The Florida Groves Festival is returning to Orlando in the spring with a cast of headliners poised to play, ahem, blazing sets.

The festival, with a focus on music, cannabis and arts, happens again at the Orlando Amphitheater in April. Some of the bigger headliners confirmed for this year's event include Thievery Corporation, Collie Buddz, Inner Circle
, Protoje, Fortunate Youth, Kash'd Out, Bumpin Uglies, Ballyhoo!, Shwayze and the Savi Fernandez Band, among many others.

The weekend will also feature a Vendor Village & Convention, the Orlando Sneaker Convention, a tattoo convention, food and drink vendors, live art and installations, live glassblowing and all sorts of thematically on-point information and products.

Florida Groves Fest happens at the Central Florida Fairgrounds' Orlando Amphitheater on Saturday-Sunday, April 15-16. Tickets are on sale now.

Orlando Weekly

Chase Padgett brings his '6 Guitars' show to Orlando's Renaissance Theater for a performance run

Florida native Chase Padgett debuted his signature one-man show, 6 Guitars, in 2010 and has since toured it through multiple cities and countries and received countless awards. In the show Padgett alternates between six characters — a 20-year-old lead guitarist for the heavy-metal band Dragon Toads of Fury, a nauseatingly sweet folk singer, a Mexican classical guitarist, the leader of the “Beer Barrel” country band, a pretentious but ferociously intellectual modern-jazz virtuoso and an 87-year-old Black blues player from Mississippi — embodying each one with astonishing precision and intermingling their reflections on life with songs (both standards and originals) appropriate to each personality. This revival at the Ren adds a full band to what has previously been just one man on the stage, and while the show was never missing anything before, we can’t wait to see how much richer it can be.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

‘Love and Laughter’ brings R+B stars Dru Hill and Silk to Orlando’s Addition Financial Arena

A quartet of R&B heavyweights are teaming up next month to bring a night of "Love & Laughter" to Orlando. Headlners Dru Hill (with Sisqó!), Silk, Sunshine Anderson, and Changing Faces converge on Additional Financial Arena near UCF next month for a one-off show with hits to spare. The tour blends a newer artist — Anderson — with the classic sounds of the other three headliners. And the chance to possibly hear both "We're Not Making Love No More" and "Freak Me" live on the same night is enticement enough. Love & Laughter happens on Friday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando musician Ms. Meka Nism is trying on a multiplicity of new roles this year

Even die-hard fans and followers of Orlando musician and artist Ms. Meka Nism are going to see bold new sides of her creative life in 2023. As the year begins, the iron-lunged singer has her metal project Meka Nism on pause, giving her time to devote to solo music, theatrical projects, reissuing music from her vast archive, mentoring other Orlando musicians and her recent appointment as president of the Florida chapter of the Recording Academy. For Meka, the initial catalyst for this crowded slate of eclectic endeavors dates back to the early days of the pandemic. “We all have been faced with reinvention because of quarantine and the COVID years,” explains Meka. “The past couple years I’ve been able to look, back but with fresh eyes, and realize that people are ready for different approaches.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Americana leading lights Jordan Foley + the Wheelhouse are ready to roll out a lot of new music

In the past several years, Jordan Foley has built a reputation on stage as one of the leading young lights in Orlando’s Americana scene. His biggest strides came with the solidification of his full band, Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse. Now, all that impressive stage mileage will finally coalesce on their first album as a unit. This Friday (Jan. 13), Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse will launch the release campaign for their self-titled debut album with the drop of opening single “Loners.” The six-song, Thomas Wynn-produced collection will be rolled out on streaming services as a steady series of singles that’ll run through the summer, culminating in an Aug. 19 release concert at Will’s Pub.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Young jazz stars Michael Feinberg and Tal Cohen team up for a one-off gig at Timucua Arts in Orlando

Orlando is currently in the very lucky position of being home to young jazz up-and-comers like Thomas Milovac, Syoma Klochko, Ryan Devlin and Keegan Matthews, which gives us an up-close seat to see possible futures of jazz. And this weekend, we can get an up-close seat at more far-flung possible futures, when the Timucua Arts Foundation house hosts a unique collaborative evening between jazz upstarts Tal Cohen and Michael Feinberg. Miami-based pianist Cohen is a Grammy-winning firebrand who is gaining rave reviews by the bucketful for his sonic hybridization of jazz licks with traditional Jewish music and swing to spare.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Rollins Museum of Art unveils new exhibitions this weekend

Rollins Museum of Art starts 2023 off with an aesthetic bang in four new exhibitions on Saturday, Jan. 14. In Our Eyes: Women’s, Nonbinary, and Transgender Perspectives From the Collection looks at issues of representation in art across time and medium. The exhibit is guest-curated by Rollins’ Dr. Kimberly Dennis and students in the Museum Studies program. What’s New?  highlights some of the most compelling recent additions to the Museum’s permanent collection.
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orange County Library System announces the return of bookmobile services and the debut of book bicycles

Orange County Library System has announced plans to bring library services directly to their users with the imminent purchase and deployment of a bookmobile and even some book bicycles. The public library system will immediately put to use a $100,000 donation from Sorosis of Orlando Woman’s Club to get these vehicles on the road. The library's first go at bookmobile services started in 1949 — interestingly also thanks to a donation by Sorosis — and ended in 1979, with the library instead focusing resources on its home-delivery system. (Ed.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Universal Orlando wants to create a special taxing district to pay for proposed Convention Center Sunrail station

Universal Orlando is proposing the creation of a special taxing district — Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District — to fund a proposed commuter train station at the Orange County Convention Center. Seemingly undaunted by the possibly impending dissolution of sister theme park Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District, Universal and the Orlando Right Rail business coalition submitted a petition to the Orange County Commission last week for their own taxing/development district. This new entity will oversee the funding, construction and eventual operation of the station. The planned light-rail station at the Convention Center will be a hub for a rail line connecting the Universal and International Drive area to MCO.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

KungFu Kitchen, the famed NYC noodle house by Peter Song, will open an outpost in Orlando

A spate of hand-pulled noodle joints are poised to open around the city this year,  some of the notables being Red Panda Noodle (by former Orlando Meats maestros Eliot Hillis and Seth Parker) and Bang Bang Noodle Co. (by Top Chef Season 3 winner Hung Huynh) joining the recently opened Mr. J Hand-Pulled Noodles in the twirling fray. But master noodle maker Peter Song may very well upstage them all when he opens an outpost of KungFu Kitchen — his famed New York City noodle and dumpling house —...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Winter Park venue the Conduit officially opens this weekend with a busy (and loud) slate of shows

New Winter Park venue Conduit officially opens for concert business this weekend, with three shows to show off the new-look Haven Lounge. Conduit is a joint venture from Pete Olen of Endoxa Booking, Will Walker of Will's Pub and Jerry Dufrain from the new-look Orpheum in Tampa. The triad purchased metal haven The Haven on Aloma and have been hard at work on changes to the space for the past few weeks. And on Friday, we'll see the end results as Conduit hosts three shows over the course of the weekend. First up on Friday night is night of deathcore and doomy heaviness featuring Brojob, Slackjaw and Sever the Memories.
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Weekly

Legal Public Notices 1/11/23

Orlando Legals Legal Public NoticesALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

