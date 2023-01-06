Read full article on original website
'The Walking Dead': Maggie & Negan Spin-Off 'Dead City' Sets Summer Release Window
The dead run this city. It has been revealed during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour by AMC that the spinoff of the network's flagship series The Walking Dead, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, officially has a release window. The series, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City, is set to arrive on AMC later this year in June 2023.
'Servant' Season 4 Review: M. Night Shyamalan Serves Up Familial Frights and Biblical Brutality
With each successive season of Servant, the often silly yet still sadistic series from showrunner M. Night Shyamalan and creator Tony Basgallop, the stakes have steadily increased. What began as a story of a family trying to cope with an immense loss by hiring a mysterious live-in nanny named Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) morphed into being about cults, kidnappings, and, at this point, the potential end of the world as we know it. Taking place almost entirely in a single brownstone that is coming apart at the seams and the surrounding Philadelphia neighborhood that teeters on the edge of chaos, it is one of those series that has thrived on its own increasingly anarchic atmosphere. Although it has felt like it was spinning its wheels just a bit in some stretches of prior seasons, Servant has tapped into something special in a vast streaming landscape as it explores the potential of having supernatural forces invade the fraught confines of the domestic. In the first three episodes of its fourth and final season, this is all reaching a breaking point in magnificent yet macabre fashion, setting up what already feels like a most spectacular outing to close the series out.
'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
'Fear The Walking Dead' to End With Season 8 on AMC
The end in near. AMC has announced that Fear the Walking Dead will come to an end after its upcoming eighth season. The announcement of the series' conclusion was made at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where AMC also unveiled premiere dates for their upcoming spin-offs to the long running franchise.
New 'NCIS' Crossover Event Clip Teases Awkward Tension Among the Agents
CBS is gearing up for its big NCIS-Verse crossover event coming soon. The first-of-its-kind event will bring the teams from NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i together for the first time. The network has been teasing fans with behind-the-scenes images, and now we have our first look at the dynamics between the fan-favorite teams in an exclusive sneak peek revealed by Entertainment Tonight.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
New 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Poster Takes the 'Next Generation' Crew on One Last Adventure
The TCAs begin today in sunny California, and Paramount+ is kicking off the event by boldly going into the final season of Star Trek: Picard with a new poster featuring the ensemble cast. We're just over a month out from Picard Season 3's premiere episode and the new poster shows off the returning cast in stunning blue and gold hues. Naturally, featured most prominently on the poster is the man himself, Jean Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). He's immediately flanked by Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), whose mysterious distress call serves as the inciting incident for Season 3, and Geordi LaForge (LeVar Burton), who is set to introduce a whole new generation of Starfleet's best and brightest with his two daughters.
'The Last of Us': Gabriel Luna on Playing the Games and Bonding with Pedro Pascal
From writers/executive producers Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (who also wrote the video game of the same name), the highly anticipated HBO series The Last of Us explores what life is like after a viral outbreak has destroyed modern civilization. Taking place 20 years after it all started, Joel (Pedro Pascal), a man who’s tormented by his own trauma, has taken a different path than his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), who’s tried to hold onto his idealism as he hopes for the possibility of something more.
'Decision to Leave' Director Park Chan-wook Breaks Down the Film’s Themes
The South Korean entertainment industry has taken the international scene by storm, from its pop music acts up to award-winning shows and features, including Parasite and Squid Game. Now, adding to the country's plethora of successful films, comes Park Chan-wook's mystery romance film, Decision to Leave, starring Tang Wei as the woman whom Park Hae-il's character suspects of murder. The director spoke to Variety about what inspired him to take the noir genre route, as well as the reasons behind his decision to add a romance narrative to his extensive line of violence-filled works.
TGIF: 10 Best Shows From the Nostalgic Friday Night Lineup
TGIF is not just a popular phrase used to show excitement for the end of the work week. Back when sitcoms and laugh tracks ruled primetime television, the abbreviation described the sacred two hours of family-friendly comedies on ABC. Premiering in the fall of 1989, the popular block of shows dominated ratings.
Everyone Is a Suspect in New 'You' Season 4' Teaser
If you can count on Netflix's hit thriller You for one thing then it's a certified bloodbath. Over the previous three seasons of the show, audiences have witnessed a string of women fall victim to the curse of Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) affections, typically resulting in them being buried. However, in a true twist of fate, the upcoming installment is set to see Joe go from hunter to prey as a new serial killer sweeps London. Ahead of the show's arrival, a string of suspects has been put under the spotlight.
