Denver, CO

Food Truck Friday with Jalepeno Business

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

What does a nosey pepper do? It gets Jalapeno Business . This week’s Food Truck Friday feature is Jalapeno Business food truck.

If you’re craving for a delicious sizzling burger that’s all up in your business, Jalapeno Business has handcrafted burgers with a 1/3 pound patty on a toasted brioche bun that’s paired with traditional or garlic fries.

If you’re feeling more exotic, Jalapeno Business will take your tastbuds abroad with a Cubano or a Hawaiian Burger. Spice things up with a Mexicano burger.

Jalapeño Business brings you an array of mouthwatering cuisine, using only the freshest hand picked produce and ingredients.

To find our where Jalapeno Business will be next, follow them on their website at https://www.jalapenobusinessfoodtruck.com/ .

