Gov. Wolf calls for special session of Legislature to advance amendment allowing child sex abuse lawsuits extension

Mercury
Dr. Khalid Mumin picked to be new state secretary of education
A face familiar to Berks and Montgomery counties is set to take on a leading role in Harrisburg. Dr. Khalid Mumin, current Lower Merion School District superintendent and former Reading School District superintendent, has been nominated by Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro to be the state’s new secretary of education. Mumin...
Mercury
Critic ousted from Upper Pottsgrove open space board
UPPER POTTSGROVE — A founding member of the township’s open space board has been informed he will not be reappointed despite the fact that a vote on the appointment has not yet been taken. Dennis Elliott, 77, has been a member of the Upper Pottsgrove Open Space and...