‘House Of The Dragon’s Two Rhaenyras Reunite For a Giggly Appearance At The Golden Globes
One of the sweetest moments during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards came when House of the Dragon won for Best Drama TV Series on Tuesday, January 11. Actors Milly Alcock, 22, and Emma D’Arcy, 30, who both play Rhaenyra Targaryen at different ages on the hit fantasy show, hugged on stage and shared a laugh as they celebrated the win.
'Gangs of New York's Opening Sequence Is Scorsese at His Finest
Often overlooked in Martin Scorsese's near flawless filmography is the 2002 period gangster flick, Gangs of New York, a picture of grittiness, grand set pieces, and a magnificent opening sequence that rivals that of any other movie. With an intriguing story set around gangsters in the older days of New York, and one of the most spectacular performances of Daniel Day-Lewis' career, it is a shame that it remains underappreciated as it is. It's violent, intriguing, and even repulsive at times, but the artistry of one of cinema's most revered individuals sews it together in true poetic fashion.
Most surprising SAG Awards film nominations: Ana de Armas, ‘Babylon’ cast …
The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominations were announced January 11. Gold Derby readers predicted most of the nominees, accurately forecasting 21 out of 25 total nominees in five categories (we weren’t predicting the stunt ensemble award in the nominations round). Yet, as always, there were some curveballs in the mix, even if we saw most of the surprise inclusions as potential contenders. Check out the complete list of 2023 SAG Awards nominees here — and scroll down to see this year’s most shocking nominees. SHOCKER This contender was nominated despite being a 100/1 long shot in our racetrack odds. Best Ensemble “Babylon” Best...
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Director Teases New Trailer Coming Soon
Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg revealed on Twitter that a new trailer for the highly anticipated DC sequel would be available by the end of this month. The movie is one of the few DC projects still on course for release since James Gunn and Peter Safran became co-head of DC Studios last October.
This 'Game of Thrones' Scene Spoils the Ending of 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the book Fire & Blood and the end of the Dance of Dragons.Game of Thrones reached a level of popularity that only a few shows manage, and as a result, HBO is not finished with Westeros. While several spin-offs were discussed, and likely some are still on the way, only one has been made so far. House of the Dragon is a prequel inspired by Game of Thrones. Taking place generations before the original the new show tells the story of the ancestors of Game of Thrones characters during a civil war between the Targaryen family known as the Dance of the Dragons. House of the Dragon is not shy about referencing the first show, with an intro that explains the years until Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), the appearance of the all-important Catspaw dagger, and a focus on the Prophecy of Ice and Fire, which foretells the events in Game of Thrones.
Missed the Golden Globes? Here are the 5 must-see moments from the show's comeback
From Jerrod Carmichael's blistering opening monologue to Michelle Yeoh's big win, here are five highlights from Tuesday's rebooted Golden Globes.
Is 'The Pale Blue Eye' Based on a True Story?
Released on Netflix on January 6, The Pale Blue Eye has already gained a lot of traction and is currently the number one movie on the platform. Directed by Scott Cooper and starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling, the film follows Detective Augustus Landor (Bale) and a young Edgar Allan Poe (Melling) as they pair up to solve a murder at West Point Academy. But are the events that take place in The Pale Blue Eye rooted in facts? Did Poe actually help a detective when he was a young cadet to solve a murder? Is this what inspired all the macabre work he would later publish? Unfortunately, these events for the most part, are completely fictitious.
'Man of Steel' and 9 More Iconic Movies That Turn 10 in 2023
It’s crazy to think it’s already been ten years since 2013, yet here we are in 2023. In terms of the cinematic landscape, streaming was yet to dominate households, only one Avengers movie had been released, young adult sci-fi and fantasy were at its peak, and animated films were killing it at the box office. From big-budget epics to original films from auteurs, 2013 had something for everyone and remains one of the strongest years in cinema to date.
Lucy Boynton Explains How She Controlled Her Career Path at Just 12 Years Old
I’ve been actively seeking out Lucy Boynton’s work ever since catching The Blackcoat’s Daughter at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2015. She’s been delivering big ever since, making surprising choices and showing off great range at every turn so, of course, I’ve been eager to have her as a guest on Collider Ladies Night, and now the time has come.
